Man Utd ‘set to bid £42m for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as Frenkie de Jong transfer alternative but Lazio will demand £59m’

MANCHESTER UNITED are set to bid £42million for Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to reports.

The Red Devils have been chasing Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong as their No1 midfield target this summer.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is on Man United's radar Credit: Getty

But with a deal proving to be difficult, United chiefs are assessing their options.

According to Italian paper Messagero, Erik ten Hag's side are preparing a £42m offer for Lazio's star man.

The Italian side are set to dig their heels in, however, and demand a fee closer to £59m.

Lazio chief Claudio Lotito will drive a hard bargain, wary of potentially enraging supporters by selling their long-serving star midfielder.

Milinkovic-Savic, 27, has long been on United's radar.

The Serbian would relish the opportunity to test himself out of Serie A, having played for Lazio since 2015.

He has netted 58 goals in 294 appearances for the Rome side, also laying on 51 assists.

Milinkovic-Savic could replace Paul Pogba at Old Trafford, after the Frenchman left to re-join Juventus on a free transfer.

Should Milinkovic-Savic go to United, Lazio could look to replace him with Napoli ace Piotr Zielinski.

The Pole, 28, enjoyed success playing under Lazio boss Maurizio Sarri during his spell in Naples.

De Jong, meanwhile, has reportedly been handed an ultimatum by Barcelona - accept a wage cut or leave the club.

Man United had a £71.5million bid accepted by Barca earlier this summer - but De Jong is reluctant to leave.

The Dutchman is claimed to be owed £17m in unpaid wages by the Catalan side - who have continued to spend lavishly on new signings including Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski regardless.

Doubts also exist over De Jong's willingness to play in Manchester for a team not in the Champions League.