Chicago Journal
Lollapalooza 2022 Weekend Violence Wrap-up
Every year the Lollapalooza festival fills the city with young life. Now the oldest and one of the best music festivals in the United States, looking down from any of the nearby buildings it makes Grant Park look almost as if it's boiling with energy. Young people flock to Chicago...
NBC Chicago
Clear the Shelters 2022: What to Know About Chicago-Area Pet Adoption Event
Your new fur-ever family member awaits you! Adopt a pet at this year’s NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago Clear the Shelters all month long, Aug. 1 to Aug. 31. This is the purr-fect opportunity to grow your family. Many shelters are experiencing a summer surge of new pets for...
Rosebud Steakhouse Coming to Munster’s Centennial Village
The company's second location will open sometime in Summer 2022
visitlakecounty.org
Volo Museum Offers A Unique View Into History in Lake County
The Volo Museum offers a unique view into history in Lake County. You can take a look into the past, let your imagination wander and buy a new car. The eclectic museum is a stop on U.S. Route 12 of Lake County Road Trips. Continue here to “Let the Ride Take You.”
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Things to do in Downtown Chicago
Are you planning a vacation but don’t know where to go? Downtown Chicago could be the perfect destination. It is home to many exciting attractions, activities, and events. These attractions include the Field Museum of Natural History, the Shedd Aquarium, and the Art Institute of Chicago. Whether you are an indoor or an outdoor person, there is something for you to do in this vibrant city. The nightlife is also very exciting in downtown Chicago with many different bars and clubs. Here are the 20 best things to do in downtown Chicago.
947wls.com
Somebody in Des Plaines got VERY RICH over the weekend… Was it YOU?
A giant Mega Millions jackpot has been won by a single winner who bought the ticket at the Speedy Café Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, Illinois. The winner of the $1.337 jackpot, from Friday’s drawing, has not yet stepped forward. The winning numbers were: 13 – 36...
Free produce for seniors at Chicago's farmers markets
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting Monday, people 60 and older can get some free produce at Chicago Farmers Markets.Seniors can apply for and receive benefits from the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. You can apply at a number of farmers markets across the city, including more than a dozen on the South Side.For the program, 7,500 seniors will get $25 booklets to spend with participating farmers through October 31.
The Winner Of The $1.34B Lottery Is From The Chicago Suburbs But They Still Remain A Mystery
An Illinois resident took home the $1.34B lottery ticket. The jackpot-winning ticket, which was drawn this past Friday night, was purchased at a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, IL. The winning numbers for the biggest prize in state history were 13-36-45-57-67, with a Mega Ball of 14. Residents of the area say it’s crazy that the gas station at 885 E. Touhy Ave. was the one to print and sell the winning ticket. The store that sold the ticket also wins pretty big too, at least according to the Illinois Lottery. The Speedway will receive half a million dollars just for selling the ticket! This is now the second largest jackpot in over 20 years of the Mega Millions game, which only is topped by the $1.537 billion prize won in October 2018. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million. Who knows, you could have passed the winner in the city at one point or another. There’s a chance we could never know who won, as they are not required to come forward in the state of Illinois.
Highland Park temporarily moves memorial items honoring parade shooting victims
Memorial items honoring the victims of the July 4th Highland Park parade shooting were temporarily moved Monday.
Chicago magazine
Why Are So Many Chicago Businesses Named After Michoacan?
Sado Marin was 16 years old when he emigrated to Chicago from Hidalgo, Michoacan. He didn’t speak English. He had never been to the United States. All he knew about Chicago was that when people who had moved up there came home, they were driving brand-new Buicks and Cadillacs. They had big jobs. In steel mills. In restaurants. A young man who wasn’t planning to go to university could earn ten or twenty times as much money in Chicago than he could in Michoacan, farming or building furniture. That was all he needed to know.
Weekend Break: Illinois Lake County Fair
GRAYSLAKE, Ill. — The Illinois lake County Fair is happening in Grayslake this weekend. Attractions and events include everything from livestock and pavilion competitions to art exhibitions and just about every type of fair food imaginable. If you’re looking for more than 4H and funnel cake, you can also have plenty of fun on an […]
spotonillinois.com
Illinois ticket sole winner of $1.28 MegaMillions jackpot
Someone in a Chicago suburb beat the odds and won the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot. According to megamillions.com, there was one jackpot-winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought at a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Des Plaines.... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
fox32chicago.com
Brookfield Zoo offering free tickets to kids August 1-3
BROOKFIELD, Illinois - The Brookfield Zoo is offering free admission to children 11 and under on August 1, 2, and 3. The Brookfield Zoo has lions, polar bears, and penguins. The zoo has welcomed several new animals this year, including an addax (African antelope) calf born on July 2; a South American tapir calf born on May 22; Banana, a 3-year-old pygmy hippo; and Fisher, a 6-month-old gray seal.
nctv17.com
Morton Arboretum Dog Admission Days
Several times a year, the Morton Arboretum hosts “Dog Admission Days” and “Tails on the Trails” events. These are the only times throughout the year that non-service dogs are permitted in cars or on the grounds of the Morton Arboretum. In addition to the standard price of admission, it is $5 per dog.
travelawaits.com
10 Reasons To Visit This Charming Wisconsin Town 2 Hours From Chicago
At first glance, Switzerland and Wisconsin seem worlds apart. But not so fast…. New Glarus was settled in 1845 by immigrants from Switzerland, and that influence is felt to this day, which is how it earned the nickname “America’s Little Switzerland.” Rumor has it that yodeling and alpine horns still sound through the streets, but when we visited, I didn’t hear any. Still, it’s a nice image to consider and somehow, completely believable.
Rooftop Cinema Club brings classic films to Fulton Market
You can enjoy classic movies like The Princess Bride, Dirty Dancing and Friday on a rooftop in Fulton Market.
wgnradio.com
Not going to Lollapalooza? There is still plenty do in the city this weekend
Jason Lesniewicz, Senior Director of Cultural Tourism, Choose Chicago, joins Wendy Snyder (filling in for Bob Sirott) to talk about other fun things to do this weekend besides Lollapalooza for people who want to enjoy all the city has to offer! For more information, check out ChooseChicago.Com.
A Hands-On Harry Potter Experience is Coming to Chicago
If you can't make it to Florida or California for the Universal Studios Wizarding World of Harry Potter theme parks, no worries! You can have a one-of-a-kind Harry Potter experience much closer to home!. A new pop-up experience called "Magic at Play" is headed to Chicago later on this year....
fox32chicago.com
Monday starts with storms across Chicago eventually giving way to 80-degree temps
CHICAGO - Showers and storms cross parts of the area early this morning but should clear Chicagoland before 8 a.m. The rest of the day will be breezy and warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Tomorrow will have similar temperatures, although it will be several degrees cooler...
vfpress.news
New Report Details Inequities Across West Suburbs, West Side
A vulnerability map that’s shown inside of the Oak Park-River Forest Community Foundation’s “Community Voices” report. The map is based “15 factors of vulnerability,” including educational attainment, income and wealth levels, and homeownership. | Screenshot. Saturday, July 30, 2022 || By Community Editor ||...
