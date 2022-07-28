Bernard Cribbins, 'Doctor Who' Actor, Dead at 93

The Challenge: USA is here! Every week, Parade.com will speak with the CBS reality alumni who were eliminated from the all-star competition. Though fate brought Xavier Prather and Shan Smith together on The Challenge: USA, they found themselves undone by the same thing: Their reputations preceding them. At the time of filming, the cast has just seen a season of Survivor dominated by Shan. And though she claimed not to be purposely plotting, her competition was humming a different tune. As the winner of Big Brother 23, Xavier knew his fellow houseguests might be out for revenge but hoped the work he did after the season would mend fences. But those fences were as flimsy as a punchable pane of glass. When Kyland Young and Alyssa Lopez came into power, they were looking to get their pound of flesh for Xavier's betrayal last summer. So they shocked most of the cast when they sent their ally and Shan into elimination, where their game shattered against fellow Big Brother alumnus David Alexander and partner Justine Ndiba.

TV SHOWS ・ 4 DAYS AGO