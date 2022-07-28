Northeast Wisconsin Loses 126 Jobs When Aacer Flooring Shuts Down Operations Sunday

www.seehafernews.com
Green Bay, Fond du Lac Farmers Markets Among Several Linked to Salmonella Outbreak
The farmer’s markets in Green Bay and Fond du Lac are among four throughout the state that have been linked to a Salmonella outbreak. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, six people have become sick after eating shelled peas produced by Green Barn Farm Market out of Ripon.
New food truck hits the streets of north central Wisconsin
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A new food truck is rolling out around the region. It’s called Lo Que Sea Lemonade and More and it’s been in business since July 24. The food truck’s owner and operator, Jennifer Garcia-Pfefferle said there are many reasons she started the food truck, however, one of the main reasons was to give back to the community she and her family now call home.
Two Area Cities Named in the Top 100 Best Places to Live by Livability.com
According to an online publication, two cities in our area are among the best places to live in the entire country. Livability.com has released a list of Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S. each year for the last nine years, and for the last two, Madison has topped that list.
Wisconsin Attorney General Reaches Agreement With Frontier Communications
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection have reached an agreement with Frontier Communications to address concerns with the company’s advertising of internet access speeds and landline telephone service. The agreement resulted from an investigation by DATCP and Wisconsin Department of...
WNCY
What happens to used and damaged street signs?
(WFRV) – Have you ever wondered what happens to street and highway signs that are at the end of their cycle or replaced due to damage? The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) explained how these signs are put to good use after their life on the road. According to...
See Inside a Mid-Century Modern House Listed on Wisconsin's Market
A mid-century modern home built in the shape of a reclining crescent moon hit the market in Erin, Wisconsin, for $419,000. The home was custom built in 1969 as a part of a community of expressionist homes that now have been "long forgotten," according to the listing agent, Chris Gutierrez.
Hard Rock lays groundwork for Wisconsin casino-resort
Hard Rock International (HRI) has purchased 60-acres of land for $15 million in Kenosha, Wisconsin, to develop a casino-resort with the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin. The Village of Bristol, which owned the land, approved the deal July 19. The land deal is an initial step in a renewed effort...
7 Cities in Wisconsin Top the List of the Drunkest Cities in America
America's Dairyland has apparently been ordering a few cocktails to go with those great cheese curds, fish fry, and brats. Wisconsin is Struggling to Put The Bottle and Glass Down. This isn't brand new news, it's the same news. Some of the sauced numbers may have changed, and some of...
Federal food aid in Wisconsin has evolved, but users still face decades-old barriers
Although she’s been receiving federal food assistance for around 15 years, Madison resident Elizabeth Blume has never eaten government cheese. She’s heard horror stories from people who have, though. "There was just this big block of (...) something gelatinous that was orange," Blume said. Today, federal food programs...
‘We’re all welcoming’: Green Bay Classics & Vendor Show welcomes all types of cars
BRILLION, Wis. (WFRV) – Engines revved in Brillion on Sunday as several cars made a pit stop at the 4th annual Green Bay Classics and Vendor Show. Three and a half acres of land were reportedly lined with all types of cars and for just $10 residents were able to check them all out.
26 Wisconsin counties now seeing high COVID-19 community levels
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High COVID-19 community levels dominated southwestern Wisconsin in the latest weekly update to the Department of Health Services map. The large swath of orange, which indicates high activity, comes as levels worsen across the state. More and more counties across Wisconsin registered high community levels in...
Which state has more lakes: Minnesota or Wisconsin?
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Since the tourism slogan was created in the 1920s, Minnesota has been known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes.However, Politifact Wisconsin recently pointed out the state's new tourism chief claimed the Badger State has 5,000 more than that.Secretary-Designee Sara Meaney waded into the long-time debate telling WTMJ radio, "Yeah, we win."So, it is true? Which state has more lakes? Good Question.According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota technically has 11,842 lakes. Those lakes are defined as bodies of water 10 acres or more.According to the Wisconsin DNR, Wisconsin has 15,074 "documented" lakes. Those are defined...
14 Amazing Things To Do In Door County, Wisconsin
They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder. In Door County, your eyes can behold undeniable beauty everywhere. About 4 hours north of Chicago, Door County is a 70-mile-long peninsula in northeastern Wisconsin. It’s been called “The Cape Cod of the Midwest.”. When you go, here...
1 dead, 4 critical after stabbing on Wisconsin’s Apple River
SOMERSET, Wis. — A Minnesota teenager was killed, and four other people were critically injured late Saturday afternoon in a knife attack on Wisconsin’s Apple River. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson confirmed to the Star Tribune that a 52-year-old man from Minnesota was arrested in connection with the attack that killed a 17-year-old boy.
Top 40 Best Camping Spots in Wisconsin (Near the Dells & State Parks)
Wisconsin is a popular camping location due to its abundance of breathtaking natural attractions, including roaring waterfalls, limestone cliffs, and vibrant meadows. The Badger State has a wide variety of scenic parks and landscapes. Additionally, there are a lot of campgrounds close to or inside these parks where you can enjoy a nice vacation.
Frontier Communications agrees to $15 million infrastructure improvement in Wisconsin
MADISON – Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) have reached an agreement with Frontier Communications to address concerns with the company’s advertising of internet access speeds and landline telephone service. The agreement resulted from an investigation by DATCP and Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) and includes a $15 million commitment by Frontier to improve its infrastructure in Wisconsin over the next four years and a $90,000 payment to the State.
Multifamily, affordable housing coming to Green Bay
TWG announced that construction has started on a $59M project that will bring affordable multifamily apartments to Green Bay
Wisconsin BBB Warns of Driveway Paving Scam
If your driveway needs paving or repairs, don’t trust just anyone to do the job. BBB Scam Tracker has numerous reports of unscrupulous contractors who trick homeowners with supposedly good deals. Homeowners end up with shoddy pavement, or nothing at all, to show for what they paid and, in some cases, have lost over $8,000 in the process.
Wisconsin's Primary Election Next Week Tuesday, August 9th
Next Tuesday is the August 9th Primary Election in Wisconsin. It’s important for voters to remember that in the primary you can only vote for one party. For example, if you choose Republican, you can’t vote for any democratic candidates. If you do, your ballot will be tossed out.
