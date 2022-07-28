Have it your way: how the ‘Saints Row’ reboot is putting players first

www.nme.com
‘League of Legends’ fighter ‘Project L’ will be free-to-play
Riot Games has announced that upcoming League Of Legends fighting game Project L will be free-to-play and include “respectful” monetisation. This was confirmed by Project L’s senior director Tom Cannon on Twitter earlier today (August 1), who uploaded a video about the title ahead of going to the Evo fighting game tournament.
‘Diablo Immortal’ player spends £80,000 and loses all access to PvP
A Diablo Immortal player seems to have lost access to player vs player (PvP) game modes in the title after spending over £80,000 ($100,000) in the free-to-play role-playing game. YouTuber and streamer jtisallbusiness has claimed that after spending a massive amount of money on upgrading their character, they’re unable...
‘MultiVersus’ community unlocked ‘Rick and Morty’ stage in just a few hours
A MultiVersus community challenge that resulted in the unlocking of a stage from Rick and Morty was completed in just a few hours. The goal was to hit 10million ringouts in order to unlock the Cromulons stage, based on the “Get Schwifty” episode from the second season of the comedy cartoon, and players were able to achieve this in just three hours following the announcement (via VGC).
