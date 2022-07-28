ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Joey King, 22, says she has been 'giddy for months straight' about starring in the big action film Bullet Train with Brad Pitt, 58, as she poses for Allure

By Heidi Parker For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Joey King has made it to the big time in Hollywood as she is starring with A lister Brad Pitt in the big summer action movie Bullet Train.

And seeing herself on the billboard of the movie about assassins on a Japanese train makes her feel 'giddy' she told the August issue of Allure where she was photographed by Jens Ingvarsson.

'When you think about the romance of Hollywood, it's an action movie with David Leitch as a director, it's a Sony picture shooting in Los Angeles [with] assassins, Brad Pitt… I still get this giddy feeling whenever I drive by the Hollywood sign in L.A., and starring in this movie was like having that giddy feeling for months straight,' said the star.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2umMWs_0gwLoJzB00
Big time: Joey King is starring with A lister Brad Pitt in Bullet Train. And seeing herself on the billboard of the movie makes her feel 'giddy' she told the new issue of Allure where she was photographed by Jens Ingvarsson

Marvel in a mini like Joey wearing Oscar de la Renta

$1590

Oscar de la Renta ribbed silk-blend mini skirt

Shop here...

We're not sure what we're most jealous of: Joey King starring in a movie with Brad Pitt and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, or her wardrobe?

For her Allure shoot, she's been styled in yet another look we're loving at Fashion Finder.

Stylist Akari Endo Gaut has worked their magic and dressed Joey in a colorful '60s-inspired look. Check out this bold blue miniskirt by Oscar de la Renta she's wearing with a Miu Miu cropped cardigan, Nina Ricci bandage top and heaven by Marc Jacobs 'Kiki' boots.

This high-waisted mini is a modern approach to retro dressing! And, as it's crafted from a ribbed silk blend with front pockets; it can be dressed up or down.

Click through to NET-A-PORTER to make it yours or snap up a similar style for less via the carousel.

...NOW GET THE LOOK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ufHS8_0gwLoJzB00
A Pitt film! 'When you think about the romance of Hollywood, it's an action movie with David Leitch as a director, it's a Sony picture shooting in Los Angeles [with] assassins, Brad Pitt… I still get this giddy feeling whenever I drive by the Hollywood sign in L.A., and starring in this movie was like having that giddy feeling for months straight,' said the star. Seen in London on July 20

The beauty has been spending time with the cast as they promote the film in Paris, London and Berlin.

King seems to be in her element as she hams it up on the red carpet alongside not just Pitt - who seems to have become a close pal - but also Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry and Zazie Beetz.

Playing an assassin is a big change for King who is best known for her perky character in The Kissing Booth trilogy on Netflix.

She has also starred in The In-Between and The Princess.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=288Uad_0gwLoJzB00
New turn: Playing an assassin is a big change for King who is best known for her perky character in The Kissing Booth trilogy on Netflix. She has also starred in The In-Between and The Princess

'I like to keep myself on my toes. I don't want to keep doing what people are expecting of me. If you want it out of me, it makes me wonder if I should go a different route,' the star told Allure writer Dianna Mazzone.

Her star power increase with her dramatic turn in 2019 film The Act alongside Patricia Arquette.

The film is about Dee Dee Blanchard who is overprotective of her daughter, Gypsy. The true-crime series was based on a 2016 BuzzFeed article that detailed the shocking 2015 crime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pzGZr_0gwLoJzB00
Hear me: 'I like to keep myself on my toes. I don't want to keep doing what people are expecting of me. If you want it out of me, it makes me wonder if I should go a different route,' the star told Allure writer Dianna Mazzone

She had to shave her head for the role and told the magazine she would 'absolutely' do it again.

'I think every woman should [shave their head] at least once in their life. I've never felt more free or more in tune with my beauty,' said King.

'I couldn't hide behind my hair. A lot of people made fun of me when I had my head shaved. A lot of people said really mean things. But when I had short hair, I actually felt more confident; I felt very powerful. [Their words] slid off my back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cLlzJ_0gwLoJzB00
A new look: On the cover of the beauty magazine King wore heavy blue and green eye makeup

'People like to insert themselves in other people's business when it doesn't actually matter. Me having a shaved head for a project really upsets you that much? I'm doing fine.'

She also talked about her fiancé, Steven Piet.

'We work really well together. We also just really love spending time together,' said the actress.

'So getting to do something where we're both doing what we love and we get to hang out with each other, [that's] the best. I think he's so talented. He thinks the same about me. We really love just being able to put our minds together.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19BNXp_0gwLoJzB00
Work it: (L-R) Pitt, King, Brian Tyree Henry, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, David Leitch and Kelly McCormick attend the Bullet Train photo call at Bateau L'Excellence on July 16, in Paris

And King touched on what she likes to do when not getting dressed up to play the part of a movie star.

'It sounds like such a cheesy, typical thing to say, but even though life feels faster lately, more than ever I actually am taking more time to slow down and appreciate it,' said the siren.

'I find a lot of peace in sunshine and being outside. I really love spending time with my foxhound, Jesse, and, obviously, my fiancé.'

