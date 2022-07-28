ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perinton, NY

Man who accosted US Rep. Zeldin on stage remains jailed

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HDOo1_0gwLia0g00

A man who accosted U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin on stage as the Republican campaigned for governor will remain in custody while a federal judge considers his lawyer's plea to release the Army veteran, who he said was in an alcoholic relapse.

David Jakubonis, 43, faces a federal count of assaulting a member of Congress with a dangerous weapon for the attack July 21 in the Rochester area. The charge carries a potential maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

At a detention hearing Thursday, assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Eldridge argued Jakubonis should be held as a danger to the community who lunged at a congressman with a dangerous weapon.

But defense attorney Steven Slawinski blamed the episode on a relapse triggered by a breakup with a girlfriend. Slawinski sought either probation with strict conditions or inpatient care. Jakubonis, he said, was an admitted alcoholic who sought treatment throughout his adult life.

Judge Marian Payson said she would make a decision after considering whether Jakubonis' actions last week were “aberrant” behavior and whether there is enough support in place if he is released from jail.

A video of the attack shows Jakubonis raised his arm toward the congressman from Long Island as he held a keychain with two sharp points. Zeldin grabbed Jakubonis’ wrist and the two tussled to the ground as others jumped in to help. Zeldin suffered a minor scrape.

The federal criminal complaint filed Saturday alleged Jakubonis, an Iraq War veteran, told investigators he was drinking whiskey before he went onstage as Zeldin addressed a Veterans of Foreign Wars post in the town of Perinton to ask the speaker if he was disrespecting veterans.

Jakubonis “did not know who the speaker was or that the speaker was a political person,” according to the complaint. The complaint added that when Jakubonis watched video of the incident he told investigators he “must have checked out” and that what was depicted in the video was disgusting.

Jakubonis was arraigned Friday on a separate state charge of attempted assault in the second degree and was released by a local judge.

A big part of Zeldin’s campaign message has been a promise to get tougher on criminals. Almost immediately after the on-stage altercation with Jakubonis, he sought to link a New York bail reform law passed by Democrats to his own case.

The law requires judges to free most people accused of lesser crimes while they await trial. It limits the instances when judges can require a defendant to pay money to gain their freedom, a system that favored wealthier people.

When he was initially arrested, a Monroe County sheriff’s investigator charged Jakubonis with second-degree attempted assault, a crime not serious enough to warrant his jailing or the imposition of bail.

Afterward, Zeldin tweeted that his assailant’s release was “due to New York’s insane cashless bail law.”

Democrats pointed out that if prosecutors had wanted to give a judge discretion to jail Jakubonis, Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley — a Republican who is listed as being a co-chair of Zeldin’s campaign — could have simply picked a more serious charge.

Even prior to the bail reform law, a charge of second-degree attempted assault might have been unlikely to lead to a judge setting a high bail that might have kept Jakubonis for more than a night.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Guy Reffitt: Militia member given longest sentence yet for role in Capitol riot

A member of the extremist right-wing gang The Three Percenters militia was sentenced to 7.25 years in prison for his role in the Capitol riot. Guy Reffitt, of Wylie, Texas, was convicted in March on five felony charges, including bringing a gun on the Capitol grounds as well as obstructing an official proceeding.According to federal guidelines, the recommended sentence for those crimes is between 7.25 and 9 years in prison. His sentencing is the longest yet given to a January 6 defendant. Reffitt addressed the court during the sentencing trial, saying he had to make “multiple apologies”.“I want to...
WYLIE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Perinton, NY
Perinton, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
People

Colorado Funeral Home Director Pleads Guilty to Illegally Selling Hundreds of Body Parts

A Colorado funeral home director accused of stealing and selling the body parts of hundreds of people has pleaded guilty to mail fraud. The United States Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado said in a release Tuesday, that Meghan Hess, 45, of Montrose, Colorado had pleaded guilty to running a complex fraud "devised and executed... to steal the bodies or body parts of hundreds of victims," from 2010 to 2018.
MONTROSE, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Zeldin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iraq War#Long Island#Republican
deseret.com

Trump-backed Arizona governor candidate claims election fraud ahead of primary

Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is claiming election fraud less than a week before the Arizona GOP primary election. When speaking to the North Valley Constitutional Republicans earlier this week, Lake told supporters “we’re already detecting some fraud” but didn’t provide any evidence to back up her claims.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene says she ‘would be honoured’ to join Trump on 2024 presidential ticket

Republican Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene has publicly come out in support of the notion that she could hitch a ride on Donald Trump’s potential bid for the presidency in 2024, stating that she’d be “honoured” to run alongside him as his vice-president.“I think if he asked me I would definitely give that some strong consideration,” she said when asked by hosts during an interview on America’s Real Voice last week whether she’d be interested in being the twice-impeached president’s running mate.“I love President Trump. I never hide that fact,” she added, emphasising how she has both a “great relationship”...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Army
Country
Iraq
The Independent

Father accused of killing his two daughters before going on the run for 12 years finally faces trial

Jury selection for the trial of a father accused of “honour killing” his two daughters is set to begin Monday. Prosecutors said that nearly fifteen years after the gruesome killings of Amina Said, 18, and Sarah Said, 17, their father, 65-year-old Yaser Said, will face justice for their killings, as per Fort Worth Star-Telegram.On New Year’s Eve 2008, Mr Said drove the girls to a hotel parking lot in Irving, Texas, and allegedly shot them multiple times inside his taxicab, court documents show. One of the girls, later determined by the FBI to be Sarah, called 911 and...
IRVING, TX
The Independent

Veterans robbed of life-saving burn pits bill have a message for Republicans: ‘We’re not going away’

Last night, veterans, family members and advocates camped out on the steps of the US Capitol.They had been there since Thursday morning – just hours after a group of Republican lawmakers derailed a bill providing healthcare access to veterans suffering from toxic exposure to burn pits.And they’re not going to go away.“If the veterans during war don’t get to go home on recess or go on vacation then neither should those 25 senators,” Rosie Torres told The Independent on Friday morning from her position at the Capitol.“We’re not going to leave until we get a yes from all those senators...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

The Independent

771K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy