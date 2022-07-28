City of Toledo Human Relations Commission and Community Partners Celebrate National Night Out 2022

The City of Toledo Human Relations Commission will partner with Metroparks Toledo and PS419 to celebrate National Night Out 2022 at the Frederick Douglass Center located at 1001 Indiana Ave. on Tuesday, August 2 from 3-7 p.m.

National Night Out 2022 is an annual, community-building event that works to foster relationships between first responders and community members. It is designed to nurture positive relationships through hands-on activities and community building experiences.

This year’s National Night Out will feature face painting, theatre workshops, integration yoga, rock climbing, a basketball tournament, squad car and fire engine tours, and much more.

"We are hoping to create a casual, fun environment where our first responders can nurture relationships with community members,” Erin Baker, Human Relations Commission Chair, said.

“National Night Out is a time for all of us to build trust and deepen our community ties.”

For more information visit: hrc.toledo.oh.gov/events/national-night-out

###​