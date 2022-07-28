ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manteo, NC

Downtown Market will relocate to COA campus this weekend

By Kassidy Watson-Perry
obxtoday.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.obxtoday.com

obxtoday.com

PHOTO: Bottlenose dolphins pay a visit to Silver Lake Harbor

The National Parks Service (NPS) recently photographed a group of bottlenose dolphins, known scientifically as Tursiops truncatus, while navigating the waters of Silver Lake Harbor in Ocracoke. These aquatic mammals can be spotted in nearby waters year-round and occasionally put on a show riding waves and leaping out of the...
OCRACOKE, NC
obxtoday.com

August 2022

Curtis Alexander Lee, age 61, of Camden, NC passed away suddenly in Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with his sweetheart of thirty-nine years, Pam Lee, by [Read More]. Suddenly on July 27, 2022, Warren Charles Joule, 82, of Manteo, husband of predeceased Jean Joule, passed away. He was a proud father of three [Read More]
CAMDEN, NC
obxtoday.com

MANTEO, NC

