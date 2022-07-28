ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

The Block: It's time for the Sun Devils to move on from Herm Edwards

247Sports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Four players no longer with ASU as team prepares for camp

Junior defensive end Stanley Lambert, sophomore linebacker Jaydon Williams and sophomore safety T Lee are not part of Arizona State's program as the team prepares to start camp practices Wednesday, according to its head coach Herm Edwards. A fourth player, sophomore tight end Jake Ray, is no longer listed on the team's roster after not practicing in the last year due to a health-related matter, two people familiar with his situation told Sun Devil Source.
TEMPE, AZ
arizonasports.com

CBS Sports: Wildcats among top 30 best 2021-22 sports programs

Led by their men’s basketball team’s success last season, the Arizona Wildcats can hold their heads high when it comes to success in their athletic department as a whole. CBS Sports released its Best in College Sports rankings for 2021-22 on Monday, with the Wildcats landing 30th among the 130 sports programs listed.
TEMPE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tempe, AZ
Football
Local
Arizona Football
Tempe, AZ
College Sports
City
Tempe, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Sports
SignalsAZ

Parry’s Pizzeria & Taphouse Opens Arizona Location

Parry’s Pizzeria & Taphouse opened its first Arizona location in Avondale this week, and Avondale officials were there to welcome them to the City, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 25. Located at 10485 W. McDowell Road in the Park 10 development, the Colorado-based chain serves New York style...
AVONDALE, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty sells former Biltmore residence of Sen. John McCain

Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty announced a recent sale that connects buyers and sellers to a significant piece of Arizona history. area of Phoenix that once served as home for the late-Sen. John McCain recently closed for $6 million. The property was sold by Kelly Sands, owner of Kovach Enclosure Systems in Chandler and founder of ICON Builders, a large multi-family renovation company. Sands is a longtime Valley resident and real estate investor.
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

1-acre Lot in Paradise Valley Sells for Record-Breaking Price

A new record has been set for the highest-priced one-acre lot in Arizona. Sold for a whopping $3.5 million by Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty, the 46,910-square-foot Paradise Valley parcel at 5405 E. McDonald Drive represents the highest-selling price for undeveloped lots ranging up to 60,000 square feet in all of Arizona.
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Herm Edwards
AZFamily

Raw Video: Massive monsoon storm rips through Queen Creek Saturday

Raw Video: Phoenix street turns into a roaring river of mud during monsoon storm. This north Phoenix neighborhood quickly found they had a new river of mud running near their homes during a monsoon storm Saturday. Intense monsoon storm causes Circle K awning to collapse. Updated: 17 hours ago. |
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy