Prison guard pleads guilty in 2016 Folsom inmate death

goldcountrymedia.com
Related
davisvanguard.org
Taxpayers Pay $1.5 Million for Another Death at Sacramento County Jail – Activists Called Antonio Thomas Death an ‘In-Custody Murder’
SACRAMENTO, CA – The family of Antonio Thomas, who was found comatose in his Sacramento County Jail cell in 2019 in what Black Lives Matter Sacramento called an “in-custody murder,” is receiving a $1.5 million settlement from Sacramento County, said civil rights attorney Mark Merin this week.
SFGate
California investigating 3rd inmate slaying in 1 week
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California prison officials said Monday that they are investigating the third slaying of an inmate by other inmates within the span of a week, at three different prisons. The latest was Friday at Pelican Bay State Prison far northwestern California, where officials say Fernando Torres...
CDCR investigating deaths of inmates from two prisons as homicide, fifth inmate killing at Folsom this year
California State Prison Sacramento at Folsom(ABC 10) California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are investigating two inmate deaths, one at High Desert State Prison (HDSP) on July 22 and one at California State Prison, Sacramento (CSP-SAC) on July 23 according to a press statement from CDCR.
Family alleges State Fair officers discriminated, tackled their 11-year-old son
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A press conference was held at Cal Expo on Monday following the detainment of an 11-year-old Elk Grove boy on July 26 and the alleged harm he experienced while detained by State Fair police officers. According to Cynthia Martin, her, her son Elijah and a group of children went to the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
davisvanguard.org
Man with 11 Open Cases Fails to Appear – He’s in Hospital after Jumping off Bridge onto Freeway
WOODLAND, CA – Despite 11 open cases against him, Alan Nelson was absent in Yolo County Superior Court Friday morning, with a warrant out for him after violating his pretrial release—turns out he’s in the hospital with serious injuries. His attorney, Deputy Public Defender Monica Brushia, informed...
Man indicted on suspicion of drug trafficking, weapons charges
(BCN) — A Stockton man was indicted on Thursday for drug and weapons charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of California. Jesus Iribe, 26, was charged on suspicion of intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense and being a felon in […]
KTVU FOX 2
Man who tried to save rafters found dead in California river
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A 31-year-old man who went missing after attempting to save two rafters in distress was found dead along Northern California’s American River, authorities said. Joshua Brandon Crane couldn’t be found after he jumped into the river Friday night, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.
KCRA.com
Sacramento man arrested after multi-day armed robbery crime spree; woman also arrested
ELK GROVE, Calif. — A 39-year-old Sacramento man has been arrested in connection with a string of early morning armed robberies at businesses in Sacramento County last week that at one point involved a stolen car, authorities said. A woman was also arrested in connection with the crime spree.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Driver in quadruple fatal Rio Vista crash was arrested earlier this year for DUI, police say
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — The man police say was behind the wheel at the time of a quadruple fatal accident in Rio Vista last week was arrested earlier this year on charges of DUI and hit-and-run, according to Folsom Police. Last week, Rio Vista Police Chief Jon Mazer confirmed...
HipHopDX.com
Mozzy Turns Himself In To Begin Prison Sentence On Federal Gun Charge
Sacramento, CA – Sacramento rapper Mozzy reportedly turned himself in to United States Penitentiary (USP) Atwater on Thursday (July 28). According to The Sacramento Update, a spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed Mozzy (real name Timothy Patterson) will one year behind bars for a federal gun charge.
KSBW.com
Former Sacramento police officer sentenced for sending inappropriate messages to teen
A former Sacramento police officer has been sentenced for sending inappropriate messages to a 15-year-old girl. Daniel Donahue was sentenced to 90 days in jail and two years of probation, according to court documents. He will also have to register as a sex offender, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office.
Wait continues for California State Fair attendance numbers, but arrest figures are down dramatically
SACRAMENTO -- The 2022 California State Fair is now in the history books. This year's event marked a return to form at Cal Expo following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While total attendance numbers are still being compiled, arrest figure are down dramatically compared to past years, fair officials say. The fair reported just three arrests over the 17-day period. Two of them were for domestic violence and one was for counterfeiting. Between 2009 and 2017, arrest figures at the fair were, on average, more than 60 per year, according to an analysis by The Sacramento Bee. This year, the fair instituted a first-of-its-kind ban on unaccompanied youth at night on weekends. Fair officials say the rule encouraged parents to stay with their kids, and had the intended effect. Among one of the biggest hits at the fair this year was the California Cannabis Exhibit. Thousands of people walked through the exhibit, which displayed the state's growing cannabis industry.Total fair attendance numbers could be released as soon as Monday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Arrest made in Arden-Arcade homeless encampment shooting
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said that it has made an arrest in a shooting near a homeless encampment that left one man with life-threatening injuries. Chad Jones, 36, of Sacramento County, was arrested for attempted murder in connection with the shooting that took place near Glendale Lane and Alta […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Auburn incident report: Breaking and entering, spousal abuse, ID theft
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Auburn Police Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Daniel Lawrence Hall, 59, was arrested at 1:32 a.m. on suspicion of domestic abuse on the 12300 block of Incline Drive. July 27. Kyle Phippins,...
Man dies while in custody of Stockton Police, officials say
STOCKTON, Calif. — A 45-year-old man has died after being in the custody of the Stockton Police Department, the agency wrote in a Facebook post. At 10:51 p.m. Wednesday, Stockton Police officers say they were called to the 5400 block of Covey Creek Circle in Stockton's Quail Lakes neighborhood after reports came in of a suspicious person walking up to front doors and screaming.
Yuba County man sentenced in connection to 2021 attempted murder
LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) — A man who broke into a 59-year-old man’s Linda home on Oct. 1, 2021 was sentenced to 11-years-to-life in prison for attempted murder according to the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office. The District Attorney’s Office said that on Oct. 1, Daniel Solis, 30, knocked on the front door of the man’s […]
Stephon Clark's family demands action and accountability from Sacramento Police after video circulates on social media
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The family of Stephon Clark is once again demanding accountability from the Sacramento Police Department after a confrontation caught on camera involving one of the officers who shot Clark made its rounds on social media. The man behind the camera who runs a YouTube page called...
CBS News
2 arrested following car chase linked to armed robbery
GALT -- Two people were arrested Saturday following a car chase connected to an alleged stolen vehicle used in an armed robbery. The Galt Police Department says that officers were alerted around 8 p.m. to a report of a stolen vehicle used in an armed robbery in nearby Elk Grove.
Navy veteran, aspiring doctor identified as man who drowned saving rafters along American River
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Family members said a five-year Navy veteran and aspiring doctor sacrificed his life to save people who were in need along the American River Friday. "My brother was a humble guy and anybody who knew him knew he had the biggest heart ever imaginable. He would do anything, He'd give you the shirt off his back and just be there," said Jessica Crane, sister of Joshua Crane. "That's something that I knew that he would do. No matter no matter what."
Woman killed, ‘dismembered beyond recognition,’ Sacramento Sheriff says
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested 44-year-old Darnell Erby as a suspect in a gruesome killing that happened on July 19. According to the sheriff’s office, the killing happened at a North Highlands home on Field Street near Poplar Boulevard. The victim was identified as 77-year-old Pamela Garrett […]
Comments / 0