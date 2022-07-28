ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Supercomputer predicts final 2022-23 Championship table with Sunderland in for solid season but Burnley struggling

By Joshua Jones
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dhOIk_0gwLmLp300

NORWICH, Watford and Middlesbrough will battle it out for the Championship title with Burnley well off the pace, a supercomputer has predicted.

And it will be a solid first season back in the second tier for Sunderland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kDOEg_0gwLmLp300
Norwich are aiming to win the Championship for the third time in five years
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k0XzX_0gwLmLp300
How the predicted Championship table will look

However, crisis club Birmingham could be staring down the barrel of relegation come May.

The OLBG number-crunching machine has Norwich as the favourites to win the league for the third time out of five at 5/1 with Watford 13/2 and Middlesbrough 8/1.

The Canaries and Hornets were both relegated from the Premier League last season following promotion the year before.

Vincent Kompany has a huge task on his hands trying to guide Burnley back into the top flight.

The Clarets have lost key players Nick Pope, Ben Mee, James Tarkowski and Dwight McNeil - plus Maxwel Cornet is attracting plenty of interest.

And the bookmakers have Burnley down to finish sixth, snatching the final play-off spot with West Brom and Sheffield United as Swansea and Luton just miss out.

Millwall, Coventry, Blackburn and Hull look set for drama-free mid-table finishes, with the first three of those all 5/6 to end the campaign in the top ten.

But as always with the Championship, any number of teams could be in the mix to go down - with the bottom three demoted to League One.

JOIN SUN VEGAS: GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH 100s OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Ts&Cs apply)

Perennial yo-yo side Rotherham are favourites to go down at 6/4 and therefore tipped to finish 24th with Birmingham and Reading (both 13/8) joining the Millers.

That means the likes of Bristol City, Blackpool, Wigan and Preston will survive.

Huddersfield, who lost last season's play-off final to Nottingham Forest, are predicted to come 17th and are 6/1 to go down.

That is just behind Sunderland, winners at Wembley in the League One showdown, in 16th at 7/1, with Stoke, QPR and Cardiff filling the spots from 13th to 15th.

The new Championship season gets underway tomorrow night with Huddersfield hosting Burnley before heavyweight ties Middlesbrough vs West Brom and Watford vs Sheffield United later in the weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZgQ5W_0gwLmLp300
Vincent Kompany will be hoping to enjoy success with Burnley
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LtInI_0gwLmLp300
Sunderland are preparing for their long-awaited return to the Championship Credit: Getty

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Tarkowski
Person
Dwight Mcneil
Person
Ben Mee
Person
Vincent Kompany
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunderland#Burnley#Supercomputer#Sheffield United#Norwich#Olbg#Watford 13 2#Clarets#West Brom#Millwall#Coventry
The US Sun

When is England Women’s next match?

ENGLAND'S 56 years of misery was put to an end when the Lionesses defeated Germany in a record breaking Women's Euro final - and fans are itching to see them back in action. The Lionesses had a phenomenal tournament, winning every single match and only conceding two goals. And a...
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sheffield United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
637K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy