Two $1 Million Mega Millions Winning Tickets Sold in New York

wdhifm.com
Related
Can You Remain Anonymous If You Win The New York State Lottery?
So last weekend, I'm in line at my local mini-mart waiting to pay for my food. As I'm standing there, I could hear the person in front of me talking to the cashier waiting on him. He was commenting on how if he could just win the lottery then everything would be alright in his life.
Fact Check: Is New York Sending $1,500 Rebate Checks to Residents?
With the price of gas still extremely high, is New York State offering residents $1,500 relief payments?. The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is warning New Yorkers about the latest phishing scam that is an attempt for scammers to steal your personal information. New York State DMV...
Rock N’ Roll Hall Of Fame Drummer Brings His Band To The NY State Fair
He’s a member of the Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame, was the longtime band leader for Conan O’Brien and is the drummer for the legendary Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, and he’s coming to the Great New York State Fair in Syracuse. Max...
How Many Cannabis Plants Can You Currently Own in New York State?
As the day gets closer and closer to being able to walk into a store in New York State and legally purchase cannabis (marijuana) products, legally, there comes another dozen or so questions that everyone has (myself included) as to other aspects of cannabis in NYS. What is the biggest...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
School Buses In New York State Going All Electric?
It may not even be August yet and most kids are sleeping in and enjoying vacation these days, but school administrators and staff are hard at work. The future of bus transportation in New York State has made a stop in Niagara Falls this week. Niagara Falls is hosting a...
Friends of Recovery Leads New York With First Narcan Vending Machine
(FOR-DO) is getting ahead of the crowd in New York State when it comes to preventing death from opioid overdoses which happen all too often. The Turning Point on Elm Street in Oneonta is now home to the first ever Naloxone (aka Narcan) vending machine in New York State. Naloxone...
Food Network Says This Upstate Eatery Has NY’s Best Fried Chicken
While the rest of the country may think that NYC has the best dining spots in the state, we know the Capital Region is a foodie hub for New York. With so many beloved restaurants, it can be hard to pick one when you want to go out to eat around Albany. Celebrity chefs have settled here, awards and accolades have been picked up, and the clear winners are our tastebuds.
Police ID Victim in Fatal Crash on State Route 23 in Roxbury
Police are identifying the victim in a fatal crash last week. The New York State Police says 79-year-old RoseMarie J. Windisch of Jefferson, New York was killed in a two-car crash that took place at approximately 10:35am on Thursday, July 21, 2022. The incident took place on State Route 23...
RELATED PEOPLE
It’s ‘Clam Time’ At These 12 Upstate New York Seafood Restaurants
Who remembers the old days when your Dad or Grandfather took you along to a small town clambake? Maybe to the rod and gun club, or down to the Elks or Moose in your town. Massive bags of clams were dumped into boiling water, newspapers were spread out along the picnic tables, pounds of butter were melted down, and bottles of beer were stuffed into the ice chest. Let the slurping begin!
VIDEO: Adorable Coyote Pup Finds Itself In The Middle Of Schenevus, New York Carnival
The Schenevus Fireman's Carnival which is a community favorite event each year was a bit more exciting than usual this year. Last Friday, July 15th, people attending the carnival reported to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation that a wayward coyote pup was nestled in the grass near a fireworks tent. That's certainly a less than ideal location for a wild baby to hang out!
RANKED: The 10 Busiest Airports in Upstate New York
When we think of "Upstate New York " airports, many of us remember the small rural airports around the towns and villages where we grew up. In the sparsely populated areas of Central New York and the Catskills, for example. As for this writer, my hometown of Sidney, N.Y. (Delaware...
Famous TV Celebrity Makes ADK Trek! Spotted on Lake George!
Famous TV Celebrity Makes ADK Trek! Who was Recently Spotted on Lake George?. Celebrity sightings aren't all that unusual in Upstate New York, we know the rich and famous love to hobnob in Saratoga Springs and most certainly the stunning Adirondack region of New York. But it's still pretty cool...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New York State Needs Your Help, How Many Turkeys Can You Count?
Every year New York State (and the Department of Environmental Conservation) counts wild turkeys. Not the kind you might find on a liquor store shelf, but the kind you might find out wandering in the woods or on the side of the road. No, you are not being punk'd. The...
The Rarest VW Van Ever Is For Sale In Upstate NY! Want To See It?
Even being from Germany, the Volkswagen van holds a special place in American pop culture. Conjure one up in your mind and you'll see 60s flower-children, Cali surfer dudes, and Deadheads road tripping coast to coast. It's the vehicular epitome of freewheeling peace and love. Nobody showed up to Woodstock in a Buick.
Bassett Healthcare President Impresses Board, Gets Early Contract Extension
The Bassett Healthcare Network (BHN) Board of Directors has such confidence in Bassett's President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Tommy Ibrahim who has held the position since July 13, 2020, that his contract has been extended much earlier than usual to 2029. According to a BHN, Dr. Ibrahim's two years...
Watch Paul Simon Perform With Nathaniel Rateliff at Newport
Paul Simon joined singer-songwriter Nathaniel Rateliff onstage Sunday at the Newport Folk Festival for several songs. Rateliff and his band, the Night Sweats, first performed an entire headlining set of Simon covers with several guest appearances: "Mother and Child Reunion” featured Lucius, “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover” included Lee Fields (plus Phil Cook on keyboards), “Slip Sliding Away” with Courtney Marie Andrews, “St. Judy’s Comet” featured Midlake, “El Condor Pasa” included Natalie Merchant, Adia Victoria and the Silk Road Ensemble, “Homeward Bound” with Lukas Nelson and “Cecilia” featured Marcus Mumford.
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM
Oneonta, NY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
258K+
Views
ABOUT
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wdhifm.com
Comments / 0