Watson 1st Team Reps - Browns Training Camp Day One

Ashley coach Dante Lombardi may be new on the scene in Wilmington, but the Florida native has plenty of experience on the football field. After spending a year as the offensive coordinator for the Screaming Eagles, Lombardi was promoted in April when Wilson Helms left the program. Now primed to set a new standard for the football program at Ashley, Lombardi says he’s ready to face the challenge of the 2022 season.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 13 MINUTES AGO