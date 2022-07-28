Whenever Roquan Smith Takes the Field, He’ll Line Up as the Bears’ WILL Linebacker

www.bleachernation.com
Steelers bring in ex-Pro Bowler for potential Najee Harris competition
It looks like the Pittsburgh Steelers want to bring in some competition for Najee Harris and intensify the fight for their running back position. According to the latest reports (via Pro Football Talk), the Steelers have brought in running back Jordan Howard for a work out. He was joined by fellow RB Josh Adams, as well as offensive guard Mike Panasiuk and defensive tackle Hauati Pututau.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears: Five takeaways from Friday’s practice
Lake Forest, Ill.– With the third straight practice of training camp in the books for the Chicago Bears, the dust is beginning to settle at Halas Hall. We’ve seen a number of offensive line combinations, the defense flying all over the field, and rookies continuing to impress, leading to a number of questions about what the Bears can accomplish heading into 2022.
FOX Sports
Bears' Montgomery wants to show he's a top-tier running back
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — David Montgomery went down the list, checking off all the reasons he has no trouble staying motivated. The Chicago Bears' running back mentioned not getting many offers coming out of Mount Healthy High School in Cincinnati and growing up in a family that didn't have much money. He didn't forget all the teams that passed on him in the 2019 NFL draft before he was taken in the third round out of Iowa State.
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan reveals plan for Deebo Samuel after contract extension
Deebo Samuel earned his money as a jack-of-all-trades for the San Francisco 49ers, and that's not meant to be a slight. Samuel can literally do everything as an offensive weapon for San Francisco. Whether he's running the ball, blocking, or being utilized as one of the more explosive wide receivers in football, there's little Samuel can't do.
NFL training camp updates 2022: Matthew Stafford builds chemistry with new receiver, DK Metcalf returns
It was the Tyreek Hill Show in Miami on Saturday. The Miami Dolphins receiver opened practice by addressing fans, welcoming them to 2022 NFL training camp before landing a flip on the field to get them hyped. Later in practice, he connected with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on a 65-yard strike...
Ryan Pace’s final 2nd-round pick is on the Bears’ trade block
When Ryan Pace was relieved of his duties in January along with head coach Matt Nagy, it felt like a pretty major changing of the guard for the Chicago Bears. Justin Fields would be afforded a fresh start, the roster could finally be rejuvenated with fresh talent from a fresh roster-building perspective, and maybe, just maybe, the Bears would break out of the mediocre cycle they’ve been stuck in for what feels like a generation.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears: Offensive Line More Settled Than Wide Receiver
The Chicago Bears’ biggest question before the start of training camp was the offensive line. Now it appears that the wide receivers unit has the most questions. As we all know, the Chicago Bears are starting another rebuild. There is a new general manager in Ryan Poles, a new head coach in Matt Eberflus, and entirely new coaching staff.
What we learned from Fields, Bears during Week 1 of camp
LAKE FOREST -- The Bears wrapped up their first week of training camp Saturday at Halas Hall. The week started with uncertainty surrounding the contract status of rookie Jaquan Brisker and linebacker Roquan Smith. Throw in the questions about Robert Quinn's intentions, and it looked like the Bears would be encompassed by drama as they prepared for the 2022 season.
Patriots LB Mack Wilson: ‘Whatever Team Needs’
New England Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson is settling nicely into his new surroundings and learning much from the Pats coaching staff.
Texans Training Camp Day 3 Observations: Derek Stingley Jr. Practice Load Increasing
Rookie defensive back Derek Stingley Jr.'s first full day of practice highlights Day 3 of training camp for the Houston Texans.
Najee Harris’ Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a big question mark at quarterback heading into the 2022 season. That should bode well for fantasy football owners who end up selecting Steelers running back Najee Harris in their drafts. Harris burst onto the scene for Pittsburgh with a tremendous rookie campaign, and finished as the fourth most productive fantasy […] The post Najee Harris’ Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Detroit Pistons reportedly re-sign Rodney McGruder, creating roster competition
The Detroit Pistons have made one more roster move this offseason, creating a bit of a logjam on the back end of their bench. According to Keith Smith of spotrac, the team has re-signed guard Rodney McGruder. The 6-foot-4 31-year-old out of Kansas State spent the last two seasons with the Pistons and...
