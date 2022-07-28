'Outnumbered' rips White House recession narrative as economy shrinks for second consecutive quarter

Fox News contributor Karl Rove delved into President Biden's state of mind in the wake of the United States entering a recession Saturday on "One Nation." KARL ROVE: Either [Biden] doesn't know what we're living through, or he knows what we're living through and he's trying to tell us that it ain't bad. And neither one of those is good for his standing with the American people. There's a reason why this president has the worst approval numbers of any modern president at this time in his term — in his first term.

