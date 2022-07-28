Sebastian Vettel: Lewis Hamilton & Fernando Alonso say retiring champion is a 'legend' of F1

www.bbc.co.uk
FOX Sports
Roger Penske on the Joe Gibbs Racing disqualifications
Roger Penske on the Joe Gibbs Racing disqualifications: “I was just glad it wasn’t us. … We’ve had our time, too, so we’ve got to sit back in the back row on this one."
F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Admits He Could Have Won If It Wasn’t For Qualifying Issues
Lewis Hamilton has taken home yet another second place as he and Mercedes teammate George Russell get a double podium at the Hungarian Grand Prix. Russel began the race on pole position but didn’t quite have the pace to bring back the win. Instead, Max Verstappen had a brilliant run from P10, making this one hell of a way to end before the Summer break.
F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Reveals Why He Couldn’t Match George Russell’s Pole
George Russell surprised F1 fans as he took a pole for Mercedes who have been struggling so far this season. But in contrast, Lewis Hamilton will be starting from P7 on the grid after a disappointing qualifying a the Hungarian Grand Prix. It’s now been revealed that he had issues with his car, which resulted in the poor pace.
Michael Schumacher’s Wife Reduced To Tears After Admitting ‘He’s Different Now’
The wife of Formula One legend Michael Schumacher, Corinna broke down in tears whilst speaking about her husband’s condition, admitting that “he’s different now”. Corinna couldn’t hold back the tears as she accepted an award on her husband’s behalf, Schumacher was awarded the State Prize of North Rhine-Westphalia last Wednesday.
The Surprising Reason Lewis Hamilton Sold His $29 Million Private Jet
Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton sold his jet when he decided to embrace a greener, more sustainable lifestyle.
Ferrari Blacklisted These 5 Celebrities From Purchasing Its Cars
These five celebrities have done something in the past that Ferrari did not like. As a result, they cannot buy them anymore. The post Ferrari Blacklisted These 5 Celebrities From Purchasing Its Cars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Cyclist Flies Over Barrier and Into Crowd During U.K. Race
The U.K.’s Commonwealth Games canceled cycling for the morning after a massive crash that sent one competitor over the barrier into the crowd and two more to the hospital with him. The Daily Mail reports that several spectators were also injured in the Sunday morning pileup at the Lee Valley velodrome. England’s Matt Walls was trying to avoid cyclists who had crashed and scattered across the banking when he catapulted into the front row, where a family with small children was sitting. Matt Bostock was taken off on a stretcher and Canada’s Derek Gee landed hard and was also brought to the hospital.
Max Verstappen says power unit issue was 'painful' in Hungary qualifying
BUDAPEST, Hungary -- Max Verstappen said he simply lost power on his final qualifying run at the Hungarian Grand Prix, leaving him tenth on the grid for Sunday's race. Verstappen looked in contention for pole position, which was claimed by Mercedes' George Russell ahead of the two Ferraris, but made a mistake on his first run in Q3 and then lost power on the outlap ahead of his second attempt.
Max Verstappen says he 'prefers' F1 rivalry with Charles Leclerc to battle with Lewis Hamilton
Max Verstappen says he "prefers" his rivalry with Ferrari and Charles Leclerc to the World Championship battle he had with Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes last season. Red Bull's Verstappen emerged victorious over Hamilton after a controversial end to an intense season-long battle between them, which saw several flashpoints both on and off the track.
Moment English cyclist Joe Truman suffers HORRIFIC 45mph crash after colliding with a fellow rider at Commonwealth Games, leaving him unconscious and with a broken collarbone
England cyclist Joe Truman was knocked unconscious following a horrific crash when riding at 45mph in the keirin, as his old housemate Jack Carlin went on to win a silver for Scotland. Truman suffered a broken collarbone in the collision, with the 25-year-old sent flying on the final lap of...
