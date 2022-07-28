TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senior dogs in Shawnee Co. have something to wag about with a new grant awarded to the Helping Hands Humane Society. Helping Hands Humane Society said it is one of 78 animal welfare groups chosen out of 344 applicants to be awarded a grant from The Grey Muzzle Organization to help local senior dogs. In total, more than $705,000 was given to help save or improve the lives of at-risk old dogs in the community.

