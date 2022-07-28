Doctor Who star Bernard Cribbins dies aged 93

thebrag.com
The internet reacts to Ne-Yo’s wife’s wild escort cheating claims
It looks like Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay’s relationship is over. Again. Renay took to social media to sensationally blast her husband, sharing a screenshot on Instagram of a note she wrote. “8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected,” the note said. “To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane.”
‘World’s Youngest Billionaire’ Has Lamborghini And Owned His First Mansion Aged Six
A youngster in Nigeria is living the luxurious Richie Rich lifestyle after being given his first mansion at the tender age of six, having also accumulated a fleet of supercars before you’d even saved up enough pocket money for your first CD. Muhammed Awal Mustapha, known as Mompha Junior,...
I babysit for a couple who didn’t realise how awful their baby’s name was…they had it changed when it finally clicked
MOST parents spend months carefully choosing their baby's name, including every possible nickname or shortened version that might be used instead. But one couple missed one major thing when they landed on a name for their daughter. Their old babysitter took to Quora to reveal their oversight, she said: "I...
Chris Rock addresses Will Smith slap after apology video: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'
Chris Rock referenced his now infamous Oscars slap during a tour stop in Atlanta, just hours after Will Smith released an apology video. In March, Smith slapped Rock on stage during the 2022 Academy Awards after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith's lack of hair, comparing her to a character in the movie G.I. Jane. Pinkett-Smith has been outspoken about her struggles with alopecia, which causes hair loss. Rock acknowledged the shocking moment during the Friday performance of his Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour.
We gave birth to supersize babies, trolls attack them not being ‘normal’ & judge us as mums but we’re happy and healthy
AYSHAH Maton gazed down at her newborn daughter in disbelief and tried to process what the midwife had just told her. After a nine-hour home birth using nothing but gas and air, baby Eloise had weighed in at a whopping 12lb 1/2oz – the size of a typical three month old.
Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes’ Daughter Makes Big Screen Debut
The daughter of Top Gun: Maverick star, Tom Cruise and former Dawson’s Creek sweetheart Katie Holmes is making her big screen debut in Holmes’ upcoming flick Alone Together. The film was written by 43-year-old homes and follows the story of strangers who are put together during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dave Hughes suggests judges leave ‘The Masked Singer’ due to “gender” roles
Another week, another comment about The Masked Singer from Dave Hughes. This time the comedian has been offering his thoughts on the departures of former judges Jackie O, Urzila Carlson and Dannii Minogue. According to Hughesy, the trio likely left the reality show because they suffered from more “parental guilt”...
Beyoncé to remove ableist slur from ‘Renaissance’ track
After facing criticism for using the same ableist slur as Lizzo on a Renaissance track, Beyoncé has confirmed that the term will be removed. Beyoncé has confirmed that she will remove an ableist slur from ‘Heated’, a track on her new album, Renaissance. On Monday, August...
Everything coming to Apple TV+ in August 2022
The final season of a flagship science fiction series and the debut film of a new animation studio are coming to Apple TV+ this month. On August 5th, Luck, the debut film of Skydance Animation, finally arrives after it was initially supposed to premiere in February. Luck ironically follows Sam Greenfield, the unluckiest person in the world. After she unexpectedly finds herself in the never-before-seen Land of Luck, she must work alongside some magical creatures to turn her luck around once and for all.
What viewers don’t know about Gorr from ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’
At the beginning of July, the new Marvel movie, Thor: Love and Thunder, was released, five years after Taika Waititi’s acclaimed second chapter of the saga. In Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor found himself in a battle against Gorr, also known as the God Butcher, memorably played by Christian Bale.
NIMAs 2022: Spacey Jane, Ocean Alley, Ruby Fields & more on their favourite Indigenous artists
After a sad absence of a few years, the National Indigenous Music Awards are returning to Darwin Amphitheatre on Saturday, August 6th. And the event is making up for lost time with a massive celebration of Indigenous music planned for the night: Thelma Plum, King Stingray, Emma Donovan & The Putbacks and many more will all perform onstage.
Diane Warren addresses Beyoncé ‘shade’ after calling out ‘Renaissance’
Diane Warren recently called Beyoncé out for having a lot of writers on a Renaissance song and is now addressing the topic. Diane Warren took to Twitter to question a song on Renaissance with 24 writers credited on it. She followed it up with an eye-rolling emoji to cement that she didn’t view it as a positive thing.
Travis Alabanza: ‘People think transness is an identity you pick up at university – that’s not my experience’
I identify as non-binary, I guess, with a bit of a shrug,” says Travis Alabanza, with a fag in one hand and a bottle of San Pellegrino in the other. We’re speaking in a square in Bristol a few weeks before the 26-year-old writer and performer releases their first memoir, None of the Above: Reflections on Life Beyond the Binary. “I say ‘non-binary’ in the book, but I use the words ‘visibly gender-nonconforming’ far more,” they explain. Alabanza’s art is direct, as is the vocabulary they use to describe themself: “I’m more interested in the [word that describes] how I...
Listen to Kasey Chambers’ stunning cover of Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’
After it received a huge reaction on her recent tour, country music icon Kasey Chambers has officially released her beautiful cover of Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’. Accompanied by a banjo and her band, Chambers impressed crowds on her Behind the Barricades tour with her lengthy rendition of the classic 8 Mile cut.
