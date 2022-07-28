ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump Says 'Nobody's Gotten to the Bottom of 9/11' at Saudi-Backed LIV Golf

By Jon Jackson
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.newsweek.com

Comments / 23

Ricardo J
4d ago

The LIV golf tournament winners, along with a trophy and prize money get free lessons learning to fly 757s into high rise buildings

Reply
11
Reuben Ouellette
4d ago

money is going to charity? Is Charity the name of his new mistress?

Reply(2)
25
empath
4d ago

A sign of ignorance is not knowing when to stop talking. He has a big sign.

Reply(1)
17
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Caitlyn Jenner
Person
Charles Barkley
Person
Osama Bin Laden
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Tiger Woods
The Guardian

Why are the younger Trumps so awful? Did you hear the speeches at Ivana’s funeral?

They fuck you up, your mum and dad. They may not mean to, but they do. They beat you with a wooden spoon and snidely emasculate you, too. If you read the New York Times’s coverage of Ivana Trump’s funeral last week, you will know exactly to whom that snippet of revised Philip Larkin refers. It is hard to feel sorry for extremely awful, obscenely rich people – particularly in the middle of a cost of living crisis – but I found myself feeling weirdly sad for the Trumps this weekend, after reading about Ivana’s opulent but miserable send-off. Donald Trump’s first wife, who was found dead at the bottom of her stairs this month, had a gold-hued coffin (of course), but the speeches were the real centrepiece. Her kids and a former nanny all gave eulogies that were bizarre and tragic in equal measure.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saudi#Espn#Cia#Fbi#Twin Towers
MarketRealist

Who Will Be Donald Trump's Running Mate in 2024?

Given what we know about the events of January 6, 2021, it's pretty safe to assume former vice president Mike Pence won't be joining Donald Trump at the top of the ticket in 2024. Of course, we are a long way from an announcement, since veep picks typically aren't announced until shortly before a party's convention. Still, it's never too early to speculate about who Trump might pick as his running mate for his all but certain 2024 run.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Kellyanne Conway says Trump should drop son-in-law Jared if he runs for president in 2024 because no one has 'profited more handsomely' from his presidency and is trying to 'wash his hands' of the 2020 election loss

Kellyanne Conway said former President Donald Trump should drop his son-in-law Jared Kushner if he runs for president again in 2024. In an interview published Wednesday with The Washington Times, Conway said Kushner was trying to 'wash his hands' of responsibility for the 2020 election loss, while earning billions through his ties to the ex-president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Saudi Arabia
The Atlantic

What Donald Trump Got Out of His Divorce From Ivana

The funeral for the first wife of former President Donald Trump, Ivana, took place on a hot July day at St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, not far from the townhouse where she died at the age of 73. Her golden casket sat next to a large poster board of her 1992 Vanity Fair cover, which read Ivana Be a Star! The story, by Bob Colacello, chronicled the junketing and jet-setting that went along with Ivana’s effort to reinvent herself after her 1990 divorce from Donald.
RELATIONSHIPS
AOL Corp

Ivana Trump Laid to Rest in Gold Casket at Trump Family's New Jersey Golf Club

Ivana Trump was laid to rest in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Wednesday following a glamorous funeral Mass in New York City. A source close to Ivanka Trump tells PEOPLE that her mother, Ivana, is buried in a private plot on the property of the Trump National Golf Club, where ex-husband Donald Trump is known to spend the warmer months.
POTUS
AOL Corp

Trump rally in North Carolina canceled as former president summoned to court

Former President Donald Trump and a host of Republican personalities have canceled their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro. News of the cancellation comes as Axios reports Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday in an investigation into Trump’s finances.
GREENSBORO, NC
bloomberglaw.com

Law Firm With 9/11 History Dumps Golfer After Move to Saudi Tour

Law firm previously represented families of 9/11 victims in Saudi lawsuit. Law firm Cozen O’Connor has ended a two-year sponsorship with professional golfer Jason Kokrak after he jumped to a breakaway circuit funded by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. “In light of Mr. Kokrak’s affiliation with the new...
GOLF
The Atlantic

The Most Pathetic Men in America

When he wasn’t melting down over how “very badly” he was treated or acting like a seditious lunatic, Donald Trump could be downright serene in certain Washington settings—and never more so than when he would swan in for dinner at the Trump International Hotel, a few blocks down Pennsylvania Avenue from the White House and the only other place where he would ever agree to eat.
POTUS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
103K+
Post
924M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy