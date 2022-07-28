Hue Women’s Embroidered Floral Hem Cotton Skimmer Leggings

Rise and shine with the High Waist Tummy Control Power Flex Leggings by 90 Degree by Reflex. These high waisted leggings are soft, stretchy and perfect for hitting the gym or relaxing at home. With a 28 inch inseam these pants fall at just the right length! Designed to offer compression, comfort, and style all in one, the tummy control leggings are sure to become your go-to pant. Featuring 90 Degree’s by Reflex’s signature ReBound Basic fabric you’ll feel compressed and comfortable all at the same time. Plus, the ReBound Basic material is sweat and moisture wicking so you’ll stay dry regardless of how sweaty you get in the studio. This technical material also provides a four-way stretch so you bend and stretch as much as your workout demands.

