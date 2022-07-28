ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royals' favourite Caribbean hideaway of Mustique turns its back on the Queen: St Vincent and the Grenadines islands could become the latest Commonwealth nation to cut its ties with Britain

By Harry Howard, History Correspondent For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

For years, it was the hideaway of Princess Margaret and has also welcomed the Queen and Prince Philip.

But now, St Vincent and the Grenadines, which include the island of Mustique, could become the latest Caribbean country to remove the Queen as head of state.

The country's prime minister, Ralph Gonsalves, has proposed a referendum asking if the Queen should be replaced with an appointed 'executive president'.

He told his country's parliament that the vote would be an opportunity to 'complete the national democratic task' - after they gained their independence from the UK in 1979.

The potential move comes after the Bahamas removed the Queen as head of state last November.

In Jamaica, growing anti-monarchy sentiment has seen the country's government indicate its wish to remove the Queen as head of state by 2025.

In Belize, prime minister John Briceño hinted that his country might follow Barbados in becoming a republic. The Belize Progressive Party (BPP) has also openly talked of a 'Republic of Belize'.

And in the Bahamas, the country's former attorney general Sean McWeeney previously said a shift to a republic is 'inevitable'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vZ8SS_0gwLqiMA00
For years, it was the hideaway of Princess Margaret and has also welcomed the Queen and Prince Philip. But now, the St Vincent and the Grenadines, which includes the island of Mustique, could becomes the latest Caribbean country to remove the Queen as head of state. Above: Princess Margaret welcoming the Queen and Prince Philip to Mustique in 1977
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DlfRv_0gwLqiMA00
In April, the Earl and Countess of Wessex were also met with protests calling for reparations during their visit to St Vincent and the Grenadines. Above: The couple during their visit 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q3ecf_0gwLqiMA00
Protesters with with banners protesting against British colonialism as the Earl and the Countess of Wessex arrive at Government House in St Vincent and the Grenadines in April

In each nation – all of which were once part of the British Empire and are now Commonwealth countries – there is a complicated history of slavery that has contributed to varying amounts of ill-feeling towards the Royal family and the UK.

During their visit to St Vincent and the Grenadines in 1977, the Queen and Prince Philip were welcomed by her sister Princess Margaret, who built a holiday home there.

The islands gained their independence from the UK two years after the royal visit, but opted to keep Her Majesty as their head of state.

They also remain part of the Commonwealth.

However, Mr Gonsalves is now pushing for his nation to break ties completely with the royal family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03IylV_0gwLqiMA00
During their visit to St Vincent and the Grenadines in 1977, the Queen and Prince Philip were welcomed by her sister Princess Margaret, who built a holiday home there. Above: The Queen, Prince Philip and Princess Margaret on Mustique in 1977

According to The Times, he has long been known as Comrade Ralph due to his left-wing and republican views.

It is second attempt to remove the Queen as head of state in his 21 years in power.

In 2009, he backed a reform that would have seen a president installed. But a referendum on the issue received only 43 percent of support.

This was well below the two-thirds majority needed to pass, according to the country's constitution.

But a repeat of the measure is reportedly more likely to succeed now because of the recent similar moves in the region.

Barbados's decision to remove the Queen as head of state came more than 50 years after it became fully independent in 1966.

That year, Her Majesty and Prince Philip were greeted by rapturous crowds as they touched down in Bridgetown, Barbados's capital, for the start of a five-week tour of the Caribbean.

But the enduring popularity of the Queen amongst many Barbadians did not halt the ultimately successful drive to remove the monarch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26pURi_0gwLqiMA00
It has been suggested Beijing has been buying up Barbados after heavy Chinese investment on the island. China built the Confucius Institute at the University of the West Indies as well as sold electric buses and shipped Covid jabs to Barbados

In March, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's tour of the Caribbean was overshadowed by protests focused on the legacy of the British Empire and slavery in the region.

In Jamaica – the second stop on the eight-day visit – demonstrators in the capital Kingston accused the couple of benefiting from the 'blood, sweat and tears of slaves' and called for reparations to be paid.

The couple were also forced to cancel a visit to a cacao farm shortly after arriving in Belize following residents' anger that they weren't consulted about the football pitch earmarked for the landing of their helicopter.

In Jamaica, hundreds of thousands of African slaves were shipped by Britain from the 17th century onwards and forced to work in brutal conditions on sugar plantations.

The shift away from British influence has been hastened by the flooding in of Chinese investment into the region that amounts to at least $7billion since 2005.

At least $450million of Chinese money has been spent in the Bahamas, $490million in Barbados, $1.9billion in Trinidad and Tobago and $2.7billion in Jamaica.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KnKTX_0gwLqiMA00
China has pumped at least $7billion in investment into the Caribbean since 2005, records show, though the true figure - when taking into account soft loan deals and private investment - is thought to run well into the tens of billions. Showpiece projects have included a cricket stadium in Grenada, a casino and resort in the Bahamas, and acquiring Jamaica's largest port. Barbados has received around $490million worth of investment so far

The calls for change were made stronger by the global Black Lives Matter protests sparked by the murder of black man George Floyd at the hands of police in the U.S. in May 2020.

In April, the Earl and Countess of Wessex were also met with protests calling for reparations during their visit to St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Edward and Sophie had initially received a friendly welcome on their visit to St Vincent and the Grenadines, but a group of around 15 protesters displayed placards as they made their way to Government House on the island.

The demonstrators held up banners and signs reading 'end to colonialism' and 'Compensation Now'.

Sophie later appeared to receive a similarly hostile introduction at an aviary, when she almost had her sunglasses knocked off by a swooping Amazona guildingii - the island's national bird.

OK! Magazine

'The X-Rated Queen Of Mustique': The Scandalous Secret Life Of Princess Margaret – The Sister The Queen 'Betrayed'

They grew up as loving sisters – but according to the latest explosive episode of the hit podcast "The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession," Queen Elizabeth II and her younger sibling, Princess Margaret, fell out irrevocably in 1955 — and the split led to the Queen’s sister ending up a “boozy, cigarette-smoking loose cannon" who “just wanted to get drunk and have her lovers.”
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Prince Harry reveals 'significant tensions' with Queen's top aide as he sues Home Office in police protection row: Duke says it was not 'appropriate' for Sir Edward Young to have been involved in decision to remove his Met bodyguards, High Court hears

Prince Harry had a strained relationship with one of the Queen's top aides, the High Court has today been hold. 'Significant tensions' are said to have existed between the Duke of Sussex and the Queen's Private Secretary, Sir Edward Young, according to the prince's legal team. The pair's relationship was...
U.K.
Popculture

Prince William's Alleged Affair Gains Wild Details Amid Possible Move to America

The rumor mill is once again churning with details of Prince William's alleged affair. As the prince and his wife, Kate Middleton, set their sights on new ambitions in the United States, the royal couple was thrust into a more unsavory spotlight after an anonymous Deuxmoi submission shared new details about a "British royal's extramarital affair," which many presumed to be about William.
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Prince accused of paying his wife $12M a year to stay, plus more of the biggest royals news of 2022 so far

Is Prince Albert II of Monaco paying his wife to stay?. A wild story concerning Monaco's ruling royals emerged in May when French outlet Voici reported, per DailyMail.com, that Prince Albert II had signed an "ultra-confidential contract" that requires him to pay wife Princess Charlene — who was absent from Monaco and her duties for nearly a year as she faced health issues and recovered in South Africa then Switzerland — about $12 million a year to fulfill her royal duties be by his side. Rival publication Paris Match Belgium reported a similar story. "Of course the princess enjoys huge perks [as a royal], but ready cash is not guaranteed. She's been through a very difficult time, so it would make sense for Charlene to try and secure her own guaranteed income," a royal insider based in Monte Carlo told DailyMail.com. But friends of the couple dismissed the reports, telling Page Six that Albert isn't paying Charlene millions to remain as his wife. "Of course she has a generous prenup, but Albert doesn't have to pay her to stay," a source close to Charlene told Page Six. "After being away for so long during her illness, Charlene is so happy to be back with Albert and the kids. They spend every weekend at their country place. Albert is fully supportive of Charlene and is also helping her with her charities."
WORLD
The Independent

Husband’s ‘world collapsed’ as wife dies months after diagnosis

An RAF veteran who has raised £42K in memory of the wife he lost to a brain tumour sees her every day in their three-year-old daughter who has her “infectious positivity” and “ridiculously curly hair.”Citing his role as a single father to Sienna, who was born in October 2018, as his toughest but most rewarding job to date, Alan Johnstone’s one deep regret is that her mother, Anneka, only knew the child they thought would be their “entire future” for 13 months.Dietician Anneka, 33, had devoted her life to the NHS, but the health service she loved was unable to...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
purewow.com

This Diamond Necklace Worn by Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton Is Now on Display at Buckingham Palace

First it was a Princess Diana painting, and now, there's a new royal artifact going on public display. On the official royal family Instagram account, they shared a slideshow of photos featuring Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton wearing the stunning Nizam of Hyderabad diamond necklace, which is now available to admire in person, thanks to a new exhibit at Buckingham Palace.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Migrants wave the middle finger at onlookers on French coast while climbing aboard UK-bound boat as total number of people crossing Channel this year passes 13,000

A group of forty migrants including young children set out on an inflatable boat bound for Britain from France today - as Channel crossings passed 13,000 this year. Small children wearing red life jackets were spotted on the French coast near Gravelines before they made the attempt to cross the English Channel.
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Tenant, 44, who was stranded in Australia due to Covid claims he returned to London to find a stranger living in his Housing Association flat after an employee secretly moved someone in and collected the rent

A man who was stranded in Australia during the pandemic has revealed how he returned home to London to find a stranger living in his flat. Filippe Scalora, 41, from Chelsea, London, claims an employee from Clarion, the UK's largest housing association, moved another tenant into the flat and collected the rent herself.
WORLD
CBS News

Former nanny to Princes William and Harry to get "substantial" damages from BBC over Princess Diana interview

London — Princes William and Harry's former nanny on Thursday received substantial damages from the BBC over "false and malicious" claims about her used to obtain a 1995 interview with Princess Diana. Alexandra Pettifer, known at the time as Tiggy Legge-Bourke, was given a public apology for "fabricated" allegations that she had an affair with the princes' father, Prince Charles.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

