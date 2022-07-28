ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Kushner in new book claims Kelly shoved Ivanka Trump

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Natalie Prieb
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NMRkQ_0gwLiTmT00

( The Hill ) — Jared Kushner , former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and a top White House adviser in his administration, claims in a new book that Trump’s chief of staff John Kelly once shoved his wife, Ivanka Trump , after a tense Oval Office meeting.

According to an excerpt of “Breaking History: A White House Memoir” obtained by The Washington Post , Kushner writes that Kelly had a “Jekyll-and-Hyde” disposition and “only once did Kelly let his mask fully slip.”

“One day he had just marched out of a contentious meeting in the Oval Office,” Kushner writes, according to the Post. “Ivanka was walking down the main hallway in the West Wing when she passed him. Unaware of his heated state of mind, she said, ‘Hello chief.’ Kelly shoved her out of the way and stormed by. She wasn’t hurt, and didn’t make a big deal about the altercation, but in his rage Kelly had shown his true character.”

Kushner added that Kelly later stopped by Ivanka Trump’s office to offer “a meek apology, which she accepted.”

Kelly, however, denied the account, writing in an email to the newspaper that he does not recall the episode and that he would never do something like what Kushner described.

“It is inconceivable that I would EVER shove a woman. Inconceivable. Never happen,” Kelly said. “Would never intentionally do something like that. Also, don’t remember ever apologizing to her for something I didn’t do. I’d remember that.”

Dynamic shifts between Fox News, Donald Trump

Kushner, Ivanka Trump and Kelly have clashed in the past.

The former chief of staff reportedly got frustrated with the couple, questioning what they did during the day and blaming the pair for the president making last-minute changes on policy.

Journalist Vicky Ward claimed last year in her book “Kushner Inc.” that President Trump directed Kelly to “get rid of” Ivanka Trump and Kushner, allegedly telling Kelly that they “didn’t know how to play the game.”

Trump White House officials also said at the time that the former president’s family believed that Kelly allowed Kushner to be exposed to political attacks.

“‘Javanka’ and Kelly are locked in a death match. Two enter. Only one survives,” an unidentified source said at the time.

Kushner also reportedly wrote in his new memoir that Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch told him that there was nothing he could do about the network’s decision to call Arizona for President Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
WJTV 12

Abused girlfriend whispers ‘help me’ to police: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing attempted murder charges after officers said he pushed his girlfriend’s head underwater and strangled her while her eight-year-old son was present. Officers responded to a domestic violence call Sunday morning around 3 a.m. When they arrived, they talked to Darrell Neal, the victim’s boyfriend. Police told Neal that […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Two former Natchez employees indicted for embezzlement

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, State Auditor Shad White announced two women, who are former employees with the City of Natchez, were indicted for embezzlement. Special agents delivered demand letters to Servia Fortenberry and Sevetrius Dillon. According to White, Fortenberry and Dillon have been accused of wiring payments to themselves from a city account […]
NATCHEZ, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Vicky Ward
Person
Rupert Murdoch
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jared Kushner
Person
Donald Trump
WJTV 12

Woman turns herself in for Fast Stop shooting

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The final suspect wanted in connection to a Jones County gas station shooting turned herself in to law enforcement on Monday, August 1. The owner of Fast Stop in the Hebron community was hospitalized after he was shot during an armed robbery of his store on Thursday, July 28. Officials with the […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trump Family#The Washington Post#The Oval Office
The Week

Republicans on track to win 230 House seats, CBS model predicts

Republicans are on track to win a clear majority of 230 seats in the House of Representatives this November, according to the CBS News Battleground Tracker model released Sunday. The Battleground Tracker takes "a district-by-district approach to analyzing races and measuring public opinion, since control of Congress is won across...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WJTV 12

Man shot, killed during robbery on First Avenue

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was shot and killed during a robbery that happened on First Avenue on Saturday, July 30. Officials with the Jackson Police Department (JPD) said London Lyols, 23, was fatally shot multiple times by an unknown man near Prentiss Street. They said Lyols was robbed of several ounces of marijuana. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man found dead in grass off I-20 East in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was found dead near Interstate 20 East on Sunday, July 31. Officials with the Jackson Police Department said Leo Stewart, 39, was found dead laying in grass near Interstate 20 East and Highway 18. Investigators said there were no obvious signs of trauma. However, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Woman paralyzed after jumping off boat at Okaloosa Island

OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman was pulled from waters off Okaloosa Island Sunday after she jumped off a boat into shallow water and was paralyzed, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. OCSO said the woman jumped feet first off a pontoon boat near the sea wall. That is the north side of […]
OKALOOSA ISLAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
WJTV 12

Man found shot in crashed car on University Boulevard

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was found shot inside a crashed car on Friday, July 30. Officials with the Jackson Police Department said the crash happened at University Boulevard and Florence Street. They said a 53-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

33K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy