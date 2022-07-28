ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Is it too easy for write-in candidates in California elections?

By Sameea Kamal
mendocinobeacon.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.mendocinobeacon.com

Comments / 0

Related
eastcountytoday.net

WTF California: We are back as Antioch Continues Down the Drain, Brentwood’s Gone Socialist and More

We are back! California and local cities still have us going WTF. City of Antioch continues to make poor choices, City of Brentwood has gone socialist and now we have this idea that main stream media and lawmakers get to change the narrative on a recession. We also run down who has pulled papers for local elections in East Contra Costa County with a focus on Antioch. Meanwhile, Richmond resents to vote on rent control rates? We also rundown a bunch of state news and provide feedback. Meanwhile, Claryssa Wilson calls in to talk about her upcoming Stuff the Bus Event in Antioch.
ANTIOCH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

McKinney Fire in Northern California explodes to largest in state

YREKA, Calif. - Siskiyou County in Northern California is under a state of emergency because of a raging wildfire. The McKinney Fire started Friday and is already the largest in the state so far this year. Governor Newsom issued the emergency declaration for the area on Saturday. The blaze is...
KRON4 News

New report finds racial and economic segregation in Bay Area

(BCN) — A new report from the Bay Area Equity Atlas shows that several Bay Area neighborhoods remain highly segregated by race and wealth. The report is based on an analysis of U.S. Census data down to the census track level that compares population numbers by race and income. Eleven of the Bay Area’s 1,572 […]
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
City
Bakersfield, CA
City
Fresno, CA
KRON4 News

Report: Bay Area rent most expensive in U.S.

(KRON) – How unaffordable is it to live in the San Francisco area? A new study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition says that in order not to spend more than 30% of your income on housing you’d need to make $61.50 an hour to rent a 2-bedroom apartment in the San Francisco-Marin,-San Mateo metropolitan […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
travelawaits.com

New Way To Tour California’s Wine Country In 2023

There will soon be a new way to explore wine country: American Cruise Lines has announced their first-ever California cruise. Beginning in 2023, the country’s largest small ship cruise line will offer an 8-day San Francisco Bay cruise. “American continues to expand the possibilities for exceptional domestic small ship...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buffy Wicks
theplanetD

29 Awesome Things to do in San Francisco

There are countless things to do in San Fransico that are on many a bucket list. From walking across the Golden Gate Bridge to riding its iconic cable cars there is no doubt that a visit to San Francisco will be a vacation you’ll remember for years to come.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
wealthofgeeks.com

25 Historic U.S. Golf Courses to Play This Summer

For many, golf is not just how well you play but where you’ve played. Talk to any avid golfer, and they’ll ask about the courses you've teed off at. There are certainly no shortages of excellent golf courses in America, but these courses steeped in the game’s history should be on every player’s bucket list.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
point2homes.com

255 Hardwick RD, Woodside, San Mateo County, CA, 94062

Listed by Len Stone Group with KW Peninsula Estates. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Stunning new construction home featuring sweeping Bay views, located on large private lot. The modern design of this one of a kind home offers a spacious and open floor plan, with high-end finishes and jaw dropping views from every room. Impressive floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors provide a seamless indoor outdoor living space, with a grand fireplace acting as the perfect centerpiece. The gorgeous chef's kitchen is ideal for entertaining, with a massive center island, custom cabinetry, and high-end appliances. The spacious main bedroom features a generous walk-in closet, a luxurious en suite bathroom, and access to the deck with Bay views. A courtyard off of the kitchen offers a lovely dining area and an outdoor kitchen with a built-in BBQ. The lower level of the home offers a wet bar, wine cellar, and a large theater room prewired and ready for movie nights. Ideally located in the highly desirable community of Woodside, with quick access to all the Bay Area has to offer.
WOODSIDE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Election Local#Silicon Valley#Schwarzenegger#Write In Candidate#Democratic#Republican#Assembly#Calmatters#Senate
sfstandard.com

Meet Chesa Boudin’s #1 Hater, Now Running To Represent SF’s Sunset District

Former District Attorney Chesa Boudin might be jogging along Ocean Beach these days, but his recall continues to reverberate and may even spawn a new crop of politicians. One of his loudest critics—the brash public safety advocate Leanna Louie—is now testing the limits of the city’s dislike of Boudin and its receptiveness to candidates with the kind of pugilistic campaigns that attract law-and-order voters.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
UCLA
mendocinobeacon.com

Vacaville leaders: Homelessness still a priority

It’s been a year since The Reporter delved deep into the topic of homelessness in Vacaville, and the situation has both improved and stayed the same. Much like life since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the world, reopened and revealed that we’re all still finding our way back to a semblance of normalcy.
VACAVILLE, CA
Silicon Valley

San Jose sues property owner, claiming Rose Garden home endangers the public

In an unusual move, the city of San Jose is suing an Oakland-based tax attorney, arguing that his derelict home in San Jose’s Rose Garden area has become a public nuisance that endangers the health and safety of those around it. The lawsuit — filed this month in Santa...

Comments / 0

Community Policy