Jobs, information, fun available at Meet the City event

www.albanyherald.com
Related
After two-year, COVID-forced absence, Southwest Georgia Fair to return
ALBANY — With taxes going up, local governmental bodies at odds, new strains of COVID to consider and the prices of everything out of control, Albany — like the rest of the world — could use some good news. Enter the Exchange Club of Albany.
WALB 10
800 book bags given away in Cairo ‘Back To School Blitz’
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A total of 800 book bags were donated to students in hopes to get the school year off to a good start. Hundreds gathered in a line Saturday morning for a chance to get their hands on supplies gathered over the span of weeks. “The line...
Albany, Dougherty County at impasse over distribution of $100 million in sales tax revenue
ALBANY — Is they is, or is they ain’t? When it comes to the dispute between Albany and Dougherty County on the question of sales tax dollars, the two sides seem to have come to an impasse, although both say they’re looking to compromise. Both the city...
WALB 10
Albany attorneys to host book giveaway
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Generous community donations will allow prosecutors in Albany to give away more than 2,000 books. This is the first year they’ve done anything like this, but after collecting more than 2,000 books in just two months, they’re looking to make it an annual event.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WALB 10
Mitchell Co. Schools kicks off back to school in high spirits
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mitchell County school system kicked off its first day of back to school with high energy and smiles as students started back to school. The school band was playing, new staff returned and a special guest appearance was introduced. The county brought a special guest former...
WALB 10
Albany youth sports program raising money for equipment
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Before an Albany Pop Warner team, the Georgia Heat, can kick off their season, they need a hand-off from their community. “The kids can’t play without helmets. They can’t play without the proper equipment. Safety is first,” Earnest Christian, the President of the Georgia Heat, said.
wfxl.com
SRTC Blakely, Tifton, and Thomasville cohort honored in pinning ceremony
On Wednesday, July 27, Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) held a pinning ceremony honoring the most recent class of Practical Nursing (PN) students from SRTC - Blakely, SRTC - Thomasville, and SRTC - Tifton. The ceremony commemorates the students’ successful completion of their nursing coursework and clinical rotations. The...
Albany Herald
A little country, a lot of pig: Albany Tracy Lawrence, Peppa Pig shows announced
ALBANY — How about a little bit of country and a little bit of animation brought to life?. Officials with the Flint River Entertainment Complex announced Monday that tickets will go on sale Friday for shows by country music star Tracy Lawrence and kids favorite “Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Joyce Barlow earns endorsement of Democracy for America
ALBANY — Democracy for America has endorsed Democrat Joyce Barlow for Georgia House District 151 in her race against Mike Cheokas. Barlow, an award-winning registered nurse and Albany small business owner, is one of just three candidates in Georgia to receive DFA’s endorsement.
Americus Times-Recorder
Mayor and City Council of Americus approve going forward with changing the public comment rules
The Mayor and City Council of Americus met for their regular meeting on Thursday, July 29, 2022. This meeting had been rescheduled from the original date, as there was no quorum to call the meeting to order at the regularly scheduled meeting. Nelson Brown brought forth the recommendation the public...
WALB 10
Albany takes part in $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Mega Millions lottery is well over a billion dollars. On Friday, WALB’s Gabrielle Taite visited several gas stations, and many of them had a decent amount of customers waiting to buy their lottery tickets!. Angela Milledge works at the Shell gas station on Highway...
WALB 10
‘The roads are in bad condition’: Albany resident fighting for better road conditions
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One Albany man is determined to make the streets in his own neighborhood safer. Philippine Edwards said he feels as though the city has done nothing to combat his complaints. Edwards said he’s lived on Brierwood Drive for three years now. He said he started noticing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfxl.com
Supporters of Cordele Chairman speak out following petition for his removal
Residents of Cordele have filed an application for the removal of city commission Chairman Joshua Deriso and his supporters are now beginning to speak up. The recall comes after a number of issues and controversy surrounding the chairman's time in office. But, not all of the community agree with that...
WALB 10
New vegan restaurant coming to downtown Moultrie
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A new vegan restaurant is coming to downtown Moultrie. West Coast Vegan Grill is set to open in September. It will be at 100 West Central Avenue in the former Subway building.
'Not out of the woods yet:' COVID surge subsides, but disease still dangerous
ALBANY — The medical community is cautiously optimistic that the current surge in COVID-19 has peaked in the Albany area, but the return of students to area schools remains a concern as the disease that has killed more than a million Americans remains a force to be reckoned with.
wfxl.com
Sumter County Fire Rescue asks boaters to avoid Lake Blackshear "sand bar" on July 31
Sumter County Fire and Rescue is asking all boaters on Lake Blackshear to stay clear of the area commonly referred to as the “sand bar” during the morning to afternoon hours on Sunday, July 31. Officials will be conducting a joint training / public service event with the...
WALB 10
South Ga. baby with rare disease passes away, family helping others afflicted with same disease
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Baby Emi was just one of seven children in the whole world with the rare disease by the name of KIF1A Associated Neurological Disorder. After suffering from a cold, baby Emi’s health took a turn for the worse. Michelle Wilkerson is her mother. “This time,...
WALB 10
Christian Recovery Rehab Center director behind bars
FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - A Ben Hill County rehab director is now behind bars. This comes after he was arrested on drug charges. Hank Stevenson is the director of the Christian Recovery Center. He was pulled over Monday evening for having an illegal tint. Police say he was found with crack cocaine in his possession.
wgxa.tv
Train derailment reported in Dooly County
VIENNA, GA (WGXA) - A train derailed in Dooly County. According to police in Vienna, early Friday morning around one, a wheel on a rail car broke. The mishap caused a "slight derailment". Police tell WGXA no hazardous material was on board. Also, no roads will be closed. CSX is...
southgatv.com
Neighbor finds handicapped woman dead in her apartment
ALBANY,GA- July 29, 2022, a handicapped woman has been found deceased in her apartment located on the corner of the 1100 block of South Cleveland Street and Holloway Avenue. Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler told South Georgia Television the victim is a 58 year-old caucasian woman. She was found dead in her home by a neighbor around 8:30 Friday morning. The Coroner will not disclose the name of the deceased until he is able to contact her family.
Comments / 1