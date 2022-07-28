ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Tottenham wonderkid Dane Scarlett joins Portsmouth on season-long loan transfer to get 18-year-old first-team action

By Tony Robertson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VYUiN_0gwLpz9U00

TOTTENHAM wonderkid Dane Scarlett has completed a loan to Portsmouth.

Scarlett, 18, has completed a move to the south coast side in a bid to earn good minutes and develop into a player who can challenge for a place in the Tottenham first team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=140JMl_0gwLpz9U00
Dane Scarlett in action for Tottenham in the Europa Conference League last season Credit: Getty

While the striker struggled for game-time last season, scoring just once as he moved in and out of the Tottenham senior squad, the season prior he enjoyed a great deal of success.

In the 20/21 season, Scarlett lit up the Under 18 Premier League as he struck 17 goals and four assists in just 16 games.

He added eight more goals to his season tally via Premier League 2 and the FA Youth Cup.

On the transfer, Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley said: "We’re delighted to have Dane with us and we’re really appreciative of Tottenham for trusting us to look after one of their young players.

"There’s an intelligence beyond his years – both in and out of possession – with the timing of his runs and the movement that allows him to win space behind defenders.

"Dane has an infectious energy and I know that the staff at both Tottenham and the England set-up think the world of him."

Former Tottenham, Man Utd and Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho even tipped the teenager to be a "phenomenal" player for England in the future.

Speaking to The Times last year, the Roma boss said: "I know he’s still very young, just 17, and it is probably too early for the next World Cup.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

"But Tottenham Hotspur have a striker in Dane Scarlett, who, if everything goes well, is going to be phenomenal."

Despite his promise, Spurs' £60million acquisition of Richarlison would certainly see Scarlett's game time at a senior level limited even further.

For Portsmouth the deal represents their ninth signing of the window, and their third signing in the striker department.

Pompey have already signed full-back Joe Rafferty from Preston, along with ex-Arsenal youngster Zak Swanson and Accrington striker Colby Bishop.

Goalkeeper Josh Griffiths and Joe Pigott have also joined the club on loan like Scarlett.

Portsmouth have reached the League One playoffs twice since promotion into the division in 2017.

However, on both occasions they failed to make it past the semi-final stage.

The club will be hoping their new firepower, including Scarlett, can fire them to promotion into the Championship this time around.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Prince William and daughter Charlotte wish England’s Lionesses ‘best of luck’ ahead of Wembley final

Prince William and his daughter Princess Charlotte have shared a video wishing England’s Lionesses theluck as they prepare to take on Germany at Wembley in the final of Euro 2022.In a recorded message posted on Twitter, the duke of Cambridge said: “We both want to wish the Lionesses the best of luck for tonight.“You’ve done amazingly well in the competition and we are rooting for you all the way.”And Charlotte, sitting at William’s side in a navy polka dot dress, added: “Good luck, I hope you win. Bye”.It comes after prime minister Boris Johnson also paid tribute to the England...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pompey
Person
Danny Cowley
Person
Joe Pigott
Person
Joe Rafferty
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Colby Bishop
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portsmouth#Tottenham Hotspur#Uk#Tottenham#Times#Roma
thecomeback.com

Soccer world reacts to England’s extra time Euro championship win over Germany, Chloe Kelly’s shirt-removing celebration

There is a long history of national soccer teams representing England and Germany colliding in key stages of major international tournaments, and it’s usually been a fraught history for England. The 2022 UEFA Women’s Championship final at England’s Wembley Stadium Sunday went the other way, though. Ella Toone scored for the Three Lions in the 62nd minute, but Lina Magull equalized for Germany in the 79th. That set up extra time, and sent the match ticking towards penalties, a particular phase that’s seen a lot of English losses to Germany.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
637K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy