POTUS

'Outnumbered' rips White House recession narrative as economy shrinks for second consecutive quarter

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Fox News

Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin suggests Republicans, Trump are turning US into a ‘banana republic’

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin wrote an op-ed condemning the American political right for transforming the country into a "failed democracy." Rubin railed against commentators warning that Attorney General Merrick Garland indicting former President Trump for alleged charges could irreparably divide the country. "Nervous pundits warn that for the good...
Fox News

Biden does not know what Americans are living through, or he does but tries to say 'it ain't bad': Karl Rove

Fox News contributor Karl Rove delved into President Biden's state of mind in the wake of the United States entering a recession Saturday on "One Nation." KARL ROVE: Either [Biden] doesn't know what we're living through, or he knows what we're living through and he's trying to tell us that it ain't bad. And neither one of those is good for his standing with the American people. There's a reason why this president has the worst approval numbers of any modern president at this time in his term — in his first term.
Fox News

NY Mag highlights Kamala Harris' 'slip in political traction,' says she 'reached an unparalleled low point'

In an article headlined "The Kamala Harris Conundrum," New York Magazine highlighted Vice President Kamala Harris' "slip in political traction" and said the vice president has reached an "unparalleled low point." The article, written by Gabriel Debenedetti, said that Harris was "partly a victim of the enormous expectations" the Biden...
Fox News

Greg Gutfeld: The media are dying to say something positive about Biden

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld gives his take on the media’s treatment of Biden and the Democrats’ new social spending bill on "The Five." GREG GUTFELD: I love how the media are just dying to say something positive about Joe. "Oh, my goodness. He had a good week. He passed something other than gas." Seriously, I almost expect him to say, like, "Oh, look, he made a boom, boom and he flushed."
Fox News

Fox News

