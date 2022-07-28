ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Heat wave expected to last through weekend for Pacific Northwest

By FOX 12 Staff
kptv.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kptv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Dangerous Pacific Northwest heat wave suspected in 7 deaths

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in the Portland, Oregon, region said they would keep cooling shelters open through Sunday night as a likely record-breaking heat wave brought scorching weather to the normally temperate region. At least seven people are suspected to have died from hyperthermia since the hot spell began a week ago. The most recent suspected heat-related death was announced by Clackamas County officials on Saturday, Portland television station KOIN-TV reported. County officials said the elderly man died in his home, where he did not have a working air conditioner. The other six suspected hyperthermia deaths occurred earlier in the week in Multnomah, Umatilla and Marion counties. Jessica Mokert-Shibley, a spokesperson with Multnomah County, said the county, the city of Portland and other organizations would keep overnight cooling centers open through Sunday evening. Nearly 250 people used the overnight shelters on Friday night, she said. Temperatures have neared the triple digits in Portland the entire week, hitting a high of 102 degrees Fahrenheit (38.9 Celsius) on Tuesday.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
City
Portland, OR
City
Pacific, WA
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
centraloregondaily.com

Northwest heat wave: Portland mayor warns of risky weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The mayor of Portland, Oregon, warned the Pacific Northwest could see the most dangerous part of a multiday heat wave this weekend. Portland and Seattle appear to be on track to break records for extended scorching temperatures. Authorities are investigating whether the heat was to...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Outages reported in SE Portland after downed tree damages power lines

Loyal Legion’s newest location in downtown Beaverton is home to Flora, a reservation-only speakeasy bar hidden above the beer hall. A downed tree led to power outages in the Eastmoreland neighborhood early Monday morning. Resources from Portland metro area helping with McKinney Fire in Calif. Updated: 12 hours ago.
PORTLAND, OR
KRMG

'Very hot' - heat duration records could fall in Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Extreme heat is forecast to stretch through the weekend in the Pacific Northwest and authorities are investigating whether triple-digit temperatures were to blame for the deaths of at least four people. The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office said at least three people have...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacific Northwest#Heat Waves
kptv.com

Portlanders still trying to cool off after a week of hot temperatures

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A week of temperatures about 95 degrees is coming to an end Sunday as Portlanders continue to find ways to cool off. Andrew Borel went through the week without air conditioning in his apartment on the east side of the city. He said he expects the heat every summer and expects his apartment to get even hotter because a portable AC unit is a little too pricey for his budget.
PORTLAND, OR
klcc.org

Several wildfires are burning across Oregon

Numerous thunderstorms brought lightning strikes as they passed over the Cascades this weekend, and now crews are battling several wildfires. As of Monday morning, the Umpqua National Forest said there are three confirmed fire burning in their boundaries. The Windigo Fire has burned 1,300 acres near Windigo Pass, about six miles south of Crescent Lake. Closures to a section of the Pacific Crest Trail and Forest Service road 60 are in effect.
OREGON STATE
iheart.com

At Least 7 Deaths Suspected To Be Linked To Heat Wave

At least seven deaths are suspected to be linked to a heat wave in Oregon as temperatures rose past the triple digits, NBC News reports. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner is investigating whether the heat wave led to three reported deaths in Portland, according to a news release shared last Thursday (July 28).
PORTLAND, OR
fox5ny.com

It’s so hot in Oregon, you can pump your own gas

An extended heat wave in the Pacific Northwest has prompted a rule change for drivers in Oregon: They can pump their own gas until the end of the week. Oregon and New Jersey are the only states in America where you can’t legally pump your own gas. In Oregon, there’s been a ban on self-serve since 1951.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
kptv.com

Downed tree causes power outages in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A downed tree led to power outages in the Eastmoreland neighborhood early Monday morning. More than 650 customers with Portland General Electric are without power after tree fell and took down power lines in the area of Southeast 34th near Southeast Bybee. The incident occurred shortly before midnight.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy