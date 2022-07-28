Is it too easy for write-in candidates in California elections?

www.mendocinobeacon.com
WTF California: We are back as Antioch Continues Down the Drain, Brentwood’s Gone Socialist and More
We are back! California and local cities still have us going WTF. City of Antioch continues to make poor choices, City of Brentwood has gone socialist and now we have this idea that main stream media and lawmakers get to change the narrative on a recession. We also run down who has pulled papers for local elections in East Contra Costa County with a focus on Antioch. Meanwhile, Richmond resents to vote on rent control rates? We also rundown a bunch of state news and provide feedback. Meanwhile, Claryssa Wilson calls in to talk about her upcoming Stuff the Bus Event in Antioch.
State of Homelessness 2022: Vallejo trying to find its way with unsheltered situation
Editor’s note: Once again, each of the Times-Herald’s Northern California sister papers takes a look its city’s homeless situation. Stories from each of the cities can be found at each publication’s website. It’s a difficult scene to watch. Unsheltered Vallejo citizens leaving their belongings behind as...
McKinney Fire in Northern California explodes to largest in state
YREKA, Calif. - Siskiyou County in Northern California is under a state of emergency because of a raging wildfire. The McKinney Fire started Friday and is already the largest in the state so far this year. Governor Newsom issued the emergency declaration for the area on Saturday. The blaze is...
New report finds racial and economic segregation in Bay Area
(BCN) — A new report from the Bay Area Equity Atlas shows that several Bay Area neighborhoods remain highly segregated by race and wealth. The report is based on an analysis of U.S. Census data down to the census track level that compares population numbers by race and income. Eleven of the Bay Area’s 1,572 […]
Report: Bay Area rent most expensive in U.S.
(KRON) – How unaffordable is it to live in the San Francisco area? A new study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition says that in order not to spend more than 30% of your income on housing you’d need to make $61.50 an hour to rent a 2-bedroom apartment in the San Francisco-Marin,-San Mateo metropolitan […]
Silicon Valley
UC Berkeley can begin construction of $312 million housing development at historic People’s Park, judge rules
UC Berkeley’s proposal to develop housing at People’s Park dodged another bullet Friday — more than a half-century after a similar plan sparked a violent clash that established People’s Park as a hotbed of social dissent. An Alameda County Superior Court judge issued a tentative ruling...
New Way To Tour California’s Wine Country In 2023
There will soon be a new way to explore wine country: American Cruise Lines has announced their first-ever California cruise. Beginning in 2023, the country’s largest small ship cruise line will offer an 8-day San Francisco Bay cruise. “American continues to expand the possibilities for exceptional domestic small ship...
State of Homelessness | Santa Cruz receives needed funding, still work to be done
SANTA CRUZ — Results of Santa Cruz County’s first comprehensive homeless census since before the coronavirus pandemic remain pending, yet, in some ways, it has become easier than ever to count unhoused people. Since the Sentinel last took a comprehensive dive into the issue with its contribution to...
29 Awesome Things to do in San Francisco
There are countless things to do in San Fransico that are on many a bucket list. From walking across the Golden Gate Bridge to riding its iconic cable cars there is no doubt that a visit to San Francisco will be a vacation you’ll remember for years to come.
McKinney Fire: Two found dead in burned car as California’s biggest wildfire rages, thousands flee
Two people were found dead in a vehicle that was burned in the path of the McKinney Fire, which metastasized over less than 18 hours into California’s largest fire of 2022 while forcing thousands of people from their homes near the California-Oregon border. The bodies were discovered just before...
25 Historic U.S. Golf Courses to Play This Summer
For many, golf is not just how well you play but where you’ve played. Talk to any avid golfer, and they’ll ask about the courses you've teed off at. There are certainly no shortages of excellent golf courses in America, but these courses steeped in the game’s history should be on every player’s bucket list.
255 Hardwick RD, Woodside, San Mateo County, CA, 94062
Maps: See where the McKinney Fire is burning in Northern California
The McKinney Fire broke out Friday afternoon in Northern California's Siskiyou County, northwest of the town of Yreka, and exploded overnight, triggering evacuations.
San Francisco's Zuni Cafe removed tips a year ago. Despite pushback, it won't bring them back.
Employees want to put more pressure on Zuni Café.
Lightning spotted off coast of Marin as monsoonal moisture brings chance of thunderstorms to Bay Area
Monsoonal moisture from the desert Southwest pushed into Northern California overnight, bringing a chance for thunderstorms to the SF Bay Area.
Meet Chesa Boudin’s #1 Hater, Now Running To Represent SF’s Sunset District
Former District Attorney Chesa Boudin might be jogging along Ocean Beach these days, but his recall continues to reverberate and may even spawn a new crop of politicians. One of his loudest critics—the brash public safety advocate Leanna Louie—is now testing the limits of the city’s dislike of Boudin and its receptiveness to candidates with the kind of pugilistic campaigns that attract law-and-order voters.
Vacaville leaders: Homelessness still a priority
It’s been a year since The Reporter delved deep into the topic of homelessness in Vacaville, and the situation has both improved and stayed the same. Much like life since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the world, reopened and revealed that we’re all still finding our way back to a semblance of normalcy.
San Jose sues property owner, claiming Rose Garden home endangers the public
In an unusual move, the city of San Jose is suing an Oakland-based tax attorney, arguing that his derelict home in San Jose’s Rose Garden area has become a public nuisance that endangers the health and safety of those around it. The lawsuit — filed this month in Santa...
California’s biggest water project in 50 years expected to solve drought issues
(Courtesy of Department of Water Resources) On Wednesday, the office of Governor Gavin Newsom reaffirmed its dedication to starting California’s largest water project in fifty years by announcing a freshly revised design for a 45-mile conveyance tunnel beneath a River Delta in California.
EXCLUSIVE: NorCal sheriff orders raid on Indiana Batmobile garage, allegedly as favor for friend
Holy political favors, Batman! That's the allegation against San Mateo County Sheriff Carlos Bolanos for sending a four-man team across the country last week, to raid the garage that builds Batmobiles.
