ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Rodgers says Packers offense can grow from early adversity

FOX Sports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.foxsports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Deshaun Watson's Girlfriend Enjoys Browns Stadium

Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension for sexual misconduct, judge Sue Robinson ruled on Monday morning, barring an appeal from the National Football League. The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 female massage therapists. Watson did not face any criminal charges for his alleged behavior. He will now miss the first six games of the 2022 season.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patrick Mahomes needs to stop being so polite about the racism he and other Black QBs face everyday

Black quarterbacks still don’t get anywhere near the respect they deserve in the NFL. That’s just the way it’s always gone. There are always unfair and harsher criticisms levied toward them. For example, Justin Fields’ work ethic was being called into question ahead of the draft without reason. He’d done nothing but be special at Ohio State, but still ran into criticism that had nothing to do with his production on the field.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Sean McVay has message for Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. has yet to sign with a team, but he has at least one interested suitor in Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. McVay made an appearance on NFL Network after the Rams’ Saturday training camp practice. McVay delivered a direct message to Beckham about the three-time Pro Bowler’s future with Los Angeles.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Had Another Embarrassing Interception Today

A tumultuous offseason must have really rattled new Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. Unfortunately, it's impacting his performance in training camp. Mayfield, former Oklahoma Heisman winner and Browns quarterback, is having a rough start to training camp - specifically this Saturday afternoon. Mayfield faced immediate pressure off the edge, backpedaled...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Look: Josh Allen Got Into "Fight" At Bills Practice Today

Tempers flared during this Saturday's practice for the Buffalo Bills, as Josh Allen and Jordan Phillips reportedly got into a fight. According to Thad Brown of WROC-TV, Allen ran a quarterback draw at the goal line when Phillips "thumped him" on the right shoulder. Allen was reportedly "irate" that Phillips...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon

Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Steelers Rookie QB Kenny Pickett

Just a few months ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers found their new franchise quarterback by drafting former Pitt standout Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick. He and veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky are in the midst of a quarterback battle, along with veteran Steelers backup Mason Rudolph. While Pickett was seen as the most NFL-ready quarterback in the draft, he's not guaranteed the starting role.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keanu Reeves
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Peyton Manning Back With Broncos: NFL World Reacts

Peyton Manning played for two NFL franchises over the course of his professional career, in the Colts and the Broncos. However, it seems clear that Manning has more of a connection with the Broncos. Manning, who still resides in the Denver area, was back at Broncos practice on Saturday. "Peyton...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Explains His Tattoo: NFL World Reacts

Aaron Rodgers unveiled his first-ever tattoo earlier this summer. It's quite the work of art. The Green Bay Packers quarterback showed off his new tattoo on his Instagram page. Rodgers, who's coming off an MVP season, hasn't said much about his tattoo decision. Rodgers has since opened up, though, claiming...
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#Mvp
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, David Bakhtiari

Bears WR N’Keal Harry is happy to be with Chicago after spending his first few years in the NFL with New England. Harry called the transition a much needed fresh start. “It really is a much-needed fresh start for me,” Harry said, via 670 The Score. “This is a reset. A much-needed reset.”
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Jacoby Brissett to take QB lead for Browns in Deshaun Watson's absence

A little over a month after Deshaun Watson's disciplinary hearing on whether the quarterback violated the NFL's personal conduct policy, independent arbiter Sue L. Robinson handed down her judgment regarding Watson and the sexual misconduct allegations against him. Early Monday, Robinson's ruling was to suspend Watson for six games. That...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Young Bucs centers competing to replace injured Jensen

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — With center Ryan Jensen expected to miss “significant time” with a knee injury, second-year pro Robert Hainsey is hoping to make the most of an opportunity to earn a starting job with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The second-year pro spent his rookie season...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Cowboys Mount Rushmore: Skip Bayless reveals his picks

The Dallas Cowboys have not won a Super Bowl in over a quarter-century, but the franchise has produced 20 Hall of Famers, including six during the Jerry Jones era. On Friday, Skip Bayless, a lifetime Cowboys fan, revealed who is on his Mount Rushmore of all-time Cowboys players and why they've separated themselves from the rest of the Dallas greats.
ARLINGTON, TX
FOX Sports

Patrick Mahomes' most impressive passes over the years

Patrick Mahomes is up to his old tricks. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, who has been known to toss a number of unique throws during his five-year NFL career, was seen working on his behind-the-back pass at training camp this week. In five seasons, Mahomes has completed 66.1% of his...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy