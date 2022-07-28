ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Village cricketer, 31, who murdered 18-year-old girl by strangling her after Christmas party faces fresh hearing to decide whether killing was 'sexually motivated'

By Eleanor Dye For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A father admitted to murdering an 18-year-old girl he met at a nightclub, strangling her and dumping her body in a pond.

Lewis Haines, 31, said he killed Lily Sullivan after a Christmas party on December 16 last year but denied his actions were 'sexually motivated'.

The 18-year-old was seen enjoying the evening with friends in the Paddles club hours before her death in Pembroke, Wales.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MTnWF_0gwLs3NK00
Lewis Haines (pictured), 31, who murdered Lily Sullivan in Pembroke on December 16 last year
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zkJbI_0gwLs3NK00
The final photo taken of 18-year-old Lily Sullivan, hours before her death. She was seen enjoying the evening with friends in the Paddles club
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jJ4k5_0gwLs3NK00

She was discovered by police in a pond near Mill Bridge at around 4am, no longer wearing the crop top she had been pictured in the night before, and was pronounced dead at 6.02am despite resuscitation attempts.

Ms Sullivan met Haines, an oil refinery worker from Lamphey in Pembrokeshire, inside Paddles and they were later seen walking towards Mill Pond, near a castle.

In a tribute following her death, Ms Sullivan's family said: 'Lily was a kind and caring daughter who will be deeply missed by everyone.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SPpKG_0gwLs3NK00
Lewis Haines has admitted to killing the teenager, after initially pleading guilty to manslaughter. Swansea Crown Court is to decide whether the murder was sexually motivated 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wePku_0gwLs3NK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32up0C_0gwLs3NK00
Mill Pond in Pembroke (pictured) where Ms Sullivan's body was left

Swansea Crown Court is to decide whether her murder was sexually motivated - an allegation Haines denies.

He will give evidence at a two-day hearing on August 22 and 23 with forensic experts to determine whether the crime was sexual before he can be sentenced.

He could face a much longer prison sentence if it is found the killing was sexually motivated.

Haines had previously pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter but changed his plea to guilty of murder a week before his trial was due to begin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J4slI_0gwLs3NK00
Ms Sullivan was discovered by police in a pond near Mill Bridge in the early hours of the following morning, no longer wearing the crop top she had been pictured in the night before
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3skMcc_0gwLs3NK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HXGDS_0gwLs3NK00
Ms Sullivan was seen leaving the nightclub with Haines towards Mill Pond
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RIXq0_0gwLs3NK00
Haines could face a longer prison sentence if the killing is found to be sexually motivated. Pictured: Pembroke Castle

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

California drunk driver, 23, cries as she listens to heartbreaking victim impact statements of three young girls whose parents she killed when she ran red light and hit their car as they admired Christmas decorations: Judge jails her for 21 years

A drunk driver wept in court as she listened to victim impact statements from three little girls who were orphaned after she plowed her Range Rover into their parents. Grace Coleman, 23, could be seen rubbing tears from her eyes at Newport Beach court house Friday as she was jailed for 21 years to life after admitting the second-degree murders of Henry Eduardo Saldana-Mejia, 27, and his wife Gabriela Andrade, 28, in December 2020.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Out after 19 years: Killer wife who fed her second husband poisoned curry is pictured strolling in the sunshine on shopping trip after she was freed from prison last month

She was dubbed the Black Widow after murdering her husband with a poisoned curry. Now, 19 years after receiving a life sentence, Dena Thompson is free to walk the streets. The notorious bigamist, who was acquitted of trying to murder another husband and conned a third, was controversially set free by the Parole Board last month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
