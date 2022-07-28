ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal starlet Arthur Okonkwo set to join Crewe on season-long loan transfer with 20-year-old looking for gametime

By Emillia Hawkins
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

ARSENAL goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo is set to join Crewe Alexandra on a season-long loan, according to reports.

Okonkwo, 20, signed a new contract with the Gunners last summer before being promoted to the first team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g3r78_0gwLviB700
Okonkwo is set to join Crewe on loan Credit: Getty

However, he has not yet made his senior debut.

And with competition for the position continuing to grow at the club, the young star has decided to gain some experience elsewhere.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Okonkwo will now join Crewe on a season-long loan, with terms already agreed.

Arsenal had no intention of selling the goalkeeper as he is considered an important player for the future.

The Gunners still have four goalkeepers available for selection ahead of next season.

Aaron Ramsdale is Mikel Arteta's first choice with new signing Matt Turner expected to be his backup.

Alex Runarsson is another option for the position following his return from a season-long with OH Leuven.

But former starter Bernd Leno is likely to leave before the window closes after falling out-of-favour with Arteta.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

The Germany international has been heavily linked with a move to Fulham this month.

However, Leicester are now considering a swoop with Kasper Schmeichel set to join Nice.

Arsenal have been one of the most active clubs in this summer's transfer window.

As well as signing Turner from New England Revolution last month, the Gunners have also added Marquinhos, Fabio Vieira, Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko to their ranks.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Ramsdale
Person
Marquinhos
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Bernd Leno
Person
Kasper Schmeichel
Person
Gabriel Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Gametime#Starlet#Fulham#Turner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Germany
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
637K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy