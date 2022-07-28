ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

KMBC.com

Ad check: Looking at 'Value them both'

TOPEKA, Kan. — As Kansans head to the polls on Aug. 2, one major issue has all eyes on the center of the country: Abortion. Kansas Amendment 2 will be the first public vote on abortion since Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court in June. KMBC...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

KS Army National Guardsmen prepare for Middle East deployment

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Soldiers with the Kansas Army National Guard are preparing to say goodbye to their families. A deployment ceremony was held Friday at Washburn Rural High School. 350 soldiers filed into the school’s gym, of those, 243 are being deployed for the first time. In his...
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

State Farm Insurance agent LaDonna Junghans retires

LaDonna Junghans, Junction City, wrapped up a 31-year career as a State Farm Insurance Agent on Friday. "I feel really good looking back and my heart is full. " Junghans referred to her brother who was a State Farm agent, as she remembered her start in the business. "It seems like every time I saw him I had more questions for him. " He eventually steered her to State Farm's human resources department.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KSNT News

Remembering the Buffalo Soldiers, a Kansas connection

KANSAS (KSNT) – July 28 marks National Buffalo Soldiers Day. It’s a day to honor African-American regiments formed after the Civil War. The 10th Cavalry Regiment formed in 1866 at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Consisting solely of African-American soldiers, the regiment served on the western frontier in a variety of roles following the end of the […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Senior dogs at HHHS given something to wag about with new grant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senior dogs in Shawnee Co. have something to wag about with a new grant awarded to the Helping Hands Humane Society. Helping Hands Humane Society said it is one of 78 animal welfare groups chosen out of 344 applicants to be awarded a grant from The Grey Muzzle Organization to help local senior dogs. In total, more than $705,000 was given to help save or improve the lives of at-risk old dogs in the community.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Inside Look at the Walmart Fulfillment Center

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The largest Walmart Fulfillment Center in Kansas celebrated its one year anniversary with a ribbon cutting today. The new facility employs nearly 400 people, which surpasses the original goal of 300. Associates take orders from Walmart’s website, where the items are then picked, packed and shipped directly to customers. Debbie Parkhill, the […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Bike ride held to support two-year-old girl

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka community came out to support a two-year-old girl who recently had a kidney transplant. Bikers rode out to Harveyville to Hell Rayzor’s Roadhouse Sports Bar, who helped organize the ride. “She rocked it. We went through a little bit of a bumpy road...
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Debris removal work begins at Hornets Pointe

The sight of construction equipment near Emporia State University Friday made Connie Lewis feel glad. “I’m seeing a big bulldozer coming from the back, demolishing the building along the way,” Lewis said as she looked out the manager’s window at Hornets Pointe Apartments. “Everything is going inside the building.”
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

This destructive insect may be wreaking havoc on your summer garden

Topeka (KSNT) – An annual nuisance has made its way above ground for the season. The Japanese Beetle is particularly destructive towards plants, foliage, turf, fruits, gardens, and crops. In fact, they typically feast on over 300 different types of plants. The Japanese Beetle, otherwise known as Popillia Japonica Newman, has a one-year life cycle […]
TOPEKA, KS
tncontentexchange.com

U.S. 50 crash injures 91-year-old driver

A 91-year-old Emporia driver escaped with minor injuries Sunday when he drove into the path of a car on U.S. 50. Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Early discovered the crash around 11:50 a.m. outside Fanestil Meats near Road F. He said in a statement that Myron Hinz was leaving the store when his pickup collided with a car heading west.
EMPORIA, KS
Little Apple Post

There will be an opportunity for a free train ride

There will be special free train rides on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 2. on the Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad. The excursion railroad will offer free rides on a first-come, first-served basis to passengers who come to the Rock Island Depot at 200 SE 5th in Abilene between 4:00 and 7:00 p.m. that day.
WIBW

Medical emergency causes 3-car pile-up in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A medical emergency caused a 3-car pile-up in Manhattan on Wednesday afternoon. The Riley Co. Police Department says around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27, officers were called to the intersection of Casement Rd. and Hayes Dr. with reports of an injury accident. When officers arrived,...
1350kman.com

Vehicle stolen Thursday from 76-year-old man

An older adult from Manhattan’s car was stolen Thursday afternoon. Police say they filed the report around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, when a 76-year-old man reported his truck was stolen from the 500 block of Bertrand Street. The vehicle was a 1989, two-tone tan and brown GMC Sierra. The estimated...

