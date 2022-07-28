ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, PA

74 Acre farm in parcels, household, farm items, and misc.

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
erienewsnow.com

Cochranton Community Fair Underway this Week

If you are looking for some summer fair fun, Crawford County is the place to be. The 93rd edition of the Cochranton Community Fair is in full swing. This week, there will be lots of animals, food and events like a woodsman contest and cornhole tournament. There will be music...
COCHRANTON, PA
City
Jamestown, PA
City
West Lawn, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
CNBC

Family Dollar hit with $1.2 million in OSHA fines for violations at 2 Ohio stores

Federal regulators have fined Family Dollar more than $1.2 million in penalties related to safety violations at two Ohio stores. Both Ohio stores had blocked exits, unstable stacks, cluttered working areas and inaccessible electrical equipment and fire extinguishers. Federal regulators have fined Family Dollar more than $1.2 million in penalties...
COLUMBUS, OH
newsonthegreen.com

Survey opens a can of worms for district

A deteriorated culvert near Brookfield Board of Education’s bus garage property has led to an in-depth examination of the property’s ownership. A neighbor on the north side of the Grove Street property asked the district to fix a culvert, but district officials did not believe the culvert was on school property, said Treasurer Julie Sloan.
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Great Butcher Shops in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in the Cleveland area. Locals love this butcher shop in Cleveland Heights. Mister Brisket offers high-quality cuts of meat such as Wagyu beef, USDA Prime steaks, tender veal chops, fresh chicken, Berkshire pork, and more. And of course, as the name of the place would suggest, they serve fantastic brisket. They also have a deli that serves great sandwiches and chicken soup with matzo balls.
CLEVELAND, OH
butlerradio.com

Local COVID Hospitalizations Continue To Climb

Local hospitalizations connected to COVID-19 have continued to increase at Butler Memorial Hospital over the past week. According to the Butler Health System, as of Monday morning 18 patients were hospitalized with COVID at Butler Memorial Hospital with two of those in the ICU. This is four more COVID patients...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Man Brings 8.38 Pounds of Methamphetamine into Erie Airport

ERIE, PA — A resident of Erie, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal drugs laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. Willie C. Sanders III pleaded guilty Wednesday, July 27, to one count before United States District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter. In...
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Fundraiser Organized for Sandycreek Twp. Woman Killed in Storm

SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A fundraiser has been organized to assist the family of an area woman who was killed last week when a tree fell on her trailer during a storm in Sandycreek Township, Venango County. A GoFundMe memorial fundraiser was created for the family of 28-year-old...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Curling iron catches fire, causes evacuation of Maryvale Apartments

Erie firefighters were busy this past hour battling a smoky fire at Maryvale Apartments. Residents of Maryvale Apartments had to evacuate the building after fire crews report a curling iron started a fire. Crews responded to a call of heavy smoke from the second floor of Maryvale Apartments on Monday after a curling iron was […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Strolling Down the Yellow Brick Road... in Waterford!

Joe Cunningham owns and operates a business complex on Route 19 south of Waterford. There's a strip club. There's a beer distributor, and there's a wedding reception hall. All of those things are for adults. However, Cunningham has also created a wonderful outdoor area for children. It's a playground just...
WATERFORD, PA

