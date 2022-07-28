Biotech Company in Lower Gwynedd Prescribes New, Streamlined Corporate Structure for C-Suite

montco.today
Plymouth Meeting Biopharma Co. Turns Focus Inward to Heal Itself by Cutting Costs
Dr. Jacqueline Shea, new CEO of Inovio Pharmaceuticals.Image via Dr. Jacqueline Shea at Inovio. Plymouth Meeting biopharma firm Inovio, working to cure its own ills, is undergoing a reorg. The multiple measures it is taking under new CEO Dr. Jacqueline Shea are designed to bolster its cash position into 3Q2024, as John George reported in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
West Chester-Based Tech Company Helps to Grow Local Healthcare Businesses
When it’s time to ask for help with your mental or physical health, many people don’t know where to start. There are hundreds of similar businesses, all claiming they are the best. With a plethora of healthcare options to choose from, local technology consulting company, IT Edge, is helping local healthcare professionals make their message heard through the noise.
As an Award-Winning Construction Company, Pancoast & Clifford’s Fingerprints Are All Over the Region
Chris Clifford, left, and Frank Pancoast at the construction site of River House at Odette's, a new luxury hotel in New Hope.Images via Pancoast & Clifford. As a general contracting and construction management company that employs more than 25 professionals, maintains a network of skilled subcontractors, and regularly generates more than $25 million in annual revenue, Pancoast & Clifford’s fingerprints are all over Greater Philadelphia.
AmerisourceBergen Plans for Digital Therapeutics, Software-Based Methods of Treating Disease
AmerisourceBergen is planning a step forward into digital therapeutics (DTx).Image via iStock. Conshohocken’s AmerisourceBergen has announced its plans to launch DTX Connect, its first foray into digital therapeutics (DTx). This med-tech innovation delivers medical interventions directly to patients using evidence-based, clinically evaluated software to treat, manage, and prevent a broad spectrum of diseases and disorders.
How Is Montco Cutting Its $161M COVID Recovery Fund Pie?
Montgomery County's plans for allocating federal COVID relief are gelling; a final vote is scheduled for late Aug.Image via iStock. On its surface the math may seem wonky: Just seven percent of the county’s population is getting 27 percent in COVID-19 recovery funds. But that’s how Montgomery County is leaning toward allocating its federal investment. A deeper dive, however, reveals a sensible thought process behind it, reports Evan Brandt for The Times Herald.
Automotive Aftermarket Continues to Drive Results for Colmar’s Dorman Products
2Q2022 at Dorman Products, Colmar, saw a continuance of its high-octane performance this year. Gregory Purcell reported the company’s current successful drive for WFMZ 69 News.
Blue Bell 55+ Community Shingle-Mindedly Embarks on High-Tech Roof Project
Whitpain Farm's roofing project is bringing a new look to it shingles that also adds durability and cuts maintenance needs.Image via Jung Wi at Whitpain Farm. Whitpain Farm, the Blue Bell 55+ community, kicked off a renovation project affecting every one of its 171 homes last month. The effort should yield two results: safer, more durable units and solid support for a local, woman-owned business.
Cost-of-Living Woes Hit American Families Coast to Coast, but How Bad (Or Good) Are Things Here?
A look at national data on the cost of living has enough details to indicate how Montgomery County residents are faring in 2022.Image via iStock. To quantify the current household effect of inflation and other economic woes, SmartAsset has parsed data with enough granularity to not only reveal state trends, but county ones, as well.
The Wall Street Journal: Say No to Busywork and Supercharge Your Career
When you get hired for a job it is pretty common practice that the responsibilities that are outlined at the start of your employment are not going to be all-encompassing. So basically other similar duties might get asked of you in time. But other times you might get asked to pitch in on something outside the scope of your job as a favor.
Had It with Traditional Networking? The Chamber for Greater Montco Has a Better Alternative
The Montgomeryville BPN recognizes its 2021 chair.Image via the Chamber of Commerce of Greater Montgomery County. The Business Partnership Network (BPN) was conceptualized in 2014 by eight members of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Montgomery County who were exasperated by the high dues, structure, and strict participation requirements of national business networking associations.
