Ribbon-cutting to take place Thursday for new Paradise art gallery

Chico Bicycle Music Festival returns fully in person
CHICO, Calif. - Hundreds of people grabbed their bikes and peddled through Chico in support of the Butte Environmental Council (BEC). BEC has served the community for more than 45 years, its mission to protect the environment here in Butte County and surrounding areas. Hundreds of people supported local vendors...
North State Therapeutic Choir gets grant allowing people with Parkinson's to join for free
CHICO, Calif. - A new grant has come through to allow people with Parkinson’s to join the North State Therapeutic Choir for free. The Parkinson’s Foundation awarded a grant to Neurologic Music Therapists for three years to make it free for people with Parkinson's. North State Therapeutic Choir...
Cal Park hotel developers appeal planning commission’s denial of plans
CHICO, Calif. - Developers of a hotel at Cal Park say they filed an appeal of the Chico Planning Commission’s denial of plans for the new hotel. H2H Properties Vice President of Government Affairs Michael Bowers says the appeal was filed on Monday as the firm wants to build a hotel in a vacant plot of land off of Sierra Sunrise Terrace and Bruce Road, north of Highway 32.
DFT Cornhole Paradise raises more than $12,000 for Paradise police sergeant
PARADISE, Calif. - A sergeant from the Paradise Police Department is still recovering from an ATV crash in Oregon just a few weeks ago. "John is a very strong individual and he's pushing himself every day. He's getting better every day. The unfortunate part is he has several weeks before he can start physical therapy and get back to where he's mobile. I think he's probably just dealing with the frustration of being down but he knows the importance of letting his body heal so he can come back to work," Paradise Police Chief Eric Reinbold said.
Grazing goats are back in Lower Bidwell Park
CHICO, Calif. - The grazing goats are back in Lower Bidwell Park on the south side. The goats will be out there for at least a month. Public works tried to get the goats in the spring but they’ve had a busy year and are in high demand. On...
Controversial hotel proposal near senior living community will be appealed to city council
CHICO, Calif. — People in a Chico senior living community claimed victory last week when a proposed hotel on a nearby property was rejected by the city's planning commission. The hotel developers, however, say the fight doesn't end there. H2H Properties confirms that it plans to appeal the decision...
Upper Park Road construction starts this week
CHICO, Calif. - Crews will begin construction for the Upper Park Road Sediment Reduction Project this week, according to the City of Chico. Construction crews will begin delivering materials on Monday as the project is expected to last through late October. They will implement sediment control practices to reduce erosion....
Apple Fire near Collins Lake Now 85% Contained
(Yuba County, CA) – Cal Fire/Nevada-Yuba-Placer reports the Apple Fire near Collins Lake active going into a 6th day now. The latest numbers show 85% containment at 39 acres. No structures have been reported impacted and no injuries reported. To our south near Yosemite, the Oak Fire is reported...
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter July 22-27:
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for July 22-27, 2022. July 22. Trainspotting.
Car crashes into Grass Valley CVS
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — A CVS in Grass Valley is closed Sunday evening after a car drove into the store, shown in photos posted to Facebook by the Grass Valley Police Department. Around 1 p.m. Sunday, Grass Valley Police officers say they received 911 calls reporting a car that...
Lake Oroville Community Update - July 29, 2022
The California Natural Resources Agency held its 11th Oroville Dam Citizens Advisory Commission meeting on July 29, 2022. The public meeting at Oroville’s Southside Community Center included a brief update on the development of the Commission report, a recap of a flood safety stakeholder technical workshop held in April, and a presentation from the California Department of Water Resources (DWR) on dam facilities management and annual maintenance planning.
Grass Valley business closed after car drives into building
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Officers were sent to the CVS on 1005 Sutton Way after getting reports of a vehicle driving into the building on Sunday. According to a Facebook post from the Grass Valley Police Department, there were no injuries and no one was in the path of the vehicle as it drove […]
An eroding road west of Red Bluff is finally getting some money for repairs
RED BLUFF, Calif. - We're checking in on repairs on Reeds Creek Road in Tehama County. Action News Now first brought you this story in May of 2021 when a school near that road was worried about its condition. This road been in bad shape for years, it's located just...
Flash flood warning in place for parts of Plumas and Lassen counties
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that there is a flash flood warning for the Dixie Fire burn scar in southwestern Lassen County and northwestern Plumas County. Flooding will most likely occur along Round Valley Road and near Round Valley Reservoir, near Greenville.
Tehama County roundabout project gets funding approval
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The California Transportation Commission approved funding for the roundabout project on Highway 99 in Tehama County. The project is located at Highway 99 and South Avenue and is part of a $3 billion investment to repair and improve infrastructure throughout the state. The roundabout is designed...
Police follow trail of money to nab 'Foodie Cafe' burglary suspect
CHICO, Calif. - A man was arrested for burglary in Chico early Sunday. Police said a trail of money and bank bags helped them track down the suspect. Angel Tapia, 29, faces charges of burglary, vandalism and probation violation. Chico police said Sunday around 4:30 a.m. they saw a man...
112 wells reported dry in Butte County as drought persists
OROVILLE, Calif. — As extreme drought conditions persist across the state, wells are running dry in Butte County, provoking millions of dollars to be spent on addressing them. Josh Jimerfield, deputy administrative officer for the county's office of emergency management (OEM), says that 112 people have reported their dry...
Oroville Woman says she was scammed by jailed lawyer Femino
Chico, Calif.--- — A lawyer in Chico has been arrested for harboring a fugitive who was also her boyfriend and client, prosecutors say. According to the Butte County District Attorney's Office, Stephana Femino, 47, Chico, was arrested outside Butte County Superior Court Friday after a judge issued a warrant for her arrest Thursday night.
Police are looking for owner of engagement ring found in Grass Valley
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Grass Valley Police are looking for the owner of a 14K engagement ring after it was found by a good Samaritan. According to a Facebook post from the department, the ring’s gemstone is missing and there’s two small diamonds where the space was once occupied. The Facebook post features two […]
Apple Fire forces evacuations in Yuba County
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A fire south of Collins Lake in Yuba County is forcing evacuations. According to Yuba County, the Apple Fire is in the area of White Oak Lane. For up-to-date evacuation information, check Community Zone Haven. This is a developing story.
