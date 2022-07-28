Report: Rival executives see 1 favorite in Juan Soto trade talks

larrybrownsports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Diego renters need to earn over $33 an hour just to afford a one-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresSan Diego, CA
Apple buys new campus for $445 million for vast San Diego expansionEntrepreneur's JournalSan Diego, CA
Opinion: William Shatner and "Star Trek"Herbie J PilatoSan Diego, CA
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer debuts at ComiconCheryl E PrestonSan Diego, CA
Marvel at San Diego Comic Con360 MagazineSan Diego, CA
Related
Dodgers News: Insider Suggests LA Could Make Historic Trade for Joc Pederson
Things are starting to heat up as we approach Tuesday’s trade deadline. The Dodgers could be in the mix to make another move or two, but the magnitude of the move is still in question. Obviously, we’ve heard the potential big trade in Juan Soto and the Dodgers have...
Red Sox just hurt Willson Contreras trade value, Cubs
With the Boston Red Sox opting to sell at the MLB trade deadline, the Cubs may have to lower demands for Willson Contreras. Chicago’s demands for Contreras were seen as sky high, and there were very few other notable backstops on the trade market. Thus, the Cubs controlled said market.
Surprising team listed as favorite to acquire Shohei Ohtani in trade
The Los Angeles Angels are listening to trade offers for Shohei Ohtani for what might be the first time ever. While it seems extremely unlikely that they end up trading Ohtani, a surprising team is listed as the favorite to acquire the star in the case of a trade. Sportsbetting.ag...
Rumor: Dodgers inquiring about Shohei Ohtani trade, but there’s a catch
The Los Angeles Angels threw a massive curveball into every team’s MLB trade deadline plans when it was revealed that the club was “listening to offers” on two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani. While an Ohtani trade is still viewed as unlikely, the Angels MVP certainly didn’t quiet the rumors with recent comments on his future with the club.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Juan Soto rumors: Cardinals trade package has notable players missing
Per MLB insider Jim Bowden, the Cardinals trade package for Juan Soto involves Dylan Carlson and Nolan Gorman. That’s…not enough to get the job done. Carlson and Gorman would be two players necessary in any trade for Soto, as the Nationals want a combination of prospects and MLB-ready talent. However, Mike Rizzo would be mocked around baseball if he dealt the modern-day Ted Williams and didn’t acquire St. Louis’ No. 1 prospect.
MLB・
BREAKING: Former Warriors Star Officially Signs With New Team
The Minnesota Timberwolves have officially signed Eric Paschall. He has played for the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz.
NBA・
MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Yankees Trade Rumor
The New York Yankees made one of the first big moves of the trade deadline, acquiring All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. Brian Cashman's team isn't done making moves, though. According to a report from Jon Heyman, the Yankees are discussing a significant trade with the Milwaukee...
This Trade Has A Nice Ring For New York Yankees
When it comes to acquiring talent, New York Yankees' general manager, Brian Cashman, is usually operating from a position of strength, be it financially or with his strong farm system that he has carefully cultivated over the past 7-8 years. The Pinstripes own the best record and baseball and with Tuesday's trade deadline looming, the Yankees go in with plenty of chips to play with. That is why names like Juan Soto, Tyler Mahle and Frankie Montas are all within the playbook of Cashman.
RELATED PEOPLE
Trade season: Cards start by acquiring left-handed Phillies prospect for Sosa. DeJong called up for St. Louis
Trade season: Cards start by acquiring left-handed Phillies prospect for Sosa. DeJong called up for St. Louis Trade season: Cards start by acquiring left-handed Phillies prospect for Sosa. DeJong called up for St. Louis
thecomeback.com
MLB world blasts latest miserable Strike 3 call from umpire
Nothing seemed to go right for the Los Angeles Angels in their 7-2 loss to the Texas Rangers on Friday. They had to compete with the Rangers as well as their own miscues. And when things seemed to be going well for the Halos, the umpires got in the way.
The Atlanta Braves Are Reportedly Interested In Getting This Player
According to Mark Feinsand of MLB. com, the Atlanta Braves have interest in Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael A. Taylor.
Yankees, Brewers Reportedly Discussing Significant Trade
The New York Yankees and the Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly discussing a significant trade heading into Tuesday's deadline. New York acquired All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi earlier this week, likely ending Joey Gallo's time in the Bronx. Gallo could reportedly be sent to the National League. "Yankees and Brewers have indeed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts’ Role to Change, According to Roberts
The Dodgers are 67-33 after Saturday night’s loss in Colorado. Even with the loss, they have the best record in all of baseball and are primed to get even better over the next few weeks with the return of several injured players. Oh, and that trade deadline is just days away.
Juan Soto’s reaction to Jacob deGrom’s return hints at Nationals future
The 2022 MLB trade deadline is scheduled for Tuesday, August 2nd, at 6 PM EST. That happens to be the same day New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is set to make his 2022 debut against the Nationals in Washington. Meanwhile, Juan Soto has been the subject of a number of trade rumors. Although many […] The post Juan Soto’s reaction to Jacob deGrom’s return hints at Nationals future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB announces suspension for Tim Anderson
Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson was ejected on Friday night during Chicago’s 7-3 loss to the Oakland Athletics, and MLB has suspended the two-time All-Star for what he did after he was tossed. Anderson was angry after a strike was called on him during the seventh inning that...
Report: Juan Soto being aggressively pursued by 1 NL powerhouse
Trade talks surrounding Juan Soto appear to be heating up, at least involving one major National League power. The Los Angeles Dodgers have been increasingly aggressive in their pursuit of Soto, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. The San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals remain involved and have been viewed as frontrunners.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Gavin Lux kept on Dodgers' bench on Saturday
Los Angeles Dodgers utility-man Gavin Lux is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Lux will watch from the bench after Hanser Alberto was announced as Saturday's starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 236 batted balls this season, Lux has produced a 5.9% barrel rate and a...
Dodgers: Insider Lists Four Impact Bats LA Is Pursuing Before Trade Deadline
Nationals star Juan Soto is not the only bat that Dodgers have expressed an interest in.
Yardbarker
Who Says No — Detroit Tigers Trade Package
Bullpen is an interesting target area for the Braves. It is a strong area for the team, but you can never have enough talented relief arms. The Braves have had pretty inconsistent performances from Will Smith, so they could use a high-leverage lefty to move Smith to a lower leverage role. The question begs to be asked — would All Star southpaw Gregory Soto be worth the price?
MLB drops the hammer on White Sox SS Tim Anderson after altercation with umpire
The Chicago White Sox are having a rather miserable season. Their .500 record doesn’t do justice to how much this team has struggled during the year. From locker room issues to inconsistent hitting, the team just hasn’t found any semblance of good form this season. It’s disappointing, especially considering their run to the playoffs last season.
Larry Brown Sports
New York City, NY
140K+
Followers
18K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT
Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.https://larrybrownsports.com
Comments / 1