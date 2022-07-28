ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ribbon-cutting to take place Thursday for new Paradise art gallery

By Brandon Downs
actionnewsnow.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.actionnewsnow.com

Comments / 1

Related
actionnewsnow.com

Chico Bicycle Music Festival returns fully in person

CHICO, Calif. - Hundreds of people grabbed their bikes and peddled through Chico in support of the Butte Environmental Council (BEC). BEC has served the community for more than 45 years, its mission to protect the environment here in Butte County and surrounding areas. Hundreds of people supported local vendors...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Cal Park hotel developers appeal planning commission’s denial of plans

CHICO, Calif. - Developers of a hotel at Cal Park say they filed an appeal of the Chico Planning Commission’s denial of plans for the new hotel. H2H Properties Vice President of Government Affairs Michael Bowers says the appeal was filed on Monday as the firm wants to build a hotel in a vacant plot of land off of Sierra Sunrise Terrace and Bruce Road, north of Highway 32.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

DFT Cornhole Paradise raises more than $12,000 for Paradise police sergeant

PARADISE, Calif. - A sergeant from the Paradise Police Department is still recovering from an ATV crash in Oregon just a few weeks ago. "John is a very strong individual and he's pushing himself every day. He's getting better every day. The unfortunate part is he has several weeks before he can start physical therapy and get back to where he's mobile. I think he's probably just dealing with the frustration of being down but he knows the importance of letting his body heal so he can come back to work," Paradise Police Chief Eric Reinbold said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Murals#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun
actionnewsnow.com

Grazing goats are back in Lower Bidwell Park

CHICO, Calif. - The grazing goats are back in Lower Bidwell Park on the south side. The goats will be out there for at least a month. Public works tried to get the goats in the spring but they’ve had a busy year and are in high demand. On...
actionnewsnow.com

Upper Park Road construction starts this week

CHICO, Calif. - Crews will begin construction for the Upper Park Road Sediment Reduction Project this week, according to the City of Chico. Construction crews will begin delivering materials on Monday as the project is expected to last through late October. They will implement sediment control practices to reduce erosion....
CHICO, CA
kubaradio.com

Apple Fire near Collins Lake Now 85% Contained

(Yuba County, CA) – Cal Fire/Nevada-Yuba-Placer reports the Apple Fire near Collins Lake active going into a 6th day now. The latest numbers show 85% containment at 39 acres. No structures have been reported impacted and no injuries reported. To our south near Yosemite, the Oak Fire is reported...
YUBA COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Sheriff’s Blotter July 22-27:

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for July 22-27, 2022. July 22. Trainspotting.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Car crashes into Grass Valley CVS

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — A CVS in Grass Valley is closed Sunday evening after a car drove into the store, shown in photos posted to Facebook by the Grass Valley Police Department. Around 1 p.m. Sunday, Grass Valley Police officers say they received 911 calls reporting a car that...
GRASS VALLEY, CA
ca.gov

Lake Oroville Community Update - July 29, 2022

The California Natural Resources Agency held its 11th Oroville Dam Citizens Advisory Commission meeting on July 29, 2022. The public meeting at Oroville’s Southside Community Center included a brief update on the development of the Commission report, a recap of a flood safety stakeholder technical workshop held in April, and a presentation from the California Department of Water Resources (DWR) on dam facilities management and annual maintenance planning.
OROVILLE, CA
FOX40

Grass Valley business closed after car drives into building

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Officers were sent to the CVS on 1005 Sutton Way after getting reports of a vehicle driving into the building on Sunday. According to a Facebook post from the Grass Valley Police Department, there were no injuries and no one was in the path of the vehicle as it drove […]
GRASS VALLEY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

An eroding road west of Red Bluff is finally getting some money for repairs

RED BLUFF, Calif. - We're checking in on repairs on Reeds Creek Road in Tehama County. Action News Now first brought you this story in May of 2021 when a school near that road was worried about its condition. This road been in bad shape for years, it's located just...
actionnewsnow.com

Flash flood warning in place for parts of Plumas and Lassen counties

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that there is a flash flood warning for the Dixie Fire burn scar in southwestern Lassen County and northwestern Plumas County. Flooding will most likely occur along Round Valley Road and near Round Valley Reservoir, near Greenville.
actionnewsnow.com

Tehama County roundabout project gets funding approval

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The California Transportation Commission approved funding for the roundabout project on Highway 99 in Tehama County. The project is located at Highway 99 and South Avenue and is part of a $3 billion investment to repair and improve infrastructure throughout the state. The roundabout is designed...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police follow trail of money to nab 'Foodie Cafe' burglary suspect

CHICO, Calif. - A man was arrested for burglary in Chico early Sunday. Police said a trail of money and bank bags helped them track down the suspect. Angel Tapia, 29, faces charges of burglary, vandalism and probation violation. Chico police said Sunday around 4:30 a.m. they saw a man...
CHICO, CA
KTVL

112 wells reported dry in Butte County as drought persists

OROVILLE, Calif. — As extreme drought conditions persist across the state, wells are running dry in Butte County, provoking millions of dollars to be spent on addressing them. Josh Jimerfield, deputy administrative officer for the county's office of emergency management (OEM), says that 112 people have reported their dry...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Oroville Woman says she was scammed by jailed lawyer Femino

Chico, Calif.--- — A lawyer in Chico has been arrested for harboring a fugitive who was also her boyfriend and client, prosecutors say. According to the Butte County District Attorney's Office, Stephana Femino, 47, Chico, was arrested outside Butte County Superior Court Friday after a judge issued a warrant for her arrest Thursday night.
CHICO, CA
FOX40

Police are looking for owner of engagement ring found in Grass Valley

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Grass Valley Police are looking for the owner of a 14K engagement ring after it was found by a good Samaritan.  According to a Facebook post from the department, the ring’s gemstone is missing and there’s two small diamonds where the space was once occupied.  The Facebook post features two […]
FOX40

Apple Fire forces evacuations in Yuba County

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A fire south of Collins Lake in Yuba County is forcing evacuations.  According to Yuba County, the Apple Fire is in the area of White Oak Lane.  For up-to-date evacuation information, check Community Zone Haven. This is a developing story.
YUBA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy