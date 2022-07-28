ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, IL

Comments / 1

Related
Chicago Journal

Lollapalooza 2022 Weekend Violence Wrap-up

Every year the Lollapalooza festival fills the city with young life. Now the oldest and one of the best music festivals in the United States, looking down from any of the nearby buildings it makes Grant Park look almost as if it's boiling with energy. Young people flock to Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
visitlakecounty.org

Volo Museum Offers A Unique View Into History in Lake County

The Volo Museum offers a unique view into history in Lake County. You can take a look into the past, let your imagination wander and buy a new car. The eclectic museum is a stop on U.S. Route 12 of Lake County Road Trips. Continue here to “Let the Ride Take You.”
LAKE COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
County
Lake County, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Deerfield, IL
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
City
North Chicago, IL
City
Gurnee, IL
State
Texas State
City
Grayslake, IL
Lake County, IL
Lifestyle
City
Highland Park, IL
City
Waukegan, IL
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Things to do in Downtown Chicago

Are you planning a vacation but don’t know where to go? Downtown Chicago could be the perfect destination. It is home to many exciting attractions, activities, and events. These attractions include the Field Museum of Natural History, the Shedd Aquarium, and the Art Institute of Chicago. Whether you are an indoor or an outdoor person, there is something for you to do in this vibrant city. The nightlife is also very exciting in downtown Chicago with many different bars and clubs. Here are the 20 best things to do in downtown Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Free produce for seniors at Chicago's farmers markets

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting Monday, people 60 and older can get some free produce at Chicago Farmers Markets.Seniors can apply for and receive benefits from the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. You can apply at a number of farmers markets across the city, including more than a dozen on the South Side.For the program, 7,500 seniors will get $25 booklets to spend with participating farmers through October 31.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

The Winner Of The $1.34B Lottery Is From The Chicago Suburbs But They Still Remain A Mystery

An Illinois resident took home the $1.34B lottery ticket. The jackpot-winning ticket, which was drawn this past Friday night, was purchased at a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, IL.  The winning numbers for the biggest prize in state history were 13-36-45-57-67, with a Mega Ball of 14. Residents of the area say it’s crazy that the gas station at 885 E. Touhy Ave. was the one to print and sell the winning ticket. The store that sold the ticket also wins pretty big too, at least according to the Illinois Lottery. The Speedway will receive half a million dollars just for selling the ticket! This is now the second largest jackpot in over 20 years of the Mega Millions game, which only is topped by the $1.537 billion prize won in October 2018. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million. Who knows, you could have passed the winner in the city at one point or another. There’s a chance we could never know who won, as they are not required to come forward in the state of Illinois. 
DES PLAINES, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Esperanza Spalding
Chicago magazine

Why Are So Many Chicago Businesses Named After Michoacan?

Sado Marin was 16 years old when he emigrated to Chicago from Hidalgo, Michoacan. He didn’t speak English. He had never been to the United States. All he knew about Chicago was that when people who had moved up there came home, they were driving brand-new Buicks and Cadillacs. They had big jobs. In steel mills. In restaurants. A young man who wasn’t planning to go to university could earn ten or twenty times as much money in Chicago than he could in Michoacan, farming or building furniture. That was all he needed to know.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Weekend Break: Illinois Lake County Fair

GRAYSLAKE, Ill. — The Illinois lake County Fair is happening in Grayslake this weekend. Attractions and events include everything from livestock and pavilion competitions to art exhibitions and just about every type of fair food imaginable. If you’re looking for more than 4H and funnel cake, you can also have plenty of fun on an […]
GRAYSLAKE, IL
spotonillinois.com

Illinois ticket sole winner of $1.28 MegaMillions jackpot

Someone in a Chicago suburb beat the odds and won the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot. According to megamillions.com, there was one jackpot-winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought at a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Des Plaines.... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Street Performers#Amusement Park#Bears#Things To Do#Local Life#What To Do#Fresh Food#Travel Info#Fair
fox32chicago.com

Brookfield Zoo offering free tickets to kids August 1-3

BROOKFIELD, Illinois - The Brookfield Zoo is offering free admission to children 11 and under on August 1, 2, and 3. The Brookfield Zoo has lions, polar bears, and penguins. The zoo has welcomed several new animals this year, including an addax (African antelope) calf born on July 2; a South American tapir calf born on May 22; Banana, a 3-year-old pygmy hippo; and Fisher, a 6-month-old gray seal.
BROOKFIELD, IL
nctv17.com

Morton Arboretum Dog Admission Days

Several times a year, the Morton Arboretum hosts “Dog Admission Days” and “Tails on the Trails” events. These are the only times throughout the year that non-service dogs are permitted in cars or on the grounds of the Morton Arboretum. In addition to the standard price of admission, it is $5 per dog.
LISLE, IL
travelawaits.com

10 Reasons To Visit This Charming Wisconsin Town 2 Hours From Chicago

At first glance, Switzerland and Wisconsin seem worlds apart. But not so fast…. New Glarus was settled in 1845 by immigrants from Switzerland, and that influence is felt to this day, which is how it earned the nickname “America’s Little Switzerland.” Rumor has it that yodeling and alpine horns still sound through the streets, but when we visited, I didn’t hear any. Still, it’s a nice image to consider and somehow, completely believable.
NEW GLARUS, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
AM 1390 KRFO

A Hands-On Harry Potter Experience is Coming to Chicago

If you can't make it to Florida or California for the Universal Studios Wizarding World of Harry Potter theme parks, no worries! You can have a one-of-a-kind Harry Potter experience much closer to home!. A new pop-up experience called "Magic at Play" is headed to Chicago later on this year....
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

New Report Details Inequities Across West Suburbs, West Side

A vulnerability map that’s shown inside of the Oak Park-River Forest Community Foundation’s “Community Voices” report. The map is based “15 factors of vulnerability,” including educational attainment, income and wealth levels, and homeownership. | Screenshot. Saturday, July 30, 2022 || By Community Editor ||...
OAK PARK, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy