Minnesota Football is the first FBS offer for 2024 North Dakota DL Riley Sunram

Stanford football coach David Shaw says conference realignment will 'self-correct' eventually
College football is changing very quickly, and the latest round of change came when USC and UCLA announced that they were leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. As a result, the Pac-12 is now in a precarious position, but Stanford head coach David Shaw says it will all work out in time.
Ivins: 'I think Alabama is the team to beat for Keon Keeley’
Preps to Pros is back this week. 247Sports National Analysts Andrew Ivins and Cooper Petagna team up every week to talk about the latest in college football recruiting across the college football landscape. This week, part of their discussion is surrounding Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star edge-rusher Keon Keeley, a...
Late Kick: Ohio State has some 2023 recruiting issues
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate talks about red flags surrounding recruiting in Columbus.
Alabama trending up for 5-star CB Ellis Robinson IV
Five-star cornerback Ellis Robinson IV shares his thoughts on his second visit to Alabama this year.
Late Kick: Oregon QB Bo Nix is one of the most important names in college football
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says the former Auburn starter, now in Eugene, is one of the most important names in CFB this year.
Upshaw decommits from the Gamecocks
South Carolina lost one of its 2023 commitments on Sunday morning. Safety Cameron Upshaw announced on Twitter that he would be backing off of his commitment to the Gamecocks. Upshaw committed to South Carolina on June 12 while he was in town for his official visit. With his decommitment, South Carolina now has two safety commits in its class in three-stars Jalon Kilgore and Zahbari Sandy.
Why 5-star USC commit Malachi Nelson is visiting Texas A&M
247Sports' Greg Biggins breaks down the huge weekend news of Malachi Nelson visiting College Station.
Nick Saban lauded by media after Alabama's recruiting streak continues with Richard Young commitment
With the string of commitments, Alabama's 2023 class now ranks No. 4 nationally per the 247Sports Composite, a seven-spot leap since midsummer for the Crimson Tide. Whispers about Saban's perceived slow start in recruiting coming off a conference championship and appearance in the national title game are no more with Alabama's vice grip nationally in recent weeks.
Transfer RB visiting Vols after Whitehead's season-ending injury
A transfer running back is visiting Tennessee following Vols running back Len'Neth Whitehead's season-ending injury.
Live updates: Targets, commitments attend Vols' recruiting event
Get updates on the Tennessee targets and commitments who traveled to Knoxville on Saturday for the Vols' summer-ending recruiting event.
PHOTOS: Penn State's last full prospect camp of 2022 includes surprise QB
Penn State football held its last full prospect camp of the summer Friday afternoon into the evening. The event featured multiple players who are committed to the Nittany Lions, a surprise visit from a quarterback who is committed to another school and a bunch of athletes who hold PSU offers.
Top 10 returning Razorbacks who could break out in 2022
Arkansas lost some key players off the roster following the program's best season in a decade. While some voids will be filled out of the transfer portal, many returning Razorbacks will be asked to step into those roles. That's what today's top 10 list is all about - returning Razorbacks who have a chance to really amp up their production from what they did in 2021.
Versatile Tennessee freshman embraces summer position switch
Tennessee opened training camp on Monday morning with just one position switch of note, one involving a freshman who joined the program in January. Cameron Miller, the versatile athlete from Memphis, spent spring practice working at wide receiver, but the Vols opted to move him over to the other side of the football and play him in the secondary. The 6-foot-1, 206-pounder practiced with the safeties as Tennessee held its first preseason practice, and head coach Josh Heupel complimented the first-year player for embracing the move.
2024 FSU RB commit Davis talks Michigan State offer
Kameron Davis, a junior four-star running back from Albany (Ga.) Dougherty, committed to Florida State in February of 2021. Michigan State's running back coach, Effrem.
VIP notes on Texas A&M's quarterbacks heading into fall camp
Texas A&M starts fall camp this week and Gigem 247 has you covered with an in-depth look at the Aggies' quarterback situation coming out of the spring and summer. Head coach Jimbo Fisher has three quality players to choose from in 2021 opening game starter Haynes King, LSU transfer Max Johnson, and five star freshman Conner Weigman. However, the depth offered by the trio means that the 2022 offense won't be as affected if Fisher's choice for the starting role goes down like King did last season. Here's what each of them brings to the table for the 2022 campaign...and beyond.
Four-star EDGE Colton Vasek spurns hometown Longhorns, pledges to arch-rival Oklahoma
Brent Venables hasn't yet participated in the Red River Showdown as a head coach, but he's already encroaching upon enemy territory. Austin (Tx.) Westlake High four-star edge rusher Colton Vasek announced his pledge Monday to Venables and the Sooners, fresh off an unofficial visit to Oklahoma on Friday. Though his father played football for the Horns, and though he plays his prep ball at a Texas pipeline in Austin Westlake, the four-star phenom will make the 350+ mile journey to play for the Horns’ arch-rival in Norman.
Four-star center Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso set to announce with 247Sports
Putnam (Conn.) Science Academy 4-star center Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso is set to announce his college decision with 247Sports. Kingsley will announce his commitment live from the NBA Academy Africa in Senegal with Director of Scouting, Adam Finkelstein, on the 247Sports YouTube channel on Monday, August 1 at 2 PM ET. He will choose between Kentucky, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and Tennessee.
AAC Player of the Year transferring to Tennessee
The Tennessee baseball team landed another highly prized prospect from the NCAA transfer portal on Monday. Cincinnati outfielder Griffin Merritt — the reigning AAC Player of the Year — tweeted on Monday that he planned to finish his college player playing for Tony Vitello in Knoxville. “I’d like...
4-star Defensive Lineman Terrance Green will announce his commitment today
Will the Oregon Ducks secure a very big verbal commitment Monday afternoon? Four-star defensive lineman Terrance Green will make his verbal commitment live on the 247Sports YouTube Page today and the Ducks are in the running. Green will make his announcement at 3 p.m. PT and you can see it...
Top247 QB and All-American Austin Novosad sticking with his commitment to Baylor
Dripping Springs (Texas) High Top247 2023 quarterback Austin Novosad tells 247Sports he’ll be sticking by his pledge to Baylor. The touted passer had been a verbal to the Bears since December but considered a few other programs this summer in Ohio State, Notre Dame and Texas A&M. Novosad took...
