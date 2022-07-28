ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Northeast Wisconsin Loses 126 Jobs When Aacer Flooring Shuts Down Operations Sunday

By Learfield Staff Writer
seehafernews.com
 4 days ago
www.seehafernews.com

Comments / 1

Related
WSAW

New food truck hits the streets of north central Wisconsin

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A new food truck is rolling out around the region. It’s called Lo Que Sea Lemonade and More and it’s been in business since July 24. The food truck’s owner and operator, Jennifer Garcia-Pfefferle said there are many reasons she started the food truck, however, one of the main reasons was to give back to the community she and her family now call home.
STEVENS POINT, WI
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Attorney General Reaches Agreement With Frontier Communications

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection have reached an agreement with Frontier Communications to address concerns with the company’s advertising of internet access speeds and landline telephone service. The agreement resulted from an investigation by DATCP and Wisconsin Department of...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
City
Peshtigo, WI
State
Wisconsin State
WNCY

Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Wisconsin Farmers Markets

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A salmonella outbreak is hitting parts of Wisconsin, including Green Bay, Fond du Lac and Neenah. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Friday that it is investigating cases of salmonella associated with shelled peas — loose peas that are no longer in their pod — sold at Wisconsin farmers markets.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

What happens to used and damaged street signs?

(WFRV) – Have you ever wondered what happens to street and highway signs that are at the end of their cycle or replaced due to damage? The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) explained how these signs are put to good use after their life on the road. According to...
WISCONSIN STATE
seminoletribune.org

Hard Rock lays groundwork for Wisconsin casino-resort

Hard Rock International (HRI) has purchased 60-acres of land for $15 million in Kenosha, Wisconsin, to develop a casino-resort with the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin. The Village of Bristol, which owned the land, approved the deal July 19. The land deal is an initial step in a renewed effort...
KENOSHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hardwood Flooring#Labor Market#Northeastern Wisconsin
WEAU-TV 13

26 Wisconsin counties now seeing high COVID-19 community levels

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High COVID-19 community levels dominated southwestern Wisconsin in the latest weekly update to the Department of Health Services map. The large swath of orange, which indicates high activity, comes as levels worsen across the state. More and more counties across Wisconsin registered high community levels in...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
CBS Minnesota

Which state has more lakes: Minnesota or Wisconsin?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Since the tourism slogan was created in the 1920s, Minnesota has been known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes.However, Politifact Wisconsin recently pointed out the state's new tourism chief claimed the Badger State has 5,000 more than that.Secretary-Designee Sara Meaney waded into the long-time debate telling WTMJ radio, "Yeah, we win."So, it is true? Which state has more lakes? Good Question.According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota technically has 11,842 lakes. Those lakes are defined as bodies of water 10 acres or more.According to the Wisconsin DNR, Wisconsin has 15,074 "documented" lakes. Those are defined...
MINNESOTA STATE
travelawaits.com

14 Amazing Things To Do In Door County, Wisconsin

They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder. In Door County, your eyes can behold undeniable beauty everywhere. About 4 hours north of Chicago, Door County is a 70-mile-long peninsula in northeastern Wisconsin. It’s been called “The Cape Cod of the Midwest.”. When you go, here...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
townandtourist.com

Top 40 Best Camping Spots in Wisconsin (Near the Dells & State Parks)

Wisconsin is a popular camping location due to its abundance of breathtaking natural attractions, including roaring waterfalls, limestone cliffs, and vibrant meadows. The Badger State has a wide variety of scenic parks and landscapes. Additionally, there are a lot of campgrounds close to or inside these parks where you can enjoy a nice vacation.
WISCONSIN STATE
starjournalnow.com

Frontier Communications agrees to $15 million infrastructure improvement in Wisconsin

MADISON – Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) have reached an agreement with Frontier Communications to address concerns with the company’s advertising of internet access speeds and landline telephone service. The agreement resulted from an investigation by DATCP and Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) and includes a $15 million commitment by Frontier to improve its infrastructure in Wisconsin over the next four years and a $90,000 payment to the State.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin BBB Warns of Driveway Paving Scam

If your driveway needs paving or repairs, don’t trust just anyone to do the job. BBB Scam Tracker has numerous reports of unscrupulous contractors who trick homeowners with supposedly good deals. Homeowners end up with shoddy pavement, or nothing at all, to show for what they paid and, in some cases, have lost over $8,000 in the process.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin's Primary Election Next Week Tuesday, August 9th

Next Tuesday is the August 9th Primary Election in Wisconsin. It’s important for voters to remember that in the primary you can only vote for one party. For example, if you choose Republican, you can’t vote for any democratic candidates. If you do, your ballot will be tossed out.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy