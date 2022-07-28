O-I Glass to invest $239 million in new production facility in Bowling Green

LEXINGTON, Ky. — McBrayer PLLC stakes out its territory in the realm of horseracing, gaming, and other equine law fields as it welcomes Vince Gabbert to the firm. Joining as Of Counsel, Gabbert comes to the firm following over a dozen years of serving as the Chief Operating Officer of Keeneland. He now also serves as President of the Lexington Sporting Club, the city’s new professional soccer franchise. Gabbert’s practice at McBrayer’s Lexington office will center on equine and gaming law, especially regulatory compliance in those areas.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 10 HOURS AGO