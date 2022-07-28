ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

High costs and regulations make starting cannabis business difficult as Illinois cashes in

By Crusader Staff
The Crusader Newspaper
The Crusader Newspaper
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
chicagocrusader.com

Comments / 2

Related
Dayana Sabatin

Illinois Stimulus Check Update 2022

Photo by Mark G: https://www.pexels.com/photo/gray-high-rise-buildings-2401539/. While the federal government is most likely not planning on giving residents any more stimulus checks in 2022, there have been numerous states that have taken matters into their own hands, including Illinois. Here's what you need to know if you're a resident in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Feeding Illinois says inflation is being felt at food banks

Hunger is a problem in Illinois every summer. When schools are closed, families don’t have school meals to help feed their kids. Record inflation is compounding the issue. Steve Ericson, executive director of Feeding Illinois, the state association for food agencies, told The Center Square that, this summer, inflation is making Illinois’ food scarcity problem even worse.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Business
WGN News

State compliance deadline approaching for people with disabilities ruling

EVANSTON, Ill. — The deadline is next year for Illinois to be in compliance with a landmark ruling for people with disabilities. Shore Community Services is already preparing for the deadline. Jerry Berg lives in Evanston in an apartment owned by Shore Community Services. He does maintenance work for the Skokie-based organization and he’s always […]
EVANSTON, IL
FOX2Now

Illinois has some of the least expensive places to buy a home

Across the country, the demand for housing is increasing, driving housing prices to exorbitant levels in many metro markets. The housing shortage has been a major problem across the U.S. since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent migration into the suburbs. With burgeoning remote work options during the pandemic, some people weren’t tied to their downtown offices anymore; many chose to leave expensive cities in favor of rural and suburban areas. Buyers searched for homes that provided more space and a lower cost of living.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis Industry
The Crusader Newspaper

$1.28 billion jackpot won in Illinois

An Illinois Lottery Player Has Struck It Rich With Mega Millions. An Illinois Lottery player has won the $1.28 billion jackpot in Friday, July 29th, night’s Mega Millions drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at the Speedway in Des Plaines. This is the largest lottery prize every won in...
DES PLAINES, IL
97zokonline.com

There’s A Good Reason This City Is The Fastest Growing In Illinois

Ever wondered what the fastest growing city in Illinois was? I think we can answer that!. I've lived in Rockford, Illinois my entire life. I know, sounds kinda sad considering there's a big ol' world out there to see. That just means more vacations for me to sightsee! From living here for 25 years, I can definitely tell you Rockford is not the fastest growing city in Illinois. That's not a bad thing, but it could definitely get to the top, eventually, if the city really focused on growing residency than anything!
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
wfcnnews.com

Ameren offering bill payment assistance to low income customers

COLLINSVILLE – Ameren Illinois will be providing $12 million to help income-qualified customers pay their energy bills through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Summer Supplemental Benefit program. Ameren Illinois has collaborated with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity to provide the assistance. "Inflation and...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Is COVID Still a Pandemic? Chicago's Top Doctor Weighs In

COVID-19 has been around for two years and counting, but is it still considered a pandemic?. According to Chicago Department of Public Health commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, COVID-19 continues to be a "major pandemic" as more infections are occurring throughout the city — and world — with the spread of new variants.
CHICAGO, IL
ZDNet

Best online colleges in Illinois 2022

Online colleges in Illinois, ranging from research university programs to small schools, offer programs that can prepare you for careers in the state's highest-growth industries. Boasting the country's fifth highest gross domestic product, Illinois is home to more than 30 Fortune 500 companies. Illinois' top industries for targeted growth include...
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

More of state at “high” COVID-19 spread; Tri-Counties move down

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – New cases of COVID-19 are again ticking up in Illinois, as is the number of counties most likely to have spread of the disease. The Illinois Department of Public Health says another 35,371 new cases of COVID were reported statewide as of Friday — an increase of more than 2,000 since the week before.
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

$1.5M in grants open through Community Foundation of Northern Illinois

NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WIFR) - The Community Foundation of Northern Illinois (CFNIL) opens it’s community grants program for 2022, and to help applicants understand the process, they’re holding two grant seeker sessions. CFNIL staff will host two grant seekers sessions for organizations who plan to complete their first Community...
ILLINOIS STATE
Alina Andras

3 great steakhouses in Illinois

When it comes to food, Americans do love their steak. In fact, that's what a lot of them go for when they eat at a restaurant. And it's easy to see why - it's delicious and very filling, and even though you can easily prepare it at home and enjoy it in the comfort of your home, it's way better when someone else cooks it, and you just get to eat it. On top of that, it's a great chance to spend time with your loved ones.
ILLINOIS STATE
QuadCities.com

Illinois Project NOW Provides Record Amount Of Community Aid

Project NOW’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance program (known as LIHEAP) provides utility assistance to residents living in Rock Island, Mercer, and Henry Counties. The program is funded through the state, and it provides one-time payments, a percentage of income payments, reconnection assistance, and emergency furnace assistance for those at or below 200% of the federal poverty level.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

The Crusader Newspaper

Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
765K+
Views
ABOUT

Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy