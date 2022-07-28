New Culvert and Drive Coming To HAPS

I met a friend at the farm road for a walk this morning. While we were walking, I noticed something pretty hanging in a tree. I stopped to look at it, read the tag, and took it home with me. This really did make my day. The timing was like a sign, and the pattern is something I would choose for myself. When I saw on the website that if I found one, it was meant for me, I believed it. Thank you for the heart. I will keep it and love it.

MAGNOLIA, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO