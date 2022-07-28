ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First video of Tom Brady throwing to Julio Jones at Bucs camp emerges and fans all say the same thing

By Sunni Upal
The US Sun
 4 days ago

TOM BRADY looks like he could have a new favorite target this season.

The 44-year-old quarterback has another weapon in his arsenal in the form of wide receiver Julio Jones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QbZpN_0gwLmcdI00
Tom Brady had a new toy at Buccaneers camp in the shape of Julio Jones Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oyy5Z_0gwLmcdI00
Julio Jones got down to work with his new team Credit: AP

Seven-time Pro Bowler Jones signed a one-year deal with the Bucs this week.

He spent a decade at division rivals Atlanta Falcons and even lost a Super Bowl to Brady's Patriots in 2017.

But Brady and Jones are on the same side of the field now and getting down to work at Buccaneers training camp.

The team posted a video on their social media on Thursday showing the link-up between the pair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=032nN3_0gwLmcdI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hbRW3_0gwLmcdI00

Brady and Jones looked instantly in sync with the receiver catching out of the slot.

And fans were quick to predict a successful season for Tampa Bay.

One said: "Give Tom MVP now it’s over."

Another wrote: "Dangerous combination!!!!!"

Jones, 33, will join an already stacked receiving group including Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Russell Gage.

The new recruit said: "It's a great opportunity for me to be a part of something special in the Buccaneer family.

"Just looking forward to getting to work."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c6AGO_0gwLmcdI00
Julio Jones shakes hands with Bruce Arians at training camp Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tOdJe_0gwLmcdI00
The receiver is looking forward to the 'great opportunity' Credit: Reuters

