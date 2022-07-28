ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

FDA's top tobacco scientist takes job at tobacco giant Philip Morris just weeks after he signed off firm's latest vape product - the second exec to defect in as many months - as agency struggles to regulate the industry

By Natasha Anderson For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The Food and Drug Administration's top tobacco scientist has accepted a job at tobacco giant Philip Morris International, just weeks after he signed off on the company's latest vape product.

Matt Holman, chief of the office of science in the agency's Center for Tobacco Products (CTP), announced his departure from the FDA on Tuesday, effective immediately, after having served at the agency for more than 20 years.

His departure adds to ongoing trouble within the FDA's tobacco control division, which is currently under review by agency commissioner Robert Califf.

It also follows the division's loss of Mitch Zeller, who retired in April after serving as CTP director for nearly a decade. Brian King, who announced Holman's resignation in an internal memo, was appointed director earlier this month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kcfDT_0gwLiMqc00
Matt Holman (left), the FDA's top tobacco scientist, has left the agency to work for Philip Morris International, the maker of Marlboro cigarettes. His departure follows the division's loss of Mitch Zeller (right), who retired in April after serving as CTP director for nearly a decade
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LEpn7_0gwLiMqc00

Changes to CTP's organizational structure come amid FDA efforts to regulate the vaping market and just weeks after the agency temporarily reversed its June decision to ban Juul e-cigarettes from being sold in stores.

Philip Morris, although most known for its production of Marlboro cigarettes, is also a producer of e-cigarettes, heated tobacco and oral nicotine products.

At CTP, Holman played a key role in e-cigarette approvals, including IQOS, a 'heat-not-burn' tobacco device produced by Philip Morris International (PMI).

Although IQOS isn't currently sold in the US due to patent issues, it could possibly face new FDA reviews if those issues were to be resolved.

The product is currently sold in Korea, Japan and other countries, but the firm hopes to resume sales in the US next year.

Holman told The New York Times on Wednesday that his role at PMI was 'broadly defined' but involved working on tobacco harm-reduction efforts, noting he was drawn to the agency because of its goal to push smokers from using cigarettes to noncombustible and less harmful products.

'They are taking the actions that I think would align with such a goal,' Holman said. 'And that's what really drew my attention to PMI. I'm going there not to help them sell more cigarettes, but the opposite.'

The biochemist said he would also provide input on regulatory submissions.

A PMI spokesperson, in a statement to DailyMail.com on Thursday, declined to give specifics about Holman's role at the firm but said 'he will abide by all applicable post-government employment restrictions.'

'These restrictions prohibit Dr. Holman from appearing before or communicating with the FDA on behalf of PMI regarding any matter for a period of one year.

'In addition, Dr. Holman is prohibited for a period of two years from appearing before or communicating with the FDA on behalf of PMI regarding any matter that was pending under his official responsibility during his last year of government service.

'Finally, Dr. Holman is permanently prohibited from appearing before or communicating with the FDA on behalf of PMI regarding any particular matter in which he was personally and substantially involved during the entirety of his government service.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dmCyN_0gwLiMqc00
Holman's departure comes just weeks after the federal regulator temporarily reversed its June decision to ban Juul e-cigarettes from being sold in stores. Philip Morris (NYC headquarters pictured) is also a producer of e-cigarettes and e-vapor devices

Further details about his appointment will be disclosed at a later date, but the spokesperson reiterated the company is 'looking forward' to Holman joining their team 'as we continue to pursue a smoke-free future.'

Holman was earning more than $230,000 annually while working at CTP, according to 2020 income reports reviewed by FederalPay.org.

CTP director King's Tuesday memo - which was made public by Stat News Correspondent Nicholas Florko - revealed Holman had been on leave prior to his resignation.

King said the former chief 'recused himself, consistent with agency ethics policies, from all CTP/FDA work while exploring career opportunities outside of government.'

He also applauded Holman for helping CTP through a 'critical time,' which included 'including preparing for and overseeing review for the bolus of premarket tobacco product applications.'

He said that although he and Holman 'didn't have an opportunity to work together,' he was 'grateful' for his contributions to the agency and 'wishes him well in his next chapter.'

It is unclear what Zeller made as CTP director, as his income documents have been redacted. However, Glassdoor reports the average FDA division direct salary is $200,891. Based on Holman's salary, DailyMail.com analysts speculate Zeller was earning over $230,000 annually.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B1LPn_0gwLiMqc00
His departure was announced by CTP Director Brian King in a memo on Tuesday, which has since been made public by Stat News Correspondent Nicholas Florko

Critics argue Holman's recent career change is concerning due to the 'revolving door' between federal officials and corporations they regulate.

However, federal rules governing career changes do not prohibit an official who oversees regulatory matters from leaving the agency and then joining corporations with products under review.

Rules do restrict Holman - or any other former FDA employee - from appearing before the agency about issues he 'participated personally and substantially during government service.'

'This is legal. That's the bottom line,' Dr. Michael Carome, director of the Public Citizen health research group, told the Times. 'It's this type of revolving door move that really undermines public confidence in the agency.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oWPfZ_0gwLiMqc00
Critics argue Holman's career change is concerning due to the 'revolving door' between federal officials and corporations they regulate. PICTURED: Cigarettes moves along a machine during the assembly process at the Philip Morris International production facility in Medellin, Colombia in June 2017

Those skeptical of the move are also questioning the recent approval of the Philip Morris smokeless tobacco product which is an electronic device that, unlike e-cigarettes, contains tobacco.

Dr. Stanton Glantz, a retired professor of medicine, argued the agency's approval of IQOS 'disregarded valid scientific evidence and misapplied the public health standard mandated by law.'

He claims Holman ignored a major study showing that e-cigarette use was not associated with reduced smoking rates and that approving vapes is not combating the problem of dual-use of cigarettes and e-cigarettes.

'He's the one who signed off on these approvals,' he said. 'They deal with all of these issues by ignoring it, by relying on out-of-date studies.'

Earlier this month, the FDA temporarily restored the sale of Juul e-cigarettes after reviewing the company's appeal of a decision to pull the products from the market.

The FDA chose to reject the company's application to remain on store shelves in late June as part of a larger crackdown on teen smoking and the tobacco industry overall.

While many other major e-cigarette manufacturers were allowed to remain on shelves, Juul was instead rejected. The San Francisco, California, company appealed the decision.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OCrc6_0gwLiMqc00
Earlier this month, the FDA temporarily restored the sale of Juul e-cigarettes after reviewing the company's appeal of a decision to pull the products from the market (file photo)

On July 5, America's top regulator agency cited 'scientific issues' as a reason to stay the ban and allow the products to temporarily return.

'This administrative stay temporarily suspends the marketing denial order during the additional review but does not rescind it,' the agency wrote in a tweet.

'All electronic nicotine delivery systems, or ENDS products, including those made by JUUL, are required by law to have FDA authorization to be legally marketed. The stay and the agency's review does not constitute authorization to market, sell, or ship JUUL products.'

Juul rocketed to popularity in the U.S. in the 2010s, as its fruit flavored nicotine products became trendy among younger smokers - leading to the company also shouldering blame for increases in teen smoking.

To limit rises in teen smoking, the FDA banned fruit flavored e-cigarette devices, and forced each company to apply individually to allow their products to remain on shelves. Juul was expected to have its application approved.

Juul has branded its products as devices that can help those addicted to nicotine slowly ween themselves off safely - as vape devices do not have many of the same downsides as smoking tobacco cigarettes do.

Instead, though, the fruity and mint flavors in many of its devices have led to many children and teens picking up smoking - when they likely would not have otherwise.

This has placed Juul, and the e-cigarette market in general, in the FDA's crosshairs in recent years.

Comments / 17

The Joker
4d ago

so he and the fda want to ban juul for Phillip Morris, pass their vape while going after juul taking out their competition then jumps ship to Philip Morris? sounds like insider trading, anti competitive monopoly etc etc. should be raided by fbi and locked up

Reply
17
Related
Popculture

Recalls: These Grocery Store Items Are Being Pulled From Shelves

It's been a hectic year for recalls so far with food, medicine and consumer goods getting called back to their manufacturers. From urgent warnings to long-standing ones, this information can be hard to come by if you're not looking for it. Here's a rundown of some of the biggest recalls out there right now.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
BGR.com

Supplement recall: These pills secretly contain an erectile dysfunction drug

People who purchased Launch Sequence Aphrodisia and Euphoria Capsules should know the supplement is now part of a significant recall. The product contains an undisclosed erectile dysfunction drug, which turns into an unapproved medicine for which the safety and efficacy have not been tested. Moreover, the undisclosed drug can have serious unwanted side effects by interacting with other medicines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
AOL Corp

Tylenol, Crest, and More Items From Family Dollar Stores Are Being Recalled by FDA

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a voluntary recall of over 400 personal care products from Family Dollar stores. The items were stored outside of labeled temperature requirements, according to the FDA’s statement. Name brand medicine, sunscreen, deodorant, and toothpaste were among the products affected. On July 21,...
HEALTH
foodsafetynews.com

FDA finds new Cyclospora outbreak; continues investigations on others

The FDA is investigating a new outbreak of dozens of infections caused by the Cyclospora parasite. Little information has been released, but the Food and Drug Administration is reporting that 51 people have been confirmed infected. The agency has not released any specific information about the patients such as their ages or where they live.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
BGR.com

Onion recall: These onions sold in 5 states can make you very sick, so throw them out

A few days ago, we reported about the Wegmans Vidalia Onions recall, which followed after the detection of Listeria monocytogenes on those onions. There’s now a different recall in place for the same type of onions, which might be contaminated with the same bacteria. A&M Farms of Lyons, Georgia, issued a recall for whole Vidalia Onions from one packing line, as they might contain the Listeria germ. These onions were sold in 5 states, so read on for the entire recall notice.
LYONS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tobacco Smoking#Tobacco Industry#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Ctp#Marlboro#Iqos
Popculture

Blueberries Recalled Nationwide Over Lead Concerns

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDS) is alerting customers to an "urgent" nationwide blueberry recall. The organization announced in a July 14 notice that certain pouches of Natierra Organic Freeze-Dried Blueberrie are being recalled due to possible lead contamination. The recall was voluntarily issued by BrandStorm Inc. The recall...
FOOD SAFETY
Medical News Today

How long do eggs stay fresh?

In certain countries, people can keep eggs outside the refrigerator. However, in the United States, eggs are a perishable item. This means a person should store eggs in the refrigerator until they are ready to use them. Eggs are a consumable product produced by chickens and other birds. The eggs...
AGRICULTURE
CNET

You Can Still Order 8 Free COVID-19 Tests From COVIDTests.gov. Here's How

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Have you ordered all three rounds of the free at-home rapid antigen tests from COVID.gov/tests? The latest round comes with eight test kits, whereas the previous two rounds offered four kits each. Once you order the third set of test kits, they'll ship through the US Postal Service in two packages, so you might receive the two shipments on separate days.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
FDA
AOL Corp

Skittles are 'unsafe' for consumers, lawsuit charges, because they contain 'a known toxin'

A consumer sued candy maker Mars, alleging Skittles contain a "known toxin" that makes the rainbow candies "unfit for human consumption." In a lawsuit seeking class-action status filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on Thursday, attorneys for San Leandro resident Jenile Thames said Skittles are unsafe for consumers because they contain "heightened levels" of titanium dioxide.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
Fortune

Chipmakers warn that the chip boom is over—and manufacturers’ frantic stockpiling is partly to blame

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Global chipmaker shares jumped on Thursday after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) reported a record 76.4% increase in second-quarter profit year on year. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which tracks major global chipmakers like Intel Corporation, Qualcomm, ASML Holding, and Nvidia Corporation, as well as TSMC, rose by 1.9%.
ELECTRONICS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

513K+
Followers
53K+
Post
230M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy