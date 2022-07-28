Hoosiers Set to Fix What was Broken in 2022

hoosierhuddle.com
2022 Countdown to IUFB: 32 Days (Anthony Thompson)
Welcome to the 2022 edition of the Hoosier Huddle Countdown! We are now officially underway as we countdown from 100 to the beginning of the 2022 Indiana University football season. Each day, we will take a look at one (or two) players on the current roster and highlight the players' role in the upcoming season. Number 32 on the list is IU legend Anthony Thompson.
2022 Countdown to IUFB Kickoff: 33 Days Part I (Connor Hole)
Written by: Nate Comp (@NathanComp1) The Hoosier Huddle countdown to kickoff is almost in its final month! For the 100 days leading up to kickoff, we at Hoosier Huddle will feature every player from the 2022 roster in anticipation of Indiana’s first game of the season against Illinois in Bloomington. Today, we will highlight two members of the Hoosiers: Connor Hole and David Holloman.
IU Long Snapper Sean Wracher Named to Mannelly Award Watch List
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Awarded to the unsung hero of many games, the Patrick Mannelly Award has named Indiana long snapper Sean Wracher to its preseason watch list for the 2022 season. The Patrick Mannelly Award is presented to the overall best long snapper at the Division I FBS level....
