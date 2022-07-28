Marvin Mims nominated for Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

247sports.com
Four-star EDGE Colton Vasek spurns hometown Longhorns, pledges to arch-rival Oklahoma
Brent Venables hasn't yet participated in the Red River Showdown as a head coach, but he's already encroaching upon enemy territory. Austin (Tx.) Westlake High four-star edge rusher Colton Vasek announced his pledge Monday to Venables and the Sooners, fresh off an unofficial visit to Oklahoma on Friday. Though his father played football for the Horns, and though he plays his prep ball at a Texas pipeline in Austin Westlake, the four-star phenom will make the 350+ mile journey to play for the Horns’ arch-rival in Norman.
Recapping a scorcher of a July that has the sun setting on the Sooners firmly in the Top 10
NORMAN, Okla. — At the beginning of July, the Sooners ranked outside the Top 40 in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings and a certain publication that we will not name said their recruiting was ‘in a world of hurt.’. At the end of July, the sun sets...
