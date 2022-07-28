'Outnumbered' rips White House recession narrative as economy shrinks for second consecutive quarter

video.foxnews.com
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Karine Jean-Pierre shares spotlight: Press secretary constantly has someone by her side at briefings
When White House reporters have recently convened in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room, it’s been likely that press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has had a second person fielding questions. Jean-Pierre has been criticized for a variety of things during her first few months at the podium, as her...
Trump: Brittney Griner prisoner swap for 'Merchant of Death' doesn't 'seem like a very good trade'
Former President Donald Trump suggested that the proposed prisoner swap between Russia and the United States that would return jailed WNBA star Brittney Griner in exchange for a Russian arms dealer "doesn’t seem like a very good trade." "She knew you don’t go in there loaded up with drugs,...
Biden admin. is creating ‘illegal ports of entry’ for migrants: National Border Patrol Council VP
Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin suggests Republicans, Trump are turning US into a ‘banana republic’
Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin wrote an op-ed condemning the American political right for transforming the country into a "failed democracy." Rubin railed against commentators warning that Attorney General Merrick Garland indicting former President Trump for alleged charges could irreparably divide the country. "Nervous pundits warn that for the good...
Former US Marine describes 'terrible' time in Russia prison as Biden admin negotiates releasing Griner, Whelan
Former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed, who spent three years in a Russian prison, called on the Biden administration to do more to help free the dozens of other Americans currently detained abroad. Reed was arrested in 2019 for allegedly hitting a Russian police officer. He was found guilty in July...
James Carville sees no 'moral problem' with Democrats supporting 'extremist' Republican candidates
Democratic strategist James Carville pushed back on Saturday against CNN’s Jim Acosta over concerns about Democrat interference in Republican primaries. Acosta questioned the ongoing strategy of Democrat groups boosting "extremist Republicans" during the primaries to ensure their presence in the midterm elections. "This has been something that’s been talked...
State Department offers $10M reward for information on how Russian internet trolls interfere in US elections
The State Department under the Biden administration announced a $10 million reward for information on foreign interference in U.S. elections, specifically activity by a Russian troll factory. In a statement released on Thursday, the U.S. Department of State renewed calls for information on the St. Petersburg-based Internet Research Agency LLC...
Biden does not know what Americans are living through, or he does but tries to say 'it ain't bad': Karl Rove
Fox News contributor Karl Rove delved into President Biden's state of mind in the wake of the United States entering a recession Saturday on "One Nation." KARL ROVE: Either [Biden] doesn't know what we're living through, or he knows what we're living through and he's trying to tell us that it ain't bad. And neither one of those is good for his standing with the American people. There's a reason why this president has the worst approval numbers of any modern president at this time in his term — in his first term.
New York Times' Paul Krugman mocked for claiming the economy is experiencing a 'Biden Boom'
New York Times columnist Paul Krugman doubled down on his claims that the economy is experiencing a "Biden boom" despite a record 40-year-high inflation and the United States entering a recession. "Since I get lots of mockery for having talked about a "Biden boom", I thought I'd share a chart,"...
Biden admin, citing Trump-era order, takes action against companies supporting Iranian petrochemical firm,
The State and Treasury Departments announced Monday that they are taking actions against companies they say have helped an Iranian petrochemical firm sell their products, providing significant revenue to Tehran. A statement from Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that the State Department was designating Pioneer Ship management PTE LTD...
NY Mag highlights Kamala Harris' 'slip in political traction,' says she 'reached an unparalleled low point'
In an article headlined "The Kamala Harris Conundrum," New York Magazine highlighted Vice President Kamala Harris' "slip in political traction" and said the vice president has reached an "unparalleled low point." The article, written by Gabriel Debenedetti, said that Harris was "partly a victim of the enormous expectations" the Biden...
Kirby snaps at reporter over Pelosi trip 'drama' ahead of potential Taiwan stop: 'You're manufacturing it'
White House official John Kirby had a testy exchange with a reporter about the "drama" that has erupted ever since it was signaled that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would be visiting Taiwan during her trip to Asia. There has been a war of words between the U.S. and China as...
Manchin's deal with Schumer won't curb inflation warns former Congressional Budget Office director
West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III wasn't "tricked" into forging what Democrats claim is counter-inflationary legislation with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, but the bill won't slow inflation, as Manchin believes, a former head of the Congressional Budget Office told Fox News on Monday. "The Senate's moving on to...
White House's handling of China threat an 'incredible display of weakness': Charlie Hurt
Fox News contributor Charlie Hurt joined "America Reports" on Monday to respond to NSC Spokesman John Kirby asking a reporter "what's the drama" concerning Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's potential Taiwan visit. CHARLIE HURT: Right? No, you know, it is absolutely stunning. And I guess to some degree, a...
Greg Gutfeld: The media are dying to say something positive about Biden
Fox News host Greg Gutfeld gives his take on the media’s treatment of Biden and the Democrats’ new social spending bill on "The Five." GREG GUTFELD: I love how the media are just dying to say something positive about Joe. "Oh, my goodness. He had a good week. He passed something other than gas." Seriously, I almost expect him to say, like, "Oh, look, he made a boom, boom and he flushed."
Rep. Greg Steube on China tensions: We wouldn't be dealing with these threats if Trump was president
'Sunday Morning Futures' on Biden's mental capacity, Jill Biden comparing Latinos to tacos
This is a rush transcript from "Sunday Morning Futures" July 17, 2022. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. MARIA BARTIROMO, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Good Sunday morning, everyone. Welcome to "Sunday Morning Futures." Thanks so much for joining us. I'm Maria Bartiromo. Today: weakness...
Biden 'played too loose' with CDC's mask guidance after negative COVID test, doctor says: 'Not a good look'
President Biden "played too loose" with COVID-19 guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control after initially testing negative for the virus on Wednesday, a doctor says. While Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday, he tested positive for the coronavirus in a "rebound" case on Saturday morning, the White...
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks on the White House's investments in climate resilience
