Village cricketer, 31, who murdered 18-year-old girl by strangling her after Christmas party faces fresh hearing to decide whether killing was 'sexually motivated'

A father admitted to murdering an 18-year-old girl he met at a nightclub, strangling her and dumping her body in a pond.

Lewis Haines, 31, said he killed Lily Sullivan after a Christmas party on December 16 last year but denied his actions were 'sexually motivated'.

The 18-year-old was seen enjoying the evening with friends in the Paddles club hours before her death in Pembroke, Wales.

The final photo taken of 18-year-old Lily Sullivan, hours before her death. She was seen enjoying the evening with friends in the Paddles club

She was discovered by police in a pond near Mill Bridge at around 4am, no longer wearing the crop top she had been pictured in the night before, and was pronounced dead at 6.02am despite resuscitation attempts.

Ms Sullivan met Haines, an oil refinery worker from Lamphey in Pembrokeshire, inside Paddles and they were later seen walking towards Mill Pond, near a castle.

In a tribute following her death, Ms Sullivan's family said: 'Lily was a kind and caring daughter who will be deeply missed by everyone.'

Lewis Haines has admitted to killing the teenager, after initially pleading guilty to manslaughter. Swansea Crown Court is to decide whether the murder was sexually motivated

Swansea Crown Court is to decide whether her murder was sexually motivated - an allegation Haines denies.

He will give evidence at a two-day hearing on August 22 and 23 with forensic experts to determine whether the crime was sexual before he can be sentenced.

He could face a much longer prison sentence if it is found the killing was sexually motivated.

Haines had previously pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter but changed his plea to guilty of murder a week before his trial was due to begin.

Ms Sullivan was seen leaving the nightclub with Haines towards Mill Pond