King worked with stylist Akari Endo Gaut, hair stylist Kevin Ryan, makeup artist Benjamin Puckey and manicurist Yuri Osuka.

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Brad Pitt Heartbreak: Sandra Bullock's Co-Star Leaving Hollywood For Good Because Of Angelina Jolie? Jennifer Aniston's Ex Reportedly Saving Energy To Protect Everything He's Built

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who tied the knot in August 2014, were declared legally single in 2019. However, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith stars are still hammering out the details for custody of their four minor children: Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. Amid his ongoing court battles with Angelina...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Bradley Cooper Reportedly Finds His New Romance With Huma Abedin ‘Challenging’ for This Reason

We never thought we’d add Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin to our list of celeb couples we didn’t see coming — and yet, here we are. The A Star Is Born actor, director, and producer and the former vice chair of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign have reportedly been dating since this past spring, after they were introduced by Anna Wintour. While the two high-profile figures are keeping details of their relationship under wraps (and we truly don’t blame them) we’ve gotten a bit more insight into their dynamic, namely why Cooper’s reportedly finding this new relationship “challenging.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patricia Arquette
Person
Brian Tyree Henry
Person
Aaron Taylor Johnson
Person
Joey King
Person
Zazie Beetz
Person
Oscar De La Renta
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
David Leitch
Person
Marc Jacobs
epicstream.com

Kim Kardashian Shock: Kanye West's Ex To Wed Pete Davidson Next Month In Malibu? KUWTK Star Reportedly Told Kris Jenner She Wants Two Kids With Her New Boyfriend

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been making headlines since they shared an on-screen kiss during a Saturday Night Live episode in October 2021. Though their romance is relatively news, and they have graced a number of prestigious events together, the former partners of Kanye West and Ariana Grande have kept details of their swoon-worthy adventures mostly under wraps.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Japanese
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Heartbreak: Prince Harry’s Wife Reportedly Accused Of Hiring A Surrogate, Faking Her Pregnancy Years After Queen Elizabeth Abolished Birth Verification Protocol

Meghan Markle found herself at the center of a major controversy shortly after she announced that she was pregnant with Archie. At the time, online trolls accused the Duchess of Sussex of faking her pregnancy with her son. Others also became convinced that Markle hired a surrogate to carry her child and that her growing baby bump was merely a pillow.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Wears Silk Pajamas Walking Through London Airport With Son Pax, 18: Photo

Angelina Jolie has a gorgeous wardrobe including even her pajamas. The 47-year-old actress wore a set of brown silk pajamas to London’s Heathrow Airport on Thursday, July 28. Angelina also wore a pair of light brown Valentino sandals and aviator sunglasses. With her son Pax, 18, by her side, Angelina carried a black bag over her shoulder as the pair headed to their flight after a quick getaway to England.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Revealed: The Raunchy Queen Whose Secret Trysts With Two SERVANTS Threatened To Bring Down The Monarchy

She was the Queen who was not amused — a stern, fearsome figure who expanded the British empire to control a quarter of the globe, and who remained in mourning for late husband Albert for more than half her life.But away from the public eye Victoria was also a woman with a healthy love of physical contact — and whose close “friendships” with two of her servants threatened to become full-blown scandals, as the hit new podcast "The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession" reveals.In the latest chapter of the chart-topping anthology series, "Affairs Below Stairs," the real woman behind...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jamie Lee Curtis Doubts Marvel Will Cast Her Because She’s a 64-Year-Old Woman: ‘Can’t Imagine They’ll Call’

Click here to read the full article. Jamie Lee Curtis kick-started a playful war with Marvel earlier this year after her acclaimed A24 multiverse drama “Everything Everywhere All at Once” opened in theaters at the same time as the MCU’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” The actor went wild on social media proclaiming her movie the superior multiverse project. “I have nothing against Marvel as an entity. I’ve seen a lot of Marvel movies,” Curtis recently told People magazine when asked about the pretend feud. “What I was talking about is that ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ was a...
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Amal Clooney Shimmers in Green Sequins for Night Out With George Clooney in Italy

Amal Clooney stunned crowds in Lake Como, Italy, on Sunday night when she stepped out for a date night with her husband, George Clooney. The 44 year-old human rights lawyer wore a shimmering green dress bedazzled in sequins with a dropped back and white spaghetti straps. Her husband, 61, wore a navy blue button-down shirt and jeans.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Ivana Trump might have married a British Lord - if she'd paid her bills! Aristocrat who furnished Plaza for her reveals he didn't pass on letters from British nobility who she 'entranced' in London because she didn't pay him promptly

Ivana Trump missed out on being wooed by the cream of the British aristocracy after avoiding payments on a redecoration of the Plaza Hotel carried out by a titled Brit. Sir Humphry Wakefield, who is an expert on antiques and architecture whose company specializes in the perfect reproduction of important furniture, has revealed that he declined to pass-on letters inquiring about Ivana from the UK's great-and-the-good after she dazzled them with a trip to Claridge's Hotel in London during the late 1980s.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

513K+
Followers
53K+
Post
230M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy