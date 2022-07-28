This Tenderloin Club Was Robbed Multiple Times in One Night. The Owner Blames the Police.

sf.eater.com
Oakland store manager chases away thieves then cops detain him
OAKLAND (KPIX) -- An Oakland liquor store is picking up the pieces after an early morning break-in. The manager of U & I Liquor on Telegraph Avenue did not want to go on camera but told KPIX he was armed and ready when intruders showed up.He was in a back office just before 7 a.m. Sunday when an alarm went off.He armed himself with a gun and scared off two suspects who had entered through a front window."Last week this happened so somebody broke his window and he was expecting them to come back," said longtime customer Daniel Avina. "He...
Oakland business owner detained after arming himself to protect his store
A business owner in Oakland was detained after arming himself to protect his store, according to a statement from Oakland Police Department (OPD).
SFGate
Man pleads no contest to threatening family in 'Black Lives Matter' T-shirts
BURLINGAME (BCN) A San Francisco man was given 60 days in jail and two years of supervised probation on Friday for a felony hate crime after threatening a family wearing "Black Lives Matter" t-shirts, the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office announced. Steven L. Cibotti, 56, was eating in a...
Hour by hour the 24th Street BART Plaza churns with illegal vendors ￼
Elderly women getting off the bus on Wednesday afternoon could barely squeeze through the crowd of vendors that lined the sidewalk on the northeast corner of Mission and 24th Streets. Some of the vendors appeared agitated and skittish; others, comatose. I lived two blocks away from the plaza for 20 years and never in that time did the 24th Street Plaza look so chaotic.
San Jose records 24th homicide of year after shooting
SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — San Jose police have elevated an early morning shooting on Sunday to a homicide, the department announced on Twitter at 8:05 p.m. Initially, the shooting had sent two men to the hospital. Police responded to reports of a shooting at 3:55 a.m. in the 300 block of Umbarger Road. One […]
Eater
Why the City of San Jose Is Being Sued Over a Proposed Whole Foods
Whole Foods, the bulk grocer turned technocratic lightning rod of gentrification and workers’ rights complaints, gained a new group of detractors in San Jose. In fact, the uproar over a proposed Whole Foods location at El Paseo de Saratoga shopping center brings the complaints directly to the city: A community group is outright suing San Jose over what it claims to be malpractice. The Mercury News reports Citizens for Inclusive Development take issue with the 40,000-square-foot anchor store because they allege the city specifically stated the space is meant for “generic, non-grocery use.” The El Paseo de Saratoga compound is a Signature Project, where the city builds market-rate housing in addition to commercial developments.
Annual Berkeley Kite Festival canceled after 3-decade run
BERKELEY (KPIX) -- For more than 30 years, the last weekend of July was reserved for the Berkeley Kite Festival -- a free, annual event that drew thousands of spectators. Now, the festival has been canceled for budgetary reasons and organizers and the public aren't happy about it.As a young man in 1986, Tom McAlister loved kites so much, he opened a mobile kite store called Highline Kites in the parking lot of Cesar Chavez Park next to the Berkeley Marina."I thought, if I'm going to try to make a living sharing my passion for kites ... then I needed...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
A Man, a Woman and 6-year-old shot at a Pop Warner game in Oakland
A man, a woman and a six year old girl were shot Sunday at an Oakland city high school campus, according to police. Shortly before 1:20 p.m., police responded to reports of a possible shooting at Oakland Technical High School, in Oakland California. All are expected to survive. Upon arrival,...
KTVU FOX 2
Video: Man steals from San Francisco Walgreens, stuffs items down pants
SAN FRANCISCO - A video of a man stealing items from a San Francisco Walgreens circulated around social media Sunday. The incident allegedly took place at a Walgreens on Geary and Taylor streets, and shows a man casually taking items off the shelves and stuffing them down his pants. A...
The hidden yet lively Township Commons in Oakland is the waterfront park the town desperately needs
"Oakland is a waterfront city, but nobody knows it."
5 arrested after organized retail theft in Walnut Creek Apple Store: police
LOS GATOS, Calif. (KRON) — Five individuals were arrested without incident Saturday in connection to an organized retail theft in Walnut Creek, the Los Gatos Police Department announced in a press release. The theft happened that morning at the Apple Store in Walnut Creek located at 1200 S Main St. After the suspects left the […]
KTVU FOX 2
Fremont asks for new trial after $21M awarded to family of slain pregnant teen
FREMONT, Calif. - The city of Fremont has asked a federal judge for a new trial after a jury awarded the family of a slain pregnant teenager an unprecedented $21 million. In court documents filed in late July, attorney Patrick Moriarty and his colleagues said that the award amount in favor of Elena Mondragon's mother "cannot stand" because the amount is "clearly excessive" and should be stricken or reduced.
thesfnews.com
Missing Person Kassandra “Sandy” McKee Caught On Surveillance Tape
SAN FRANCISCO—A missing 27-year-old woman from Northern California was caught on surveillance tape on Wednesday, July 27, at a Sav-Mor Mart located in San Francisco. According to the video, she entered the small convenience store located at the 4500 block of 3rd Street at around 1:50 a.m. Kassandra “Sandy”...
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows chaos after shooting at Oakland Tech High School, coach describes scene
"Parents were running and screaming for their kids." New video shows the melee after gunshots rang out at a youth football game that was taking place at Oakland Tech High School.
thesfnews.com
15-Year-Old Shot In Front Of His Home
SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, July 28, a 15-year-old boy in the Potrero Hill neighborhood was shot and police are seeking the suspected shooter. The crime transpired around 5:20 p.m. on the 1100 block of Connecticut Street in front of the boy’s home. He was shot in the buttocks and was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It is unknown what led up to the shooting or if it was random.
Two victims involved in San Jose shooting, one with life-threating injury
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police units are currently at the scene of a shooting that occurred in the 300 block of Umbarger Rd. Sunday morning according to a tweet by San Jose Police Department. Two male victims are involved in the shooting. One victim transported themselves to the hospital. The other victim is reported […]
Another watch theft reported as man gets pistol whipped and robbed Thursday
DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — The Bay Area has seen yet another watch theft after a man was pistol-whipped and robbed by an armed suspect who took the watch from his wrist Thursday afternoon, according to a Daly City Police Department press release. Around 4:30 p.m. police officers responded to a call on the 1300 […]
berkeleyside.org
University Avenue collision sends cyclist, driver to hospital Sunday afternoon
A cyclist and driver were taken to area hospitals Sunday afternoon after a collision on University Avenue in Berkeley, authorities report. Limited details were available due to the preliminary stage of the investigation, but police said the driver of a silver Mercedes-Benz GL 450 SUV collided with a cyclist who was part of a group bike ride through Berkeley.
East Bay residents plead guilty to large fentanyl operation
(BCN) — Seven people pleaded guilty last week to charges in connection with a large seizure of fentanyl in the Bay Area, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. Six East Bay residents and one Oregon resident admitted to various charges related to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl from two residences in Oakland and San Leandro. Javier […]
Oakland's Chinatown shows resilience against COVID, violence with street festival
More than 50 Chinatown food vendors and businesses were all in for this festival, signaling a new start for a resilient neighborhood that's experienced so much over the last few years of the pandemic-- most recently the murder of Uber driver Kon "Patrick" Fung.
