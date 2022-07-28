New Culvert and Drive Coming To HAPS

hopeprescott.com
Drivers Are Sick AND Tired With Your Bull-Corn In Texarkana
Texarkana drivers. I have said a mouthful, but what one traffic violation do you notice Txarkana drivers doing the most?. So last week I asked ya'll on our Facebook page what traffic violation you noticed the 'wonderful drivers' in Texarkana committing, and the answers were not too surprising. Here are...
Hamilton Haven received Wal-Mart grant
PRESCOTT — The Walmart Community Grant Program has awarded $1,000 to Hamilton Haven. The grant came via the Hope Walmart location. Each year, Walmart U.S. stores and Sam’s Clubs award local cash grants ranging from $250 to $5,000. These local grants are designed to address the unique needs of the communities where Walmart and Sam’s Club stores operate.
Fundraiser For Glanis Crane a Big Success
Hundreds of people enjoyed bbq chicken and an auction Friday to benefit Glanis Crane, wife of Hempstead County Judge Jerry Crane who is suffering from health issues. The event was held in the parking lot and sally port at the Hempstead County Detention Center. In addition to those eating at the event, hundreds of plates were delivered by volunteers. The Crane family posted a video on social media Saturday thanking all those that took part.
Columbia County man held in North Dakota
A Magnolia man has been arrested in Crosby, ND, on a Columbia County bench warrant. Lawrence Randall McWilliams is held by the Divide County, ND, Sheriff’s Office. A warrant was issued for McWilliams, 36, in February after he failed to appear for a scheduled court date. He was taken into custody on Saturday.
KTLO
Woman, minor dead after crash in Hot Spring County, troopers say
A crash in Hot Spring County on Sunday afternoon left an 80-year-old woman and a minor dead, troopers said. A preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police states Rebecca Welday of Pearcy and a passenger, an unidentified minor, died after the crash happened around 2:40 p.m. They were traveling north...
Body Found In Pond Off Highway 29 North
Hope Police and other authorities recovered a body from a pond on highway 29 north behind the old Marcus Twin movie theater Monday morning. Investigation into the incident is continuing with more details expected later today.
A Mineola Man Led Police On Chase Going The Wrong Direction On I-30
A 75-year-old Mineola man led police on a vehicle pursuit while traveling the wrong direction on I-30 early Saturday morning, according to police reports. A Texarkana man was jailed Friday on a warrant. I-30 pursuit. Sulphur Springs Police Sgt. Matt Glenn responded to a report of a pickup traveling east...
Magnolia, AR USA
I met a friend at the farm road for a walk this morning. While we were walking, I noticed something pretty hanging in a tree. I stopped to look at it, read the tag, and took it home with me. This really did make my day. The timing was like a sign, and the pattern is something I would choose for myself. When I saw on the website that if I found one, it was meant for me, I believed it. Thank you for the heart. I will keep it and love it.
United Christian Church of Emmet Feeds NEA Bulldogs
The United Christian Church of Emmet provided lunch for the NEA Bulldogs girls basketball team on July 27th. The team, along with parents, were traveling to Dallas to compete in a basketball tournament. The team is associated with the Amateur Athletic Union and allows scholars/students to participate in sports throughout the year. One of the coaches for the team is a graduate of Hope High and employed by the Blytheville School District.
UAHT offers construction tech certification
HOPE/TEXARKANA – The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will offer a Certificate of Proficiency and a Technical Certificate in Construction Technology beginning in the fall semester. The certificates are comprised of electrical, general tool and safety, carpentry, plumbing, and HVAC classes. By pursuing a certificate or degree in Construction Technology,...
Unidentified body found floating in Hope pond by ARDOT worker early this morning
A white middle-aged male dead body was found early this morning floating in a pond behind the former Marcus Twin Cinema on Highway 29 in Hope by an Arkansas Department of Transportation worker, who phoned in his report at 7:28 a.m. “We do have some indication of who it may...
3 shot at Webster Parish trail ride event; 1 arrest made
COTTON VALLEY, La. -- Webster Parish sheriff's deputies have made an arrest in a trail ride event Saturday night that left three people shot. Kentrail "Turtle" Cornelius has been charged with illegal use of a weapon. He's held on a $150,000 bond. A 17-year-old Minden High student was shot in...
3 missing children found dead in pond near Hwy 77
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Three young children’s bodies were recovered from a private pond after they were reported missing in Cass County, Texas. Officials say 9-year-old Zi’ariel Oliver, 8-year-old Amiyah Hughes, and 5-year-old Temari Oliver were reported missing at around 10 p.m. Friday night. Multiple agencies responded to the search, including the Texas Parks and Wildlife, Cass County Sheriff’s Office and volunteer firefighters.
Bodies of 3 missing girls found in Texas pond
CASS COUNTY, Texas — The bodies of three young girls who had been reported missing Friday evening were recovered early Saturday from a private pond in Cass County, Texas. According to KTAL-TV, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for Cass County began searching the property for the children at around 9:30 p.m.
Over 23,000 acres of Arkansas forest land burned so far in 2022
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture reported Friday that over 23,000 acres of state forests have burned so far this year.
Bodies of 3 girls recovered from Cass County pond
Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife Capt. Game Warden Shawn Hervey said during the search, clothing, and shoes were found near a pond leading them to believe the missing children were in the pond.
Texarkana police make multiple arrests in vehicle burglaries
TEXARKANA, Ark.- After a recent uptick in vehicle thefts, Texarkana, Arkansas police are asking the public to pro-active in protecting their property from would-be thieves. While several arrests have already been made, police are still searching for more suspects. Police say the increase in vehicle burglaries started at the beginning...
Minden High student, 17, shot in her back
COTTON VALLEY, La. (KSLA) — A Minden High student is recovering after being shot in her back at a trail ride on the last weekend of her summer break. The shooting occurred about 9:37 p.m. Saturday, July 30, five days before Webster Parish students are due to return to start the 2022-23 school year.
Rockin’ it to the Rind
HOPE, Ar. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - The 46th Annual Hope Watermelon Festival is Rockin’ it to the Rind this year! The event is August 11-13, 2022 at Fair Park in Hope, Arkansas. You can expect 20 food trucks and concessions and over 120 venders. Enjoy many different activities including watermelon...
1 person hurt after a two-vehicle wreck in Bowie County (Bowie County, TX)
1 person hurt after a two-vehicle wreck in Bowie County (Bowie County, TX)Nationwide Report. On Thursday morning, one person was hurt following a traffic collision in Bowie County. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place on Interstate Highway 30 at the 212 entrance ramp [...]
