More than 3K marijuana plants destroyed after bust at Grants Pass property

www.kptv.com
Related
actionnewsnow.com
2 people arrested within the McKinney Fire Evacuation Zone
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - Siskiyou County Sheriff Deputies arrested two people early Monday morning, within the McKinney Fire evacuation zone. One person was charged with possession of burglary tools and the other for burglary within an evacuation zone. Both suspects were booked into the Siskiyou County Jail. The sheriff's office...
kezi.com
Crews fight new 100 acre fire in Umpqua National Forest
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- Fire crews are responding to a new fire in the Umpqua National Forest. The fire is actively burning in timber near Windigo Pass off Forest Service Road 60 on the Douglas and Klamath county divide, according to officials. The fire is estimated to be about 100...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG MAN JAILED RELATED TO STOLEN VEHICLE
A Roseburg man was jailed related to a stolen vehicle on Thursday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said a sedan was reported stolen in Roseburg on Wednesday. Thursday morning at 11:30 a.m. it was seen at a business in Yoncalla. A deputy spoke with a witness who said that Ryland Benefiel was the driver.
kptv.com
Police rule death of woman in White City as ‘non-criminal’
WHITE CITY Ore. (KPTV) - Jackson County Sheriff’s Office found the body of a woman in a Dollar Tree parking lot in White City on Tuesday evening. Deputies were initially investigating the case as a suspicious death but announced Friday that it appears to be “non-criminal.”. The sheriff’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kqennewsradio.com
TEEN RESCUED FROM CELL TOWER, THEN CITED BY DCSO
A male teen was rescued from on top of a cellular phone tower and then cited by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office early Friday morning. A DCSO report said shorty after 2:30 a.m. the 17-year old called in and said he was at the top of the structure and didn’t know how to get down. The tower was in the 200 block of Robin Street, just off of Highway 138E, east of Roseburg. The subject also said that he had been drinking.
clayconews.com
BUSTED: OVER THREE THOUSAND (3,000) ILLEGAL MARIJUANA PLANTS SEIZED BY DRUG ENFORCEMENT TEAM IN JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OREGON
GRANTS PASS, OR (July 28, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, the OSP Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team served an illegal Marijuana search warrant in the 1600 block of Southside Rd., Grants Pass, Josephine County. As a result, 3,114 illegal Marijuana...
oregontoday.net
Illegal Marijuana Grow Southern Oregon, July 29
On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, the Oregon State Police’s Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 1600 block of Southside Rd. Grants Pass, Josephine County. As a result, 3,114 illegal marijuana plants contained in five large greenhouses were located, seized, and ultimately destroyed. Three individuals were detained at the scene; one adult male and two juveniles, all of whom have permanent addresses in New York. Also seized during the investigation was one semi-automatic firearm with no serial number. Additionally, the property is subject to multiple code violations through Josephine County Code Enforcement for human waste, unpermitted structures (greenhouses), and dangerous excavation. Josephine County will move forward with enforcement action against the property owner which could result in the property’s closure for one calendar year (illegal drug cultivation) and possible civil forfeiture. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.
oregontoday.net
Meth/Heroin Bust Douglas Co., July 29
On Tuesday, July 27th, at approximately 9:00 PM, detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT), with assistance from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 500 block of Stagecoach Road, in Canyonville, as part of an ongoing investigation. Drug detection K-9 “Trapper” sniffed the exterior of the vehicle and gave an alert indicating the presence of narcotics inside. Detectives searched the vehicle and found approximately 404 grams of suspected methamphetamine, and approximately 23 grams of suspected heroin. The driver of the vehicle, 51 year old Randall Slay, of Myrtle Creek, was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail. Slay was charged with unlawful possession, delivery, and manufacture of methamphetamine, as well as unlawful possession and delivery of heroin. Being a parolee, Slay was also charged with a Parole Violation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KDRV
China2 Fire combines with Evans Fire
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- The China2 Fire has combined with the nearby Evans Fire about two miles west of Seiad, according to the U.S. Forest Service - Klamath National Forest. The fire is estimated to be 300 to 350 acres. Access to the fire is difficult, due to the rugged terrain.