Jeremy Clarkson Slams Ferrari As F1 Team Embarrasses Itself During Hungarian GP
Jeremy Clarkson has slammed Ferrari on Twitter as the team’s strategists once again embarrass themselves during the Hungarian Grand Prix this Sunday. Charles Leclerc was looking like he had the pace to potentially take a win this weekend as his Ferrari proves to have the downforce to put some solid laps in at the Hungaroring. But once again, Ferrari let their driver down as they pulled Leclerc in to swap his tyres for hards – a tyre that was proven only moments ago by Alpine to be rubbish.
Hungarian GP: Lewis Hamilton rues missed win chance but warns rivals that Mercedes are closing the gap
Lewis Hamilton believes he could have fought for the Hungarian GP victory without his qualifying issues but still praised Mercedes after his on-merit second place and insists they're closing the gap to their rivals. Hamilton started only seventh on Sunday after a DRS issue ruined his final lap of qualifying,...
F1 RESULT: Max Verstappen wins the Hungarian Grand Prix with Hamilton and Russell on the podium
George Russell claimed the first pole position of his Formula One career for today’s Hungarian Grand Prix with a sensational lap in Budapest.The 24-year-old edged out Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz by just 0.044 seconds, with Charles Leclerc third. Russell’s Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton qualified seventh with Max Verstappen 10th on the grid after he suffered with mechanical problems.Sainz and Leclerc looked as though they had secured a front-row lockout for Ferrari only for Russell to snatch a shock result with a brilliant final lap at the Hungaroring.Lando Norris took fourth for McLaren, one place ahead of Alpine’s Esteban Ocon. On a poor afternoon for Red Bull, Verstappen starts in 10th due to a power issue in Q3 with team-mate Sergio Perez in 11th - Lewis Hamilton starts from seventh after a DRS issue on his second run in Q3.Follow all the reaction from Hungary after Max Verstappen stormed to victory for his eighth win of the season:
Formula 1: The first confirmed driver change for 2023
Sebastian Vettel’s retirement ensures that a driver not currently competing in Formula 1 will get the opportunity to do so in 2023. Four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel announced that his 15th full season in the sport and second with Aston Martin will be his last, as he has decided that it is time to move on after 2022.
Footage Of Manchester City Players Being Furious With Virgil Van Dijk After Mohamed Salah's Penalty Has Emerged
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk managed to rile up Manchester City players with his reaction to Mohamed Salah's penalty in the Community Shield. Check out the footage below. The Reds ran out 3-1 winners in the annual season opener at the King Power Stadium on Saturday and it was Salah's...
Motor racing-Hungary potential fuels Hamilton's victory hopes
July 31 (Reuters) - Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton said Mercedes' form in Hungary on Sunday had fuelled his hopes of a first Formula One win of the season when he returns from the August break.
Michael Masi: Former F1 race director reveals death threats after Max Verstappen claimed Formula One title
Former race director Michael Masi received death threats after his controversial decision allowed Max Verstappen to claim the Formula One title. The Australian changed the safety car re-start procedure at the end of the December's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, a move that handed the crown to Red Bull's Verstappen, denying Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton a record eighth title in the process.
Russell grabs first F1 pole, Verstappen qualifies 10th
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — George Russell stole the show Saturday at the Hungarian Grand Prix by earning his first career pole and first of the season for Mercedes — on the same day F1 champion and current points leader Max Verstappen qualified a season-worst 10th. Russell screamed in...
Novak Djokovic Has Message For Fans Before U.S. Open
Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic is preparing to compete in the 2022 U.S. Open despite the possibility that he might not be able to participate. Under current U.S. law, the three-time U.S. Open champion will not be able to enter the country unless he's fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. More...
Fernando Alonso signs for Aston Martin as Spaniard replaces Sebastian Vettel for 2023
Aston Martin have confirmed the shock signing of two-time world champion Fernando Alonso to replace Sebastian Vettel next season. The 41-year-old will leave Alpine after two years and has signed a “multi-year contract” with Aston after four-time world champion Vettel announced his retirement last week. Alonso, whose deal at Alpine was coming to an end at the end of the season, was expected to sign an extension but has opted for a new challenge to partner Lance Stroll at Aston - with Alpine now looking to fill a spare 2023 seat alongside Esteban Ocon. Alpine do have highly regarded...
