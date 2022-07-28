Whenever Roquan Smith Takes the Field, He’ll Line Up as the Bears’ WILL Linebacker

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — David Montgomery went down the list, checking off all the reasons he has no trouble staying motivated. The Chicago Bears' running back mentioned not getting many offers coming out of Mount Healthy High School in Cincinnati and growing up in a family that didn't have much money. He didn't forget all the teams that passed on him in the 2019 NFL draft before he was taken in the third round out of Iowa State.

