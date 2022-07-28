ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Country singer Amy Grant, 61, is rushed to the hospital after falling off her bicycle and suffering cuts and abrasions but is in 'stable condition'

By Heidi Parker For Dailymail.com
 9 days ago

Country singer Amy Grant was rushed to Vanderbilt Hospital hospital in Nashville,

on Wednesday after she fell off her bicycle.

The 61-year-old crooner spent the night in the hospital and is now in 'stable condition,' according to the musician's rep who spoke with People.

The wife of 65-year-old singer Vince Gill suffered from cuts and abrasions from the accident. She was wearing a helmet during the fall.

A fall: Country singer Amy Grant was rushed to Vanderbilt Hospital hospital in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday after she fell off her bicycle. Seen in 2021

The beauty was enjoying a bicycle ride in Nashville with a friend when the fall occurred.

She is doing fine, her rep said, but stayed overnight in the hospital only as a precaution, it was shared.

after she fell while cycling with a friend, a spokesperson for the star confirms to PEOPLE. She was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

It has been a bumpy few years for the star.

In June 2020 she had open-heart surgery to take care of a rare condition she was born with: PAPVR (partial anomalous pulmonary venous return).

All OK: The 61-year-old crooner spent the night in the hospital and is now in 'stable condition,' according to the musician's rep who spoke with People; seen July 19

'I think women tend to put their health on the back burner,' the Christian pop singer told Good Morning America last year.

'It's more like, "Oh my children, my grandchildren, my work, my spouse." All of those things and we need the gift of each other. So even if you go, "Oh, I got nothing on the radar,' just get somebody else to check it out."'

Grant is best known for the songs Baby Baby, Could I Have This Dance, This Is My Father's World and El Shaddai.

She began in contemporary Christian music before crossing over to pop music in the 1980s and 1990s. She has been referred to as "The Queen of Christian Pop".

Booked: The wife of singer Vince Gill suffered from cuts and abrasions from the accident. She was wearing a helmet during the fall; seen on Wednesday before her accident
Still in great shape: The crooner is seen here in March at the 2022 International Poverty Forum in Atlanta, Georgia

In December Grant will be honored in Washington DC at the Kennedy Center Honors.

'Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine ever receiving this prestigious Kennedy Center Honors,' said the musician this week when she was named as one of the honorees alongside George Clooney and U2.

'Through the years, I've watched so many of my heroes serenaded by colleagues and fellow artists, always moved by the ability of music and film to bring us together and to see the best in each other.'

Grant continued, 'I cannot wait to celebrate with my fellow honorees, friends, and family. Thank you for widening the circle to include all of us.'

With her true love: In Nashville in 2019 with her husband, 65-year-old singer Vince Gill

Comments / 30

Jim Svrn
8d ago

I had the pleasure of seeing Amy Grant perform with a group called The Zara's... back in the seventies at the Holiday inn in Bridgeport Connecticut she was fabulous then as she is now....I'm sorry to learn over recent accident and hope she feels better soon

Reply
6
Ex Democom
8d ago

Amy Grant is a gospel singer, not a country singer. She's married to a country singer.

Reply(7)
6
Vickie Kremann
9d ago

I'm so glad that she is okay Amy please don't take bicycle lessons from Joe Biden

Reply(5)
11
 

