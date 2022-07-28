Goodbye Afghanistan: Chaos created by Taliban back east forces family to flee to Wenatchee

www.ifiberone.com
Related
moderncampground.com
BLM to Acquire Land in Yakima Canyon
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) plans to buy 812 acres in the Yakima River Canyon (Washington) between Ellensburg and Yakima to provide recreational access to the area. As per a press release, the bureau plans to tap funds from the Land and Water Conservation Fund to buy the Yakima Canyon Ranch from Western Rivers Conservancy. The purchase will give permanent access to the private Big Horn boating access site and 3.5 miles of the Yakima River that flows through the ranch.
ifiberone.com
Former Moses Lake nurse gets 18 months in federal prison for tampering with morphine medications
SPOKANE — A former Moses Lake nurse has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for tampering with morphine medications at a local clinic. Esther Rae Tuller, 41, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Spokane to tampering with consumer products. She was sentenced to 18 months behind bars followed by three years of supervised release.
kpq.com
Two Pieces of WWII History Coming to Wenatchee
Two iconic World War 2 era airplanes will make their way to the Wenatchee Valley next week. The B-17 Flying Fortress Sentimental Journey and the B-25 Mitchell Maid in the Shade will be featured at Pangborn Memorial Airport August 1st through August 8th. Mike Mueller with Airbase Arizona Flying Museum...
kpq.com
Hiker Airlifted After Suffering Heat Exhaustion in Leavenworth
A Bellingham woman was airlifted to a hospital in Yakima after hiking with her friends on the Snow Lake Trail in Leavenworth on the night of July 30. Around 8 p.m., the 37-year-old woman suffered a knee injury while showing signs of a heat stroke. Her two friends went to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbcrightnow.com
Bureau of Land Management adds to Eastern WA fire restrictions
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Spokane District has added on to its recently-announced fire restrictions order, adding the ban of firearm discharges outside of lawful hunting. On BLM and Bureau of Reclamation Land in Benton, Chelan, Douglas, Franklin, Grant and Yakima counties, the temporary addition will go into place at the start of July 29.
The Top Five best Places for Waffles in Washington
Waffles come in all shapes, sizes, flavors, and mixes, but the real question is who has the best ones? We toured the great state to find the best places for waffles and we think we've made a pretty solid list. We'll look around both eastern and western Washington for this...
ifiberone.com
Wildfire near Vantage estimated at 5,000 acres; Level 2 evacuations issued
UPDATE (2:55 p.m.) — A wildfire burning west of Vantage is now estimated at about 5,000 acres. The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 2 evacuation notice for the entire town of Vantage. Several fire districts and air support are on scene. A strike team from...
ifiberone.com
Report: Woman’s lifeless body dangled on rope after dying from health issue while climbing in Leavenworth
LEAVENWORTH - A Seattle woman died in the middle of a climb in the Leavenworth area last week. iFIBER ONE News partner, News Radio 560 KPQ, reports that 56-year-old Michelle Yao of Seattle was climbing the Snow Creek Wall southwest of Leavenworth when she passed away. Chelan County Emergency Management’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nine people hurt, no deaths in pileup on WA-281 in Grant County
QUINCY, Wash. — In light of a massive six-vehicle accident on WA-281 in Grant County, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) has released details on the pileup that left nine people injured. According to WSP investigators, a 22-year-old semi-truck driver approached five vehicles that were stopped for construction on the...
kpq.com
Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District No Longer Serving Private East Wenatchee Homes
The Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District (GWID) is scaling back their services for private East Wenatchee homes next year after assessing their budget. Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District Manager Craig Gyselinck said they currently have 900 water users that are part of their Local Improvement Districts (LID). LIDs were set up by...
2 dead, 3 severely injured after car crashes into group of cyclists during Make-A-Wish event
RONALD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two bicyclists died, and three others were injured after a car plowed into a group riding in the Make-A-Wish Michigan 35th Annual Wish-A-Mile (WAM) Bicycle Tour on Saturday. According to investigators, a sport utility vehicle traveling northbound on Stage Road in Ronald Township crossed the...
KIMA TV
Local man says he found zip ties cut and campaign signs missing at multiple locations
YAKIMA -- With less than a week left until election day, a local man is concerned that people are messing with campaign signs after finding cut zip ties and missing signs. "It doesn't matter what candidate you're for or against, but if you're taking signs, that's a more serious offense than people seem to think," Walter Ranta, a Yakima resident, said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kpq.com
Barn Fire Suspect Arrested, May be Tried as an Adult
The suspect responsible for lighting a barn on fire while running from the police in Chelan may be tried as an adult after he was arrested on July 29. 17-year-old Connor Leo Strange was caught alongside 28-year-old Kendall Decoteau, who authorities claim is his girlfriend, after robbing a friend of roughly $1800 worth of belongings.
+$265k in WA state unclaimed lottery prizes. 2 tickets bought in Tri-Cities and Yakima
These locations in eastern and western Washington detail where lottery winners bought tickets but have yet to claim their cash.
kpq.com
Rock Climber Dies Southwest of Leavenworth
A Seattle woman is dead after passing away while climbing the Snow Creek Wall southwest of Leavenworth last week. Chelan County Emergency Management Sergeant Jason Reinfeld said the victim's 30-year-old climbing partner first called 9-1-1 July 19th around 9:45pm from the wall after losing sight and contact with the victim, who was still connected to the rope below.
ifiberone.com
Man drowns while floating the Wenatchee River
DRYDEN — A 60-year-old man drowned on Saturday while tubing in the Wenatchee River. The Walla Walla man was with a handful of friends and family floating the river near Dryden. As the group approached the rapids known as “Rock and Roll,” the man was reportedly flipped from is inner tube and began struggling to get to shore, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
kpq.com
Walla Walla Man Drowns in Wenatchee River Near Dryden Dam
A family from Walla Walla suffered a tragedy when one of their members drowned in the Wenatchee River on July 30. A man in his 60s was inner tubing with his wife and friends when they hit rough water. The group was floating near the Dryden dam when the man...
ifiberone.com
Ephrata man riding motorcycle dies in wreck near Blue Lake
SOAP LAKE - 68-year-old Dennis Armour of Ephrata has died after crashing into the back of a vehicle on SR 17 near Blue Lake nine miles south of Coulee City Sunday morning. Just before 9 a.m., Dennis was traveling on his motorcycle southward on SR 17 and was approaching the Blue Lake rest area when he crashed.
spokanepublicradio.org
Temperature records expected to topple through the weekend
Northwest cities will threaten — and break — daily temperature records over the next several days. Spokane fell seven degrees short of its record of 106 on Wednesday, but Yakima tied its record of 106 and Ellensburg’s 105 eclipsed the previous record by five degrees. In western Washington, Seattle (94), Olympia (97) and Bellingham (90) all set new records on Wednesday.
kpq.com
Excessive Heat Warning Extended with Red Flag Warning
The excessive heat warning in North Central Washington is now into its eighth day, after it was originally set for only five days. Meteorologist Steve Bodnar with the National Weather Service says the seven straight days of 100 degree plus weather in Wenatchee is in the record books. "That ties...
Comments / 1