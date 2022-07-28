www.addisonindependent.com
On one Vermont dairy farm, the farmers churn but the devotion endures
A brother-and-sister duo have worked with animals since they were children, but they only had the idea of starting their own farm in May 2020. This summer, their butter will finally be ready for sale. Read the story on VTDigger here: On one Vermont dairy farm, the farmers churn but the devotion endures.
WCAX
More space for more vendors at Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a rocking good time at the Champlain Valley Exposition over the weekend. The 41st annual Champlain Valley Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show was back after a pandemic hiatus. In 2019, the show moved to the bigger location in Essex Junction to have more...
Producing for paddlers and people
Essex Industries turns out lightweight canoes, prideful workers. Adirondack canoe aficionados, who collect boats as ants collect crumbs, at some point in their paddling adventures may have been exposed to beautiful, handcrafted components made at an Adirondack plant they have probably never heard of. Lacking an iconic name like Hornbeck,...
Addison Independent
Familiar face stepping in as interim Middlebury town treasurer
Beth Dow to serve the treasurer’s role until Town Meeting Day 2023. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
WCAX
Opening day for the Great Vermont Corn Maze in Danville
DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Make sure you wear your hiking shoes, packed snacks and water and your sense of adventure. Photojournalist Kerri Nelson takes us to opening day at the Great Vermont Corn Maze. “Opening day of our 24th season of the amazing corn fusion,” said Mike Boudreau, corn maze...
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Sprawling Hilltop Estate in Vermont
This former farm site comes with nearly 200 acres of land, making it perfect for the family that loves the outdoors. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $6,000,000. Size: 9,621 square feet. Bedrooms: 6. Bathrooms: 7 full, 2...
thingstodopost.org
Top 6 hotels in Montpelier, United States
We were very pleased with the accommodations, the restaurant as well as the surrounding town of Montpelier , very fun few days ! We were there for a conference but took advantage of the hotel restaurant, high quality food and service !. 213 Paine Turnpike North, Montpelier, VT 05602-9159 1...
WCAX
Stowe Mountain Rescue saves 2 on Sunday
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Stowe Mountain Rescue was hit with back-to-back calls for help on Sunday. The team says a man was about halfway up the Sterling Pond Trail on Sunday when he suffered a potentially severe medical emergency. They brought him down the trail to a round of applause...
travelexperta.com
Best Things To Do in Burlington, Vermont (in 48 hours)
Every time I visited Vermont, when I was younger, for some reason, we always bypassed Burlington. No idea what the reasoning behind it was. But regardless, I finally made it, and with my family. So it was an extra bonus for me to share it with them. So we spend 48h in this city and here you have the best things to do in Burlington, Vermont.
Addison Independent
Pollinators taking flight in Vergennes
You may have thought about offsetting your carbon footprint, but have you ever considered your pollinator footprint? Bee the Change, a Vermont-based organization dedicated to increasing biodiversity through pollination, is asking Vermont businesses, schools and community members to do just that by repurposing fields of solar panels and other spaces into designated pollinator habitats.
Dartmouth
Hanover businesses respond to rising rent
Some businesses are considering closure amid rent increases in Hanover, while the town hopes to find ways to support its restaurants and stores. Hanover businesses have faced varying degrees of difficulty adjusting to a post-pandemic environment, with one factor playing an outsized role: rent. While some already-strapped businesses are no longer able to stave off rising rent, others own their storefronts and have avoided financial hardship.
vermontjournal.com
Chester hosts VT Bluegrass Pioneers
CHESTER, Vt. – The Chester Summer Music Series is proud to present The VT Bluegrass Pioneers on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 6:30–8 p.m. on the Academy Lawn across from the Green in Chester. The rain location will be the American Legion Post 67 on VT Route 103 South.
Colchester Sun
Proposed Town of Essex trash ordinance sparks frustration in some haulers
TOWN OF ESSEX — Local trash haulers are frustrated they may lose up to 1.5 hours of their work day due to a possible change in the proposed public nuisance ordinance the Town selectboard is still discussing. At the last Town selectboard meeting on July 11, the board discussed...
WCAX
Heritage Festival underway in Barre
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Barre is buzzing this weekend as the annual Barre Heritage Festival returns. The event kicked off Wednesday and includes food, music, and a parade Saturday. Organizers are hoping for a good turnout at the family-friendly event, especially after two years of COVID cancellations. Elissa Borden spoke...
vermontbiz.com
Kearns named State Star of Vermont Small Business Development Center
Sarah Kearns of Middlebury has been selected as the 2022 State Star of the Vermont Small Business Development Center.(link is external) The award, bestowed annually and recognized nationally, celebrates a member of the organization’s team for exceptional commitment to small business success. Kearns is a statewide adviser for strategic...
WCAX
Shelburne home damaged by fire
Stuck in Vermont: Essex Art League’s plein air painters visit Mt. Philo. The Essex Art League celebrates its 50th anniversary this year and its members will be the featured artists at the Champlain Valley Fair, opening in late August. New pupil funding formula expected to blunt tax bills for...
WCAX
Is Vermont homeless spending having an impact?
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new report from Vermont’s auditor shows the state has spent almost half a billion dollars on fighting homelessness over the last six years. Through the pandemic, Vermont paid hotels millions of dollars a month to keep unhoused Vermonters safe from COVID. That big spike in spending has pushed the price tag for homeless programs to over $450 million over the past six years. But despite the spending, the report says homelessness is still on the rise. In 2020, state officials recorded about 1,100 homeless Vermonters. This year, it’s more than doubled to over 2,700.
mynbc5.com
Vermont woman kicked, spit at state troopers
RICHMOND, Vt. — A South Burlington woman was arrested on Sunday night after she assaulted several state troopers. Vermont State Police said they received reports of a car in the median near exit 11 on I-89 in Richmond and found Mary Moravek, 24, inside the vehicle. Moravek initially refused...
vermontjournal.com
A history of Landgrove, Vt.
The following history is written by Robert Badger. Rob is president of Landgrove Historical Society. This article is about the founding of Landgrove, and how it was carved out of the wilderness by an enterprising family. The first settler was Captain William Utley, who was originally from Connecticut, where he...
