Downtown Market will relocate to COA campus this weekend

PHOTO: Bottlenose dolphins pay a visit to Silver Lake Harbor
The National Parks Service (NPS) recently photographed a group of bottlenose dolphins, known scientifically as Tursiops truncatus, while navigating the waters of Silver Lake Harbor in Ocracoke. These aquatic mammals can be spotted in nearby waters year-round and occasionally put on a show riding waves and leaping out of the...
Tactile map recently installed at Bodie Island Lighthouse for the visually-impaired
Improving spatial awareness enables these individuals to engage with the Bodie Island Lighthouse and surrounding grounds more independently. Alternate forms of National Park Service brochures are available in braille at all visitor centers. The National Park Service strives to improve accessibility for all individuals to experience their parks.
August 2022
Warren Charles Joule
Suddenly on July 27, 2022, Warren Charles Joule, 82, of Manteo, husband of predeceased Jean Joule, passed away. He was a proud father of three daughters, seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Warren had a love for the Outer Banks and its beaches. Twiford Funeral Homes, Outer Banks is assisting the...
