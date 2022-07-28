ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hope, AR

New Culvert and Drive Coming To HAPS

 4 days ago
Majic 93.3

Drivers Are Sick AND Tired With Your Bull-Corn In Texarkana

Texarkana drivers. I have said a mouthful, but what one traffic violation do you notice Txarkana drivers doing the most?. So last week I asked ya'll on our Facebook page what traffic violation you noticed the 'wonderful drivers' in Texarkana committing, and the answers were not too surprising. Here are...
TEXARKANA, AR
hopeprescott.com

Hamilton Haven received Wal-Mart grant

PRESCOTT — The Walmart Community Grant Program has awarded $1,000 to Hamilton Haven. The grant came via the Hope Walmart location. Each year, Walmart U.S. stores and Sam’s Clubs award local cash grants ranging from $250 to $5,000. These local grants are designed to address the unique needs of the communities where Walmart and Sam’s Club stores operate.
PRESCOTT, AR
hopeprescott.com

Fundraiser For Glanis Crane a Big Success

Hundreds of people enjoyed bbq chicken and an auction Friday to benefit Glanis Crane, wife of Hempstead County Judge Jerry Crane who is suffering from health issues. The event was held in the parking lot and sally port at the Hempstead County Detention Center. In addition to those eating at the event, hundreds of plates were delivered by volunteers. The Crane family posted a video on social media Saturday thanking all those that took part.
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County man held in North Dakota

A Magnolia man has been arrested in Crosby, ND, on a Columbia County bench warrant. Lawrence Randall McWilliams is held by the Divide County, ND, Sheriff’s Office. A warrant was issued for McWilliams, 36, in February after he failed to appear for a scheduled court date. He was taken into custody on Saturday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
hopeprescott.com

Body Found In Pond Off Highway 29 North

Hope Police and other authorities recovered a body from a pond on highway 29 north behind the old Marcus Twin movie theater Monday morning. Investigation into the incident is continuing with more details expected later today.
HOPE, AR
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Magnolia, AR USA

I met a friend at the farm road for a walk this morning. While we were walking, I noticed something pretty hanging in a tree. I stopped to look at it, read the tag, and took it home with me. This really did make my day. The timing was like a sign, and the pattern is something I would choose for myself. When I saw on the website that if I found one, it was meant for me, I believed it. Thank you for the heart. I will keep it and love it.
MAGNOLIA, AR
hopeprescott.com

United Christian Church of Emmet Feeds NEA Bulldogs

The United Christian Church of Emmet provided lunch for the NEA Bulldogs girls basketball team on July 27th. The team, along with parents, were traveling to Dallas to compete in a basketball tournament. The team is associated with the Amateur Athletic Union and allows scholars/students to participate in sports throughout the year. One of the coaches for the team is a graduate of Hope High and employed by the Blytheville School District.
EMMET, AR
hopeprescott.com

UAHT offers construction tech certification

HOPE/TEXARKANA – The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will offer a Certificate of Proficiency and a Technical Certificate in Construction Technology beginning in the fall semester. The certificates are comprised of electrical, general tool and safety, carpentry, plumbing, and HVAC classes. By pursuing a certificate or degree in Construction Technology,...
TEXARKANA, AR
KTBS

3 shot at Webster Parish trail ride event; 1 arrest made

COTTON VALLEY, La. -- Webster Parish sheriff's deputies have made an arrest in a trail ride event Saturday night that left three people shot. Kentrail "Turtle" Cornelius has been charged with illegal use of a weapon. He's held on a $150,000 bond. A 17-year-old Minden High student was shot in...
WEBSTER PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

3 missing children found dead in pond near Hwy 77

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Three young children’s bodies were recovered from a private pond after they were reported missing in Cass County, Texas. Officials say 9-year-old Zi’ariel Oliver, 8-year-old Amiyah Hughes, and 5-year-old Temari Oliver were reported missing at around 10 p.m. Friday night. Multiple agencies responded to the search, including the Texas Parks and Wildlife, Cass County Sheriff’s Office and volunteer firefighters.
CASS COUNTY, TX
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Bodies of 3 missing girls found in Texas pond

CASS COUNTY, Texas — The bodies of three young girls who had been reported missing Friday evening were recovered early Saturday from a private pond in Cass County, Texas. According to KTAL-TV, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for Cass County began searching the property for the children at around 9:30 p.m.
CASS COUNTY, TX
waldronnews.com

Texarkana police make multiple arrests in vehicle burglaries

TEXARKANA, Ark.- After a recent uptick in vehicle thefts, Texarkana, Arkansas police are asking the public to pro-active in protecting their property from would-be thieves. While several arrests have already been made, police are still searching for more suspects. Police say the increase in vehicle burglaries started at the beginning...
TEXARKANA, AR
KNOE TV8

Minden High student, 17, shot in her back

COTTON VALLEY, La. (KSLA) — A Minden High student is recovering after being shot in her back at a trail ride on the last weekend of her summer break. The shooting occurred about 9:37 p.m. Saturday, July 30, five days before Webster Parish students are due to return to start the 2022-23 school year.
MINDEN, LA
arklatexweekend.com

Rockin’ it to the Rind

HOPE, Ar. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - The 46th Annual Hope Watermelon Festival is Rockin’ it to the Rind this year! The event is August 11-13, 2022 at Fair Park in Hope, Arkansas. You can expect 20 food trucks and concessions and over 120 venders. Enjoy many different activities including watermelon...
HOPE, AR