KDRV
Fire danger level rising to "extreme" in Jackson and Josephine counties
JACKSON & JOSEPHINE COUNTIES, Ore. – Due to dry vegetation, hot conditions, thunderstorms and numerous active fires in the region, the fire danger level on lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry in Jackson and Josephine counties will increase to "extreme" (red) at midnight on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. The extreme danger applies to the city of Grants Pass as well.
clayconews.com
CRASH ON INTERSTATE 5 IN DOUGLAS COUNTY, OREGON THAT ENDED AS A FATALITY
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at approximately 3:26 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 155. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound silver Toyota 4-Runner, operated by Loyd Price (78)...
KTVL
Two Eagle Point raids result in massive haul of unlicensed cannabis, thousands in fines
EAGLE POINT — Law enforcement conducted searches and seizures at two separate properties in Eagle Point, resulting in the destruction of 11,182 plants and more than 1,300 lbs. of processed black-market cannabis. The cases were not connected. The first raid occurred on July 28 on the 2300 block of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theashlandchronicle.com
Illegal Marijuana Task Force Raids Two Separate Properties, Seizes & Destroys 11k Plants, 1.3k lbs. Processed Black-Market Cannabis
EAGLE POINT, Ore. – Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) Patrol deputies served multiple search warrants this week on properties near Eagle Point, Ore. The warrants resulted in the seizure and destruction of 11,182 plants, and more than 1,300 lbs. of processed black-market cannabis. At this time there is no evidence suggesting the cases are connected.
KDRV
ODF Firefighters knock down several small fires across Jackson County
CENTRAL POINT, Ore-- ODF Southwest Oregon District firefighters have been kept busy across Jackson County on Saturday. According to ODF Southwest, crews have responded to four small fires across county during the early parts of Saturday morning. Here is the latest information that NewsWatch 12 has been able to find...
kqennewsradio.com
MYRTLE CREEK MAN JAILED ON METH/HEROIN CHARGES
A Myrtle Creek man was jailed on meth and heroin charges by the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team on Tuesday. Lieutenant Rick McArthur said at approximately 9:00 p.m., detectives from DINT and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 500 block of Stagecoach Road in Canyonville, as part of an ongoing investigation.
KDRV
Brookings man arrested for murder of 16-year-old
BROOKINGS, Ore. -- The Brookings Police Department (BPD) has shared with NewsWatch12 that 18-year-old Francisco Villegas-Lopez was taken into custody for Murder in the Second Degree. This investigation started after a shooting on on July 11, 2022 where a 16-year-old boy was killed. Police say that early Monday morning, July...
kqennewsradio.com
FUGITIVE JAILED FOR WARRANT, CITED FOR DRUGS
A fugitive was jailed for a warrant and cited for drugs, by Roseburg Police on Wednesday. An RPD report said just before 12:30 a.m. the 43-year old was contacted by officers at Gaddis Park. The suspect was found to have a warrant out of Lane County and was taken into custody. During a search, he was allegedly found to have a small bag of methamphetamine in his possession.
Oregon man arrested after missing woman, 18, found dead with puncture wounds
RIDDLE, Ore. (TCD) -- A 39-year-old man was arrested after a missing 18-year-old woman was found dead in a creek. On July 10, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announced that Kendra Hanks was reported missing. On Thursday, July 7, she was reportedly last seen walking by Highway 42 toward Winston from her place of work on Ingram Drive.
opb.org
McKinney Fire continues growth in California, just miles from Oregon border
Fire crews are protecting structures from the McKinney Fire in a large rural area of Northern California’s Siskiyou County, west of Interstate 5. The fire, which started after several days of intense lightning storms, has prompted evacuations in areas of Yreka west of I-5. The fire showed little progress towards Yreka on Sunday, according to officials.
KDRV
DEQ smoke advisory issued for part of Southern Oregon due to McKinney Fire
JACKSON & KLAMATH COUNTIES, Ore. -- Oregon is issuing an air quality advisory for Jackson and Klamath Counties through Friday. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) today issued an air quality advisory effective Sunday, July 31 through Friday August 5 for Jackson and Klamath Counties due to smoke from the McKinney fire in Siskiyou County, near Yreka, California. DEQ and partner agencies will continue to monitor smoke in the area.
Comments / 1