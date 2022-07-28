Heat wave expected to last through weekend for Pacific Northwest

www.kptv.com
Monday in Portland: Multnomah County reporting 2 more heat-related deaths and more top storiesEmily Scarvie
Friday in Portland: Officials concerned about rise in potential heat-related deaths amid high tempsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Drivers can pump their own gas during heat wave, cooling shelters expand capacityEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Excessive Heat Warning extended through Saturday after Tuesday temperaturesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Heat-Related Illnesses Have Increased as the Pacific Northwest Swelters in a Multi-day Heat WaveDaniella CressmanPortland, OR
KOMO News
Seattle sets 2 new hot weather records as temps rise above 90 for sixth day in a row
SEATTLE — Seattle on Sunday set two new hot weather records as the high temperature of 95 degrees marked the sixth consecutive day in a row with high temperatures at 90 degrees or above. The region also shattered the record of 94 degrees for this day that was set...
Dangerous Pacific Northwest heat wave suspected in 7 deaths
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in the Portland, Oregon, region said they would keep cooling shelters open through Sunday night as a likely record-breaking heat wave brought scorching weather to the normally temperate region. At least seven people are suspected to have died from hyperthermia since the hot spell began a week ago. The most recent suspected heat-related death was announced by Clackamas County officials on Saturday, Portland television station KOIN-TV reported. County officials said the elderly man died in his home, where he did not have a working air conditioner. The other six suspected hyperthermia deaths occurred earlier in the week in Multnomah, Umatilla and Marion counties. Jessica Mokert-Shibley, a spokesperson with Multnomah County, said the county, the city of Portland and other organizations would keep overnight cooling centers open through Sunday evening. Nearly 250 people used the overnight shelters on Friday night, she said. Temperatures have neared the triple digits in Portland the entire week, hitting a high of 102 degrees Fahrenheit (38.9 Celsius) on Tuesday.
Seattle, Portland set heat duration records during hot snap
SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle and Portland, Oregon, set records Sunday for most consecutive days of high temperatures and authorities in Oregon investigated more possible heat-related deaths. In Seattle, the temperature rose to 91 Fahrenheit (32.8 Celsius) by early afternoon, the record sixth straight day the mercury rose above 90...
MyNorthwest.com
‘Nature’s air-conditioning’ brings cooler weather after record breaking heat
This year, King County set records Sunday July 31 for the most consecutive days of high temperatures in the state’s recorded history, but now the weather is returning to the mid-70s for what most residents see as the typical summer weather. Ted Buehner, KIRO Newsradio Meteorologist, gave a weekly...
centraloregondaily.com
Northwest heat wave: Portland mayor warns of risky weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The mayor of Portland, Oregon, warned the Pacific Northwest could see the most dangerous part of a multiday heat wave this weekend. Portland and Seattle appear to be on track to break records for extended scorching temperatures. Authorities are investigating whether the heat was to...
kptv.com
Outages reported in SE Portland after downed tree damages power lines
Loyal Legion’s newest location in downtown Beaverton is home to Flora, a reservation-only speakeasy bar hidden above the beer hall. A downed tree led to power outages in the Eastmoreland neighborhood early Monday morning. Resources from Portland metro area helping with McKinney Fire in Calif. Updated: 12 hours ago.
'Very hot' - heat duration records could fall in Northwest
PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Extreme heat is forecast to stretch through the weekend in the Pacific Northwest and authorities are investigating whether triple-digit temperatures were to blame for the deaths of at least four people. The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office said at least three people have...
kptv.com
Portlanders still trying to cool off after a week of hot temperatures
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A week of temperatures about 95 degrees is coming to an end Sunday as Portlanders continue to find ways to cool off. Andrew Borel went through the week without air conditioning in his apartment on the east side of the city. He said he expects the heat every summer and expects his apartment to get even hotter because a portable AC unit is a little too pricey for his budget.
klcc.org
Several wildfires are burning across Oregon
Numerous thunderstorms brought lightning strikes as they passed over the Cascades this weekend, and now crews are battling several wildfires. As of Monday morning, the Umpqua National Forest said there are three confirmed fire burning in their boundaries. The Windigo Fire has burned 1,300 acres near Windigo Pass, about six miles south of Crescent Lake. Closures to a section of the Pacific Crest Trail and Forest Service road 60 are in effect.
iheart.com
At Least 7 Deaths Suspected To Be Linked To Heat Wave
At least seven deaths are suspected to be linked to a heat wave in Oregon as temperatures rose past the triple digits, NBC News reports. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner is investigating whether the heat wave led to three reported deaths in Portland, according to a news release shared last Thursday (July 28).
fox5ny.com
It’s so hot in Oregon, you can pump your own gas
An extended heat wave in the Pacific Northwest has prompted a rule change for drivers in Oregon: They can pump their own gas until the end of the week. Oregon and New Jersey are the only states in America where you can’t legally pump your own gas. In Oregon, there’s been a ban on self-serve since 1951.
Pacific Northwest heat wave leads to cancelled summer festivities
Summer is in full swing, which means concerts, markets and festivals are happening all over the Portland metro area. But with July’s extreme heat, some celebrations have been cancelled.
westseattleblog.com
String of 100+ days may break record. Now there’s a new weather threat for Tri-Cities
A California fire also is sending smoke into the Mid-Columbia region.
kptv.com
Downed tree causes power outages in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A downed tree led to power outages in the Eastmoreland neighborhood early Monday morning. More than 650 customers with Portland General Electric are without power after tree fell and took down power lines in the area of Southeast 34th near Southeast Bybee. The incident occurred shortly before midnight.
'This is unacceptable:' Shoreline family pushes for renters protections in extreme heat
SHORELINE, Wash. — Seattle and King County Public Health has said extreme heat will become more intense and last longer, which is prompting people to call for more resources to keep residents cool. Seattle has now seen historic heat waves two years in a row. An estimated 56% of...
KHQ Right Now
The heat isn't done with us yet: record breaking highs coming back Sunday!
Sweet, cool relief is on the way to Eastern Washington, but first we have to get through the end of this heat wave, with the Excessive Heat Warning set to expire Monday at 11 p.m. The story of the week is the HEAT. Record breaking high temperatures have moved through...
KOMO News
As hot weather broils Western Washington, many look for ways to beat the heat
TACOMA, Wash. — The National Weather Service has extended a hot weather advisory for most of Western Washington through Sunday with high temperatures expected to top out in the 90s every day. That has sent many people in Puget Sound searching for ways to beat the heat and stay...
