ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Archie Battersbee's parents fail in bid to persuade Supreme Court to intervene in fight to keep him alive after Court of Appeal judges ruled life support treatment should be switched off

By Stewart Carr, Mark Duell for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The parents of a 12-year-old boy left in a comatose state after suffering brain damage have failed to persuade the Supreme Court to intervene in a life-support treatment battle.

Archie Battersbee's mother and father, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, had asked Supreme Court justices to give them more time to carry on their fight.

Ms Dance and Mr Battersbee want the United Nations to consider the case after losing life-support treatment fights in the High Court and Court of Appeal in London.

They wanted Supreme Court justices to bar hospital bosses from stopping life-support treatment until they have had time to make an application to the UN, and made a written application.

But three justices on Thursday refused their application.

'The parents of Archie Battersbee filed their application to appeal to the Supreme Court earlier today,' said a Supreme Court spokeswoman in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ckYZU_0gwLgkL000
Archie Battersbee and his father Paul Battersbee, who are from Southend-on-Sea in Essex
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bhXhu_0gwLgkL000
Paul Battersbee and Hollie Dance outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London last Friday

'They were seeking a stay of the Court of Appeal's decision to allow withdrawal of life-support treatment from their child.

'Aware of the urgency of this matter, the court convened a panel of three Justices who considered submissions from the parties 'on paper', in the usual way.

'Having considered the careful judgment of the Court of Appeal... the panel has refused permission to appeal to the Supreme Court.'

Archie's parents say the UN has a protocol which allows 'individuals and families' to make complaints about violations of disabled people's rights.

They say the UN could ask the UK Government to delay the withdrawal of life support to Archie while a complaint is investigated.

Three Court of Appeal judges on Monday upheld a ruling by a High Court judge who had decided that doctors could lawfully stop treating Archie.

Lawyers representing Archie's parents had asked appeal judges to 'stay' the termination of treatment to allow time for consideration of an application to the European Court of Human Rights (EHCR) in Strasbourg, France.

Appeal judges imposed a stay on the termination of treatment and said Archie's parents could have until 2pm on Thursday to make an application to the European court.

It is understood that nothing in any order made by Court of Appeal judges would prevent Archie's parents from applying to the UN.

Archie's parents are being supported by a campaign group called the Christian Legal Centre.

A spokesman for the centre has indicated that Archie's parents wanted to approach the UN rather than the European court.

'The UK has joined the Optional Protocol to the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, which gives individuals a right to complain about any violations of the Convention to the UN Committee,' he said.

'The committee has previously criticised the UK system of authorising withdrawal of life support from disabled people based on the court determination of their best interests rather than on their own wishes.'

Lawyers representing Archie's parents argued, in their Supreme Court application, that by making a stay which only allowed an application under the ECHR, the Court of Appeal wrongly subjected them to 'pressure not to adopt one international human rights procedure over another'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zGWzq_0gwLgkL000
Archie was found with a ligature over his head in April and has not regained consciousness
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49C6d7_0gwLgkL000
Archie with his mother Hollie Dance (left), brother Tom Summers and sister Lauren Summers

Judges have heard that Ms Dance found Archie unconscious with a ligature over his head on April 7.

She thinks he might have been taking part in an online challenge. The youngster has not regained consciousness.

Doctors treating Archie at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, think he is brain-stem dead and say continued life-support treatment is not in his best interests.

Bosses at the hospital's governing trust, Barts Health NHS Trust, had asked for decisions on what medical moves were in Archie's best interests.

A High Court judge, Mrs Justice Arbuthnot, initially considered the case and concluded that Archie was dead.

But Court of Appeal judges upheld a challenge by his parents against decisions taken by Mrs Justice Arbuthnot and said the evidence should be reviewed by a different High Court judge.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Archie Battersbee's life support will be switched off at MIDDAY: Court of Appeal judges reject 11th hour bid to prevent medics carrying out 'choreographed execution' of their 12-year-old boy... but family vow to take fight to Supreme Court

Archie Battersbee's parents have vowed to take their battle to keep him alive to the Supreme Court after judges rejected their latest bid to prevent his life support being turned off at midday today. 'If tomorrow's the last day then so be it, but we will be applying to the...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Australian computer expert who says he invented Bitcoin wins just £1 in damages for giving 'deliberately false' evidence in High Court libel case after he sued blogger who said he was 'a fraud'

A computer expert who claims to have invented the digital currency Bitcoin has been awarded just £1 in damages after he gave 'deliberately false' evidence in a High Court defamation case. Australian Dr Craig Wright, purportedly Bitcoin creator 'Satoshi Nakamoto', sued blogger Peter McCormack for libel over a series...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

COVID reinfection rate with treatment Biden is taking is more than 40% - and not 2% as marketed: Paxlovid is thought to suppress immune response meaning body can’t fight off new infection

Joe Biden has been re-infected with COVID after taking an anti-viral drug that leaves patients running a 40 per cent risk of flare-up of the virus shortly afterwards. Taking Paxlovid leaves COVID sufferers in danger of testing positive for the virus again very quickly after clearing their initial infection. When...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Woman, 35, who feels 'like she's been shot in the mouth' after having £6,000 veneers fitted at a Turkish dental clinic claims she has to pay £30,000 to have the damage fixed in the UK

A woman who claims to have had a botched veneers procedure at a Turkish dental clinic says she has been quoted £30,000 to have the damage fixed in the UK. Melissa Davies, 35, of Coventry, was unhappy with her smile so spent £6,000 to have a veneer fitted at a Turkish clinic she found online.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Supreme Court#U S Supreme Court#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The Supreme Court#The United Nations#Un#The Court Of Appeal
Daily Mail

Two mothers who stole £2,250 worth of toiletries from Boots are spared jail after telling judge they sold items on the black market because they were 'struggling' due to cost of living crisis

Two single mothers who stole up to £2250 worth of toiletries at Boots have been spared jail after arguing they sold the stolen items to help get them through the cost of living crisis. Kelly Rowlands, 41, and 34-year old Stephanie Goulding, who both have previous shoplifting convictions, stole...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Aboriginal senator Jacinta Price slams idea of an 'Indigenous Voice' in parliament as 'just another layer of bureaucracy' - as she explains why it WON'T help First Nations people

An Aboriginal senator believes having an 'Indigenous Voice' in parliament would only act as 'another layer of bureaucracy' and fail to address the needs of First Nation Australians. Anthony Albanese announced on Saturday the country's first referendum in 20 years, with Australians set to be asked if they support an...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

New York polio patient, 20, left paralyzed was infected with the same strain detected in London and Jerusalem, researchers say: Virus is confirmed in Rockland County sewage water

America’s first polio patient in nearly a decade was infected with the same strain of the virus as was spotted in Jerusalem and London earlier this year, researchers say. Testing revealed the Jewish man in his 20s and from Rockland County, New York — who was paralyzed by the disease — caught type 2 vaccine-derived polio virus (VDPV), like that detected in wastewater in the other nations.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Daily Mail

Trainee lawyer whose £1,600-a-month student accommodation in London had broken heating and a cockroach infestation says it was like living in a 'prison' and a 'breach of her human rights'

A student claimed her £1,600-a-month accommodation was like a 'prison' - with broken heating, cockroaches crawling about and a bag of sick left out for a day. Alicia Sowerby, 23, originally from York, moved into iQ Student Accommodation block of flats in Aldgate, London, last September when she enrolled at the University of Law: London Bloomsbury.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Daily Mail

Why are so many terminally ill patients left to die without dignity? And should palliative care begin as soon as they're diagnosed rather than the final weeks? Evidence suggests thousands of dying people receive no end-of-life care at all

An end that is peaceful, pain-free and surrounded by those we love — given the choice, it’s surely how most of us would choose to die. And since 80 per cent of us will make our exit due to chronic illness (rather than sudden death or accidents), most of us will rely on modern medicine — specifically palliative care — to get us over life’s finishing line in relative comfort.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Parents of six-year-old Sandy Hook victim live in constant fear InfoWars host Alex Jones' followers will kill them and have been harassed on the street, jury hears

The parents of a Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victim live with a complex form of post-traumatic stress disorder and a constant fear that followers of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones will kill them, a psychiatrist testified Monday at Jones' defamation trial. Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, parents of 6-year-old Jesse...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Liz Truss vows to halt Nanny State ban on BOGOF deals: Tory leadership candidate pledges no new taxes on food that's high in fat, salt or sugar if she wins battle to be next PM

Liz Truss last night vowed to call a halt on taxes aimed at deterring families from buying junk food. The Tory leadership frontrunner said she would scrap proposals for a ban on ‘buy one, get one free’ deals on unhealthy products. And she pledged that no new ‘nanny state’ levies would be imposed on products high in fat, sugar or salt if she became prime minister.
INCOME TAX
Daily Mail

Aboriginal senator blasts her colleague's 'immaturity' after she threw up a Black Power salute and refused to pledge allegiance to the 'colonising' Queen: 'Don't take the job'

Aboriginal senator Jacinta Price has blasted her colleague as 'immature' after she threw up a Black Power salute and refused to pledge allegiance to the Queen. Outspoken Greens senator Lidia Thorpe marched onto the floor of the Senate chamber on Monday morning and defiantly threw up her fist as she prepared to take her oath and be sworn in to parliament.
SENATE
Daily Mail

'Hundreds' more migrants are brought ashore in Ramsgate after being picked up in Channel after more than 3,600 made journey in July - taking total this year to 16,389

Several hundred migrants, including young children, are estimated to have been brought ashore in Ramsgate today, taking the overall number of Channel crossings to the UK this year to 16,389. Some 3,683 made the crossing on 90 boats in July, the highest monthly total this year, with journeys taking place...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Liz Truss rules out any more lockdowns shutting down UK PLC if another pandemic ever sweeps the country saying that despite backing them in Government 'I was on the side of doing less'

Liz Truss tonight ruled out ever ordering the UK into lockdown if she becomes prime minister. Facing Tory members at a leadership hustings she claimed she had always been against them despite being in Boris Johnson's administration that repeatedly closed shops, schools and pubs to deal with Covid. Asked if...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Prince Charles agreed to take £1million from the family of 9/11 mastermind Osama Bin Laden for his charity despite objections from advisers

Prince Charles agreed to take £1million from the family of al-Qaeda founder Osama Bin Laden for his charity - despite objections from his advisers. The royal, 73, is understood to have accepted the payment for the Prince of Wales Charitable Foundation from Bakr bin Laden, head of the family, and his brother Shafiq - both half-brothers of 9/11 mastermind Osama.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

513K+
Followers
53K+
Post
230M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy