ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

City of Toledo Human Relations Commission and Community Partners Celebrate National Night Out 2022

Toledo, Ohio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yXVE1_0gwM7yIh00

The City of Toledo Human Relations Commission will partner with Metroparks Toledo and PS419 to celebrate National Night Out 2022 at the Frederick Douglass Center located at 1001 Indiana Ave. on Tuesday, August 2 from 3-7 p.m.

National Night Out 2022 is an annual, community-building event that works to foster relationships between first responders and community members. It is designed to nurture positive relationships through hands-on activities and community building experiences.

This year’s National Night Out will feature face painting, theatre workshops, integration yoga, rock climbing, a basketball tournament, squad car and fire engine tours, and much more.

"We are hoping to create a casual, fun environment where our first responders can nurture relationships with community members,” Erin Baker, Human Relations Commission Chair, said.

“National Night Out is a time for all of us to build trust and deepen our community ties.”

For more information visit: hrc.toledo.oh.gov/events/national-night-out

###​

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Night Out#Indiana#Community Building#Ps419
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy