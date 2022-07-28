ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Report: Rival executives see 1 favorite in Juan Soto trade talks

By Grey Papke
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Red Sox just hurt Willson Contreras trade value, Cubs

With the Boston Red Sox opting to sell at the MLB trade deadline, the Cubs may have to lower demands for Willson Contreras. Chicago’s demands for Contreras were seen as sky high, and there were very few other notable backstops on the trade market. Thus, the Cubs controlled said market.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
State
Washington State
Local
California Sports
City
Washington, CA
FanSided

Juan Soto rumors: Cardinals trade package has notable players missing

Per MLB insider Jim Bowden, the Cardinals trade package for Juan Soto involves Dylan Carlson and Nolan Gorman. That’s…not enough to get the job done. Carlson and Gorman would be two players necessary in any trade for Soto, as the Nationals want a combination of prospects and MLB-ready talent. However, Mike Rizzo would be mocked around baseball if he dealt the modern-day Ted Williams and didn’t acquire St. Louis’ No. 1 prospect.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Yankees Trade Rumor

The New York Yankees made one of the first big moves of the trade deadline, acquiring All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. Brian Cashman's team isn't done making moves, though. According to a report from Jon Heyman, the Yankees are discussing a significant trade with the Milwaukee...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Q 105.7

This Trade Has A Nice Ring For New York Yankees

When it comes to acquiring talent, New York Yankees' general manager, Brian Cashman, is usually operating from a position of strength, be it financially or with his strong farm system that he has carefully cultivated over the past 7-8 years. The Pinstripes own the best record and baseball and with Tuesday's trade deadline looming, the Yankees go in with plenty of chips to play with. That is why names like Juan Soto, Tyler Mahle and Frankie Montas are all within the playbook of Cashman.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buster Olney
Person
Juan Soto
thecomeback.com

MLB world blasts latest miserable Strike 3 call from umpire

Nothing seemed to go right for the Los Angeles Angels in their 7-2 loss to the Texas Rangers on Friday. They had to compete with the Rangers as well as their own miscues. And when things seemed to be going well for the Halos, the umpires got in the way.
ANAHEIM, CA
The Spun

Yankees, Brewers Reportedly Discussing Significant Trade

The New York Yankees and the Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly discussing a significant trade heading into Tuesday's deadline. New York acquired All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi earlier this week, likely ending Joey Gallo's time in the Bronx. Gallo could reportedly be sent to the National League. "Yankees and Brewers have indeed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National League#The San Diego Padres#Espn#The Washington Nationals
ClutchPoints

Juan Soto’s reaction to Jacob deGrom’s return hints at Nationals future

The 2022 MLB trade deadline is scheduled for Tuesday, August 2nd, at 6 PM EST. That happens to be the same day New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is set to make his 2022 debut against the Nationals in Washington. Meanwhile, Juan Soto has been the subject of a number of trade rumors. Although many […] The post Juan Soto’s reaction to Jacob deGrom’s return hints at Nationals future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WASHINGTON, DC
Larry Brown Sports

MLB announces suspension for Tim Anderson

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson was ejected on Friday night during Chicago’s 7-3 loss to the Oakland Athletics, and MLB has suspended the two-time All-Star for what he did after he was tossed. Anderson was angry after a strike was called on him during the seventh inning that...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Gavin Lux kept on Dodgers' bench on Saturday

Los Angeles Dodgers utility-man Gavin Lux is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Lux will watch from the bench after Hanser Alberto was announced as Saturday's starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 236 batted balls this season, Lux has produced a 5.9% barrel rate and a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Who Says No — Detroit Tigers Trade Package

Bullpen is an interesting target area for the Braves. It is a strong area for the team, but you can never have enough talented relief arms. The Braves have had pretty inconsistent performances from Will Smith, so they could use a high-leverage lefty to move Smith to a lower leverage role. The question begs to be asked — would All Star southpaw Gregory Soto be worth the price?
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
140K+
Followers
18K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy