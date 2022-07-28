ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The immersive novel 'Tomorrow' is a winner for gamers and n00bs alike

By Maureen Corrigan
WEKU
WEKU
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iKJV_0gwM0wmi00

By now, I should know better. When I first picked up Gabrielle Zevin's new novel, Tomorrow , and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow , I doubted I would stick with it. After all, it's about two childhood friends who become legendary names in the world of video game design.

I'm not a "gamer"; I know as much about expansion packs or terms like "adaptive tile refresh" as I do about harpooning a whale. You see where this is going. Because, whatever its subject, when a novel is powerful enough, it transports us readers deep into worlds not our own. That's true of Moby Dick , and it's certainly true of Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, which renders the process of designing a great video game as enthralling as the pursuit of that great white whale.

Zevin's main characters, Sam Masur and Sadie Green, first meet in the game room of a children's hospital in Los Angeles when they're around 11 years old. Sadie is there because her sister has cancer; Sam has been in a horrific car accident, which killed his mother and crushed his left foot. Almost silently, they bond over the Super Mario Bros. game Sam has been playing.

Because Sam has been emotionally shut down, the nurses are thrilled and ask if Sadie might stop in again. Sadie's mother proposes that her visits could count for the community service she must perform for her upcoming bat mitzvah. Sadie returns to play with Sam for weeks, stealthily presenting the nurses with her time sheet at the end of every visit. Transactional, for sure, but also genuine. Here's how Zevin's omniscient narrator beautifully describes the intense connection between the two friends:

To allow yourself to play with another person is no small risk. It means allowing yourself to be open, to be exposed, to be hurt. ... Many years later, as Sam would controversially say in an interview with [a] gaming website ... 'There is no more intimate act than play, even sex.'

The storyline of Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow spans some 30 years. Sam and Sadie become estranged, then reconnect as college students in Boston. She's one of a minority of women at MIT in the late 1990s; Sam is an alienated scholarship kid at Harvard, whose Korean grandparents run a pizza place back in L.A. Though he tries to ignore his painful left foot held together by metal rods, Sam sometimes needs a cane that he fears "made him look affected, like a twenty-one-year-old Mr. Monopoly ..."

While still undergrads, they collaborate on designing a game called Ichigo , which becomes a blockbuster. The plot then leaps forward to the creation of Sadie and Sam's own company, called Unfair Games, and, eventually, to a stunningly depicted tragedy that's a byproduct of a good intention in one of their games.

Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow is as intricate as the games that Sadie and Sam devise, all of them stories-within-stories inside this novel. This is a sweeping narrative about a male-female relationship that's not romantic, but, rather, grounded on shared passions and fierce arguments. For instance, Sadie wants to make art: She wants their games to be difficult and beautiful. Sam, a former sick kid who cherished escapism, prioritizes entertainment.

There are also smart ruminations here about cultural appropriation, given that the game, Ichigo, is inspired by Japanese artist Hokusai's famous painting The Great Wave at Kanagawa . But, above all, Zevin's novel explores the thrills and frustration of creative work. Here's a passage where Sadie struggles with the "look" of the game, Ichigo:

Like most twenty-year-olds, Sadie had never built a complicated graphics and physics engine before ... Sam and Sadie wanted the graphics to have the lightness of transparent watercolors, but Sadie could not achieve this lightness, no matter what she tried. When [the character] Ichigo ran, for instance, [Sadie] wanted the look to be less solid, almost watery ... [But] Ichigo only looked blurry and invisible — nothing like "water in motion." When [Sadie] approached the look she wanted, the game would, more often than not, abruptly crash.

Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow satisfies the aspirations of both Sadie and Sam: It's a big, beautifully written novel about an underexplored topic, that succeeds in being both serious art and immersive entertainment.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Guardian

Troy Hawke review – TikTok’s raffish fop puzzles out modernity

Milo McCabe performed as aristocratic matinee idol Troy Hawke for almost a decade before the character went viral. Online, the shtick is to pose as an unlikely greeter at high street outlets including WH Smith, Wetherspoon’s and TK Maxx. It’s basic Candid Camera stuff, elevated – if only a little – by the character’s ingenuous good cheer. In his new set, Sigmund Troy’d (a best show nominee at the Leicester comedy festival), McCabe screens a few of these stunts, alongside one or two other pranks-in-public and some conspiracy theorising about nurses, psychotherapists and Jeff Bezos.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Poldark star Eleanor Thompson, 30, to play flame-haired love cheat in Netflix remake of the blockbuster film One Day - originally starring Anne Hathaway - as she is seen filming the soon-to-be-released series in south-west London

She made her name as Demelza, the demure wife of Captain Ross Poldark, who then transformed into a no-nonsense feminist. But now actress Eleanor Tomlinson has landed a rather more risque role as a seductive love cheat in a Netflix remake of blockbuster movie One Day. The Mail on Sunday...
MOVIES
TVLine

Seth MacFarlane on The Orville's Season 4 Renewal Odds: Disney+ Viewing Could Be a 'Game Changer'

Click here to read the full article. The Orville creator Seth MacFarlane reckons that the space adventure series’ chances for a Season 4 renewal are currently “50-50” — but a new development has the potential, at least, to nudge the numbers in the right direction. Season 3 was greenlit by Fox weeks back in May 2019; weeks later, it was announced that the series was relocating to Hulu, with an eye on a “late 2020” return date. COVID-related days famously resulted in filming not wrapping until August 2021, shortly after which the cast’s contract options expired. Meaning, if Hulu (or anyone) were...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hokusai
Person
Gabrielle Zevin
IndieWire

Clu Gulager, Horror Character Actor and ‘Return of the Living Dead’ Star, Dead at 93

Click here to read the full article. Clu Gulager, the character actor who famously played Burt in “The Return of the Living Dead” and Mr. Walsh in “A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge” among hundreds of other credits, has died at the age of 93. Gulager was born in Holdenville, Oklahoma in 1928. His legal name was William Martin Gulager, but he received the Cherokee nickname “Clu” at a young age because his middle name is Martin and purple martins are often referred to as “clu-clu birds.” Gulager made his screen acting debut in a 1955 episode of “Omnibus,”...
HOLDENVILLE, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game
WEKU

He lived in Oregon and she lived in England. A drawing of a cat brought them together

Two cats and one popular Twitter artist helped unite a man and woman separated by more than 4,600 miles. It all started on Twitter — specifically, with the account called "poorly drawn cats." The account's premise is pretty simple: Artist Heloísa Nora uses photos of people's cats and draws them. The drawings don't have a lot of details, but they're still perfect in how they really do capture each individual cat.
OREGON STATE
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
118K+
Followers
11K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy