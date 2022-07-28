ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, NC

Sheriff: Woman, 73, forced to lie about being beaten

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

SALISBURY, N.C. (AP) — One person was arrested and authorities are looking for a second suspect after they made up a story about a home invasion to cover up an assault on a 73-year-old woman, a sheriff’s office said.

Deputies from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office were called on Wednesday to a home by a woman who told them she had returned to the home to find her boyfriend’s mother badly beaten, news outlets reported. The woman told deputies two men had come to the back door of the house while the victim was home alone, forced their way in and then beat her severely before leaving, the sheriff’s office said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to a Winston-Salem hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office said the victim’s attackers used a broken cinder block and the handle of a hydraulic floor jack to beat the victim for approximately five minutes.

Investigators became suspicious of the account of the incident after examining physical evidence. At the hospital, the victim was able to tell detectives that one of her assailants convinced her to lie about what happened.

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